Chicken salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chicken salad
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$10.99
Our chicken breast salad is made with crispy chicken strips, or grilled chicken breast, with tomatoes, sliced eggs, cheddar cheese and chopped black olives.
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Webster Street Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, corn-red pepper salsa, cheddar, cajun ranch dressing, Smoky Smoky BBQ sauce, crispy tortilla strips
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Harmony Bar and Grill
2201 Atwood Ave, Madison
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions and sprinkled Cheddar cheese
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Webster Street Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Webster Street Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
1313 Regent Street, Madison
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, shredded carrots and cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped bacon, on top of mixed greens with ranch dressing
BANZO RESTAURANT
2105 Sherman Ave, Madison
|F-Bomb Chicken Salad
|$16.00
2 falafel balls + chicken {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
PANCAKES
Original Pancake House
5518 University Ave, Madison
|Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Our own chicken salad blended with oven-roasted pecans & served with fruit & sherbet.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Webster Street Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Lemon Dill Chicken Salad
|$13.00
celery, scallion, tomato, spinach, and mayo; grilled seed and grain bread
|Side of Lemon Dill Chicken Salad
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$13.00
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Honey's Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chicken, red onions, organic apples, raisins, candied walnuts and mixed greens served with a light honey mustard dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.00
grilled or fried Buffalo chicken served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions,
pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips -served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.