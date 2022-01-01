Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Tavernakaya | Umami image

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Roll$8.50
spicy shrimp salad
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
fried shrimp
Shrimp Roll$7.50
shrimp (gs)
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
More about RED

