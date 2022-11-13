Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Parkway Family Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1221 Ann St

Fitchburg, WI 53713

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Pan Handle
2 Eggs
Corned Beef Hash Pan Handle

Get A Handle On Your Breakfast

Chefs Pan Handle

$12.99

Diced ham mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Sausage Pan Handle

$12.99

Chopped sausage mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Bacon Pan Handle

$12.99

Chopped bacon mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Grilled Chicken Pan Handle

$13.99

Grilled chunks or chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Corned Beef Hash Pan Handle

$13.99

Corned beef hash mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Gyro Pan Handle

$13.99

Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, topped with feta Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Meat Lovers Pan Handle

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Country Pan Handle

$14.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese and our sausage gravy. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.

Egg Favorites

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$20.99

10 oz. Rib Eye steak. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

2 Pc Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.99

2- 8oz pieces pork chops. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$13.99

8oz. beef patty. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Sirloin & Eggs

$18.99

8oz. top sirloin steak. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Lightly breaded beef, fried and smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.99

Grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$12.99

Boneless chicken breast. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Minced Ham & Scrambled

$10.99

2 eggs scrambled with diced ham. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Gyro Meat & Eggs

$11.99

4 Slices of gyro meat. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$13.99

Chicken breast breaded and fried, smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Specialties

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served With hash browns, or fruit.

Mediterranean Benedict

$11.99

Grilled tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese and two poached eggs on grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, or fruit.

Country Benedict

$14.99

Two poached eggs and a sausage patty on a grilled biscuit topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with hash browns or fruit.

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs and corned beef hash on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, or fruit.

3 Eggs

$9.79

Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.

Hercules Special

$13.99

3 eggs cooked to order, bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or buttermilk pancakes. included small orange juice.

Haystack

$10.99

One biscuit, hash browns and sausage gravy, topped with two eggs cooked to order.

One Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$6.99

Two Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.99

Egg Muffin

$9.99

2 fried eggs, sausage patty and cheese on grilled English muffin.

Three Egg Omelettes

Parkway Omelette

$12.99

Diced ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.

Gyro Omelette

$12.99

Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Mediterranean Omelette

$12.99

Tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and feta cheese.

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.49

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms.

Meat lovers Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, ham and American cheese.

Denver Omelette

$12.49

Diced ham, onions and green peppers.

Bacon & Ch. Omelette

$12.49

Sausage & Ch. Omelette

$12.49

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.49

Sweet Sensation

Homestyle Cinnamon French Toast

$10.99

Four slices of cinnamon bread, battered and grilled. Served with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon or sausage.

Parkway Special

$10.99

Two slices of Texas French toast, two eggs cooked to order, served with bacon, sausage, or ham.

Early Bird Special

$10.99

Two Pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, Served with bacon, sausage, or ham.

French Toast

$7.99

Two slices of Texas French toast. 5.99 with bacon, sausage, or ham. 7.99

Three Cake Special

$9.49

Three pancakes, two eggs cooked to order. 7.49. With bacon, sausage, or ham.

Topped Pancakes

$9.99

Three pancakes with choice of one topping (Strawberries, blue berries, apple, banana, baked in pecans or chocolate chip.) 7.99. With bacon, sausage, or ham. 9.99

Potato Pancakes

$8.99

Four pancakes of grated potatoes and onions. Served with applesauce or sour cream. 6.99 With bacon, sausage, or ham. 8.99

Waffle Favorite Special

$11.49

Waffle with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon, sausage, or ham.

Topped Waffle

$9.99

Waffle with choice of one topping (strawberries, blueberries, apples, banana, baked in pecans). 8.49 With bacon, sausage, or ham. 10.49

Plain Waffle

$8.49

Waffle Ala Mod

$9.99

Waffle with two big scoops of ice cream.

Nutella Banana Crepes

$10.99

Filled Crepes

$9.99

Three crepes with choice of one (strawberries, blueberries, apples, cottage cheese.) 8.49. With bacon, sausage or ham. 10.49

Plain Crepes

$8.49

1 Cake

$5.49

2 Cakes

$7.99

3 Cakes

$8.99

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.99

3 Eggs

$4.99

Side Potatoes

$3.49

Breakfast Meat

Side Toast

$1.99

Grits

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.49

Oatmeal

$4.99

Side Straw

$1.00

Side Blueberry

$1.00

Side Apple

$1.00

Side Banana

$1.00

Side Pecans

$1.00

Cup Fruit

$2.99

Bowl Fruit

$3.99

Side Hol Sauce

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Cold Cereal

$2.99

Cottage Ch.

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Grits w/Am. Ch.

$4.79

Grits w/Cheddar

$4.79

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Side Avocado

$1.00

A1 Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Topped with american cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

Hamburger

$10.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Smoked Bacon and American Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.49

Topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

Pizza Burger

$11.49

Covered in mozzarella cheese and meat sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

California Ch. Burger

$13.49

Parkway Burger

$13.49

1/2 lb. burger topped with smoked bacon, grilled onions, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.49

1/2 lb. burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

Breakfast Cheeseburger

$13.49

1/2 lb. burger topped with American cheese, bacona and 1 egg sunny side up. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.

Melts

Patty Melt

$11.99

Juicy ground beef patty, grilled onions and American cheese on grilled rye bread.

Ruben

$12.99

Deli-thin corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing on the side.

Beef Melt

$11.99

Roast beef on grilled rye bread with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers.

