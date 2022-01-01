Caprese salad in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve caprese salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Caprese Avocado & Shrimp Salad
|$19.00
Halved avocado on a bed of mixed greens. Topped with fresh mozzarella, heriloom cherry tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic reduction.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Turkey Caprese Salad
|$13.49
Fresh greens with diced tomato, red onion, diced mozzarella & sprinkles of Parmesan cheese, sliced avocado & egg then topped with turkey and a drizzle of pesto. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.