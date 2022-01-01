Caprese salad in Sun Prairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Avocado & Shrimp Salad$19.00
Halved avocado on a bed of mixed greens. Topped with fresh mozzarella, heriloom cherry tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic reduction.
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Caprese Salad$13.49
Fresh greens with diced tomato, red onion, diced mozzarella & sprinkles of Parmesan cheese, sliced avocado & egg then topped with turkey and a drizzle of pesto. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