Monte Cristo

$11.99

Thin slices of turkey and ham between two slices of thick French toast with Swiss cheese.

Chicken Melt

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast served on grilled rye with melted Swiss cheese and topped with grilled peppers and onions.

Sandwiches

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Our Philly cheese steak sandwiches are stuffed with slices of rib eye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Served on pita bread with tomatoes, onions, black olives and feta cheese.

French Dip

$11.99

Warmed, thin slices of tender roast beef on French bread, served with au jus.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy Chicken drizzled with bbq sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy Chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy strips of chicken, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Turkey Club

$10.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on white toast.

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Club

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce & tomato club sandwich.

Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast, topped with melted Swiss cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Starters

Chicken Strips

$11.99

1/2 Order Cheese Curds

$6.99

Full Order Cheese Curds

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Cauliflower

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

TOGO cup soup

$3.99

TOGO Bowl soup

$4.99

Salads & More

Chicken Breast Salad

$11.99

Our chicken breast salad is made with crispy chicken strips, or grilled chicken breast, with tomatoes, sliced eggs, cheddar cheese and chopped black olives.

Julienne Salad

$11.49

Strips of ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, And tomatoes.

Greek Salad

$11.49

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, anchovies and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette dressing. 9.99 Add chicken for 2.50

Taco Salad

$11.49

Tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese and black olives, topped with our seasoned beef and served with salsa and sour cream.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Hot & Hearty

Hot Meatloaf

$11.99

Homemade meatloaf on white bread, smothered in brown gravy.

Hot Roast Beef

$11.99

Sliced roast beef on white bread, smothered in brown gravy.

Hot Turkey

$12.99

Sliced turkey on white bread, smothered in chicken gravy.

Simple Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Fried Egg Sandwich w/Ham

$8.49

Fried Egg Sandwich w/Bacon

$8.49

Fried Egg Sandwich w/Patty

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$6.99

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon

$6.99

Corned Beef On Rye

$7.99

BLT Sand

$6.99

Dinner Favorites

Ribeye

$22.99

A 10 oz. USDA choice steak, char grilled to order.

Sirloin

$19.99

A 8 oz. center-cut USDA choice steak, char grilled to order.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$19.99

Flavorful combination of sirloin steak onions, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. (No sides included)

Sirloin & Shrimp

$21.99

Juicy 8 oz. Sirloin steak char grilled to order, served with 3 lightly breaded jumbo shrimp.

Chopped Steak

$13.99

12oz. Angus Chuck ground beef char grilled and topped with grilled onions.

Smothered Chopped Steak

$15.99

12oz. Angus Chuck ground beef char grilled and smothered with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

2 Pc. Pork Chops

$17.99

2 8oz Pieces char grilled.

Steak Stir Fry

$19.99

Grilled chunks of sirloin steak, with a mix of vegetables, served on top of fluffy rice. 15.99 (Served with one side)

Meatloaf

$13.99

Homemade meatloaf just like moms, topped with brown gravy.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Flavorful combination of grilled chunks of chicken breast onions, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. (No sides included)

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.99

Grilled chunks of chicken breast, with a mix of vegetables, served on top of fluffy rice. (Served with one side)

Boneless Chicken Breast

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with choice of Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning.

1/2 Fried Chicken

$15.99

4 Pieces of fried chicken, mixed white and dark meat

1/4 Fried Chicken

$12.99

2 piece chicken, white or dark meat

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.49

Crispy, fried boneless chicken breast, smothered in chicken gravy.

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Five pieces of breaded all-white chicken breast, served with ranch or BBQ sauce.

Liver & Onions

$12.99

Topped with grilled onions.

Country Fried Steak

$14.49

Lightly breaded beef, fried golden brown and served with our brown gravy.

Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.99

Mix of vegetables served with one side.

Taste of Italy

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Shrimp Scampi tossed in fettuccine noodles and made with alfredo sauce. Add broccoli OR mushrooms for 1.00 extra.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Grilled strips of chicken breast tossed in fettuccine noodles and made with alfredo sauce. Add Broccoli or mushrooms for 1.00 Extra.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine noodles and made with alfredo sauce.

Baked Lasagna

$13.99

Our lasagna is home made and stuffed with ricotta cheese, ground beef, and our meat sauce. Topped with lots of mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$12.99

Spaghetti and meatballs served with 3 Meatballs and meat sauce.

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

Six pieces of jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep-fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

Grilled Cod

$17.99

Tender fillet, grilled and seasoned.

Salmon

$17.99

Tender Salmon fillet, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper seasoning.

3pc. Fried Cod

$14.99

Three pieces lightly breaded and fried.

4pc Fr. Cod

$15.99

Four pieces lightly breaded and fried.

Sides

Tossed Salad

$4.99

French Fries

$3.49

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.49

Side Broccoli

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Mixed Vegetable

$3.49

Corn

$3.49

Hash Browns

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

3 Pc. Jumbo Shrimp

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.49

AF

$3.49

Desserts

Sundaes

$3.99

Banana Split

$4.99

Chocolate Mint Pie

$3.99

Lemon meringue Pie

$3.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

Chocolate Creme Pie

$3.99

Coconut Creme Pie

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Blueberry Pie

$3.99

Cherry Pie

$3.99

Ala Mod

$0.79

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Chocolate Cake

$4.49
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Website

Location

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg, WI 53713

Directions

Gallery
Parkway Family Restaurant image
Parkway Family Restaurant image

Map
