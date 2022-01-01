Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chicken salad

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad$10.99
Our chicken breast salad is made with crispy chicken strips, or grilled chicken breast, with tomatoes, sliced eggs, cheddar cheese and chopped black olives.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Webster Street Chicken Salad$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad$13.00
Smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, corn-red pepper salsa, cheddar, cajun ranch dressing, Smoky Smoky BBQ sauce, crispy tortilla strips
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Harmony Bar and Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Harmony Bar and Grill

2201 Atwood Ave, Madison

Avg 4.5 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions and sprinkled Cheddar cheese
More about Harmony Bar and Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Webster Street Chicken Salad$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Webster Street Chicken Salad$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image

 

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent Street, Madison

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, shredded carrots and cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped bacon, on top of mixed greens with ranch dressing
More about Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
BANZO RESTAURANT image

 

BANZO RESTAURANT

2105 Sherman Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
F-Bomb Chicken Salad$16.00
2 falafel balls + chicken {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
More about BANZO RESTAURANT
Item pic

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.95
Our own chicken salad blended with oven-roasted pecans & served with fruit & sherbet.
More about Original Pancake House
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Webster Street Chicken Salad$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Lemon Dill Chicken Salad image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Dill Chicken Salad$13.00
celery, scallion, tomato, spinach, and mayo; grilled seed and grain bread
Side of Lemon Dill Chicken Salad$4.00
More about Marigold Kitchen
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$13.00
More about Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey's Chicken Salad$16.00
Chicken, red onions, organic apples, raisins, candied walnuts and mixed greens served with a light honey mustard dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
grilled or fried Buffalo chicken served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions,
pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips -served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
More about Buck and Honey's

