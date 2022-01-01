Madison Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Madison
BANZO CATERING
3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison
|Banzo Platter
|$10.00
4 of our famous falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
|Falafel
|$4.00
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls
|Chick Pita
|$11.00
Marinated chicken tenderloin {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
|$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
|SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
|$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
|Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
|$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
BANZO RESTAURANT
2105 Sherman Ave, Madison
|Banzo Pita
|$9.95
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
|Chick Platter
|$14.70
Marinated chicken tenderloin {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
|F-Bomb Chicken Pita
|$11.95
2 falafel balls + chicken {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}