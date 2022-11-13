Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St
Fitchburg, WI 53713
Get A Handle On Your Breakfast
Chefs Pan Handle
Diced ham mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Sausage Pan Handle
Chopped sausage mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Bacon Pan Handle
Chopped bacon mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Grilled Chicken Pan Handle
Grilled chunks or chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Corned Beef Hash Pan Handle
Corned beef hash mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Gyro Pan Handle
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, topped with feta Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Meat Lovers Pan Handle
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Country Pan Handle
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese and our sausage gravy. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Egg Favorites
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
10 oz. Rib Eye steak. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
2 Pc Pork Chops & Eggs
2- 8oz pieces pork chops. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Chopped Steak & Eggs
8oz. beef patty. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Sirloin & Eggs
8oz. top sirloin steak. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Lightly breaded beef, fried and smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Chicken Breast & Eggs
Boneless chicken breast. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Minced Ham & Scrambled
2 eggs scrambled with diced ham. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Gyro Meat & Eggs
4 Slices of gyro meat. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
Chicken breast breaded and fried, smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Specialties
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served With hash browns, or fruit.
Mediterranean Benedict
Grilled tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese and two poached eggs on grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, or fruit.
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs and a sausage patty on a grilled biscuit topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with hash browns or fruit.
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
Two poached eggs and corned beef hash on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, or fruit.
2 Eggs
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
3 Eggs
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
Hercules Special
3 eggs cooked to order, bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or buttermilk pancakes. included small orange juice.
Haystack
One biscuit, hash browns and sausage gravy, topped with two eggs cooked to order.
One Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Two Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Egg Muffin
2 fried eggs, sausage patty and cheese on grilled English muffin.
Three Egg Omelettes
Parkway Omelette
Diced ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Gyro Omelette
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Mediterranean Omelette
Tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and feta cheese.
Vegetarian Omelette
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms.
Meat lovers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham and American cheese.
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, onions and green peppers.
Bacon & Ch. Omelette
Sausage & Ch. Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Sweet Sensation
Homestyle Cinnamon French Toast
Four slices of cinnamon bread, battered and grilled. Served with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon or sausage.
Parkway Special
Two slices of Texas French toast, two eggs cooked to order, served with bacon, sausage, or ham.
Early Bird Special
Two Pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, Served with bacon, sausage, or ham.
French Toast
Two slices of Texas French toast. 5.99 with bacon, sausage, or ham. 7.99
Three Cake Special
Three pancakes, two eggs cooked to order. 7.49. With bacon, sausage, or ham.
Topped Pancakes
Three pancakes with choice of one topping (Strawberries, blue berries, apple, banana, baked in pecans or chocolate chip.) 7.99. With bacon, sausage, or ham. 9.99
Potato Pancakes
Four pancakes of grated potatoes and onions. Served with applesauce or sour cream. 6.99 With bacon, sausage, or ham. 8.99
Waffle Favorite Special
Waffle with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon, sausage, or ham.
Topped Waffle
Waffle with choice of one topping (strawberries, blueberries, apples, banana, baked in pecans). 8.49 With bacon, sausage, or ham. 10.49
Plain Waffle
Waffle Ala Mod
Waffle with two big scoops of ice cream.
Nutella Banana Crepes
Filled Crepes
Three crepes with choice of one (strawberries, blueberries, apples, cottage cheese.) 8.49. With bacon, sausage or ham. 10.49
Plain Crepes
1 Cake
2 Cakes
3 Cakes
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Side Potatoes
Breakfast Meat
Side Toast
Grits
Corned Beef Hash
Oatmeal
Side Straw
Side Blueberry
Side Apple
Side Banana
Side Pecans
Cup Fruit
Bowl Fruit
Side Hol Sauce
Side Sausage Gravy
Cold Cereal
Cottage Ch.
Apple Sauce
Grits w/Am. Ch.
Grits w/Cheddar
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
Side Avocado
A1 Sauce
Extra Dressing
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Topped with american cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Smoked Bacon and American Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Pizza Burger
Covered in mozzarella cheese and meat sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
California Ch. Burger
Parkway Burger
1/2 lb. burger topped with smoked bacon, grilled onions, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2 lb. burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Breakfast Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. burger topped with American cheese, bacona and 1 egg sunny side up. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Melts
Patty Melt
Juicy ground beef patty, grilled onions and American cheese on grilled rye bread.
