Madison Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Madison

BANZO CATERING image

 

BANZO CATERING

3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banzo Platter$10.00
4 of our famous falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
Falafel$4.00
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls
Chick Pita$11.00
Marinated chicken tenderloin {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
More about BANZO CATERING
ENO VINO image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
More about ENO VINO
BANZO RESTAURANT image

 

BANZO RESTAURANT

2105 Sherman Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banzo Pita$9.95
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
Chick Platter$14.70
Marinated chicken tenderloin {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
F-Bomb Chicken Pita$11.95
2 falafel balls + chicken {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
More about BANZO RESTAURANT