Ruben
Deli-thin corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing on the side.
Beef Melt
Roast beef on grilled rye bread with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
Monte Cristo
Thin slices of turkey and ham between two slices of thick French toast with Swiss cheese.
Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast served on grilled rye with melted Swiss cheese and topped with grilled peppers and onions.
Sandwiches
California Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Our Philly cheese steak sandwiches are stuffed with slices of rib eye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
Gyro Sandwich
Served on pita bread with tomatoes, onions, black olives and feta cheese.
French Dip
Warmed, thin slices of tender roast beef on French bread, served with au jus.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken drizzled with bbq sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy strips of chicken, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on white toast.
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Club
Bacon, lettuce & tomato club sandwich.
Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, topped with melted Swiss cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Starters
Salads & More
Chicken Breast Salad
Our chicken breast salad is made with crispy chicken strips, or grilled chicken breast, with tomatoes, sliced eggs, cheddar cheese and chopped black olives.
Julienne Salad
Strips of ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, And tomatoes.
Greek Salad
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, anchovies and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette dressing. 9.99 Add chicken for 2.50
Taco Salad
Tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese and black olives, topped with our seasoned beef and served with salsa and sour cream.
Cobb Salad
Hot & Hearty
Simple Sandwiches
Fried Egg Sandwich
Fried Egg Sandwich w/Ham
Fried Egg Sandwich w/Bacon
Fried Egg Sandwich w/Patty
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/Ham
Grilled Cheese w/Bacon
BLT Sand
Corned Beef On Rye
Dinner Favorites
Ribeye
A 10 oz. USDA choice steak, char grilled to order.
Sirloin
A 8 oz. center-cut USDA choice steak, char grilled to order.
Steak Quesadilla
Flavorful combination of sirloin steak onions, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. (No sides included)
Sirloin & Shrimp
Juicy 8 oz. Sirloin steak char grilled to order, served with 3 lightly breaded jumbo shrimp.
Chopped Steak
12oz. Angus Chuck ground beef char grilled and topped with grilled onions.
Smothered Chopped Steak
12oz. Angus Chuck ground beef char grilled and smothered with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.
2 Pc. Pork Chops
2 8oz Pieces char grilled.
Steak Stir Fry
Grilled chunks of sirloin steak, with a mix of vegetables, served on top of fluffy rice. 15.99 (Served with one side)
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf just like moms, topped with brown gravy.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flavorful combination of grilled chunks of chicken breast onions, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. (No sides included)
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chunks of chicken breast, with a mix of vegetables, served on top of fluffy rice. (Served with one side)
Boneless Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast with choice of Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning.
1/2 Fried Chicken
4 Pieces of fried chicken, mixed white and dark meat
1/4 Fried Chicken
2 piece chicken, white or dark meat
Chicken Fried Chicken
Crispy, fried boneless chicken breast, smothered in chicken gravy.
Chicken Strips
Five pieces of breaded all-white chicken breast, served with ranch or BBQ sauce.
Liver & Onions
Topped with grilled onions.
Country Fried Steak
Lightly breaded beef, fried golden brown and served with our brown gravy.
Vegetable Stir Fry
Mix of vegetables served with one side.
Taste of Italy
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi tossed in fettuccine noodles and made with alfredo sauce. Add broccoli OR mushrooms for 1.00 extra.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled strips of chicken breast tossed in fettuccine noodles and made with alfredo sauce. Add Broccoli or mushrooms for 1.00 Extra.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles and made with alfredo sauce.
Baked Lasagna
Our lasagna is home made and stuffed with ricotta cheese, ground beef, and our meat sauce. Topped with lots of mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti & Meat Balls
Spaghetti and meatballs served with 3 Meatballs and meat sauce.
Seafood
Jumbo Shrimp
Six pieces of jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep-fried. Served with cocktail sauce.
Grilled Cod
Tender fillet, grilled and seasoned.
Salmon
Tender Salmon fillet, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper seasoning.
3pc. Fried Cod
Three pieces lightly breaded and fried.
4pc Fr. Cod
Four pieces lightly breaded and fried.
Sides
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg, WI 53713