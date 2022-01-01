Madison breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Madison

Ancora image

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
Sliced avocado, cashew cream, maple glazed brussels sprouts, spiced pepitas, and arugula on thick-cut miche.(Add an egg* for +$1) (vg) (contains nuts)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and your choice of protein (chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage) inside a flour tortilla.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2)!*
Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery

4604 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.4 (639 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flavor of the Week Roll$9.50
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with a fun and unique flavor every week! Please select your flavor and pick up day, and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.49
Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on sour dough toast, wheat toast,a biscuit or croissant
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Our classic made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with fresh rolled dough and cinnamon filling! Please select your pick up date and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs$8.79
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
2 Eggs$7.99
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
Meat Lovers Pan Handle$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Ancora image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted roll. (v)
Hella Stella$10.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar, arugula, and boom boom sauce on a Stella’s Hot & Spicy roll. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage for $1)
Bandit Tacos & Coffee image

 

Bandit Tacos & Coffee

640 W Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom$4.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha
Taco Combo$12.00
Includes 2 tacos, chips, guac and salsa
Avocado Toast$8.00
Sliced avocado on scali with lemon zest, sea salt, radish, scallion, and toasted sesame oil
Ancora image

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche roll. (v)
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Miel
espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*
Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Warm Fudge Brownie$10.00
coffee ice cream, raspberries
Ora King Salmon$35.00
herb dreamfarm goat cheese, celery root, swiss chard
Lobster Bisque$24.00
cognac, cream, vadouvan, smoked trout roe
Crema Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Crema Cafe

4124 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gobbler$10.00
Natural Turkey, Door County Cherry Relish, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Mayo on Toasted Whole Grain Bread.
Bluebird$10.00
Natural Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Walnuts, White Cheddar and Greens on a Toasted Baguette.
Pancakes$9.00
Oatmeal Panacakes with Blueberries, Almonds, Vanilla Butter. Served with Maple Syrup.
Heritage Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heritage Tavern

131 E. Mifflin St., Madison

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Cut Fries$9.00
chili aioli and ketchup
Half a Dozen Deviled Eggs$17.00
1/2 dozen assorted deviled eggs. Beet pickled egg, bacon & soy egg & classic deviled egg.
Heritage Burger$18.00
8oz grass-fed beef patty, gruyere, onion bacon jam, bibb lettuce, black pepper-chives aioli, brioche bun
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$4.50
French fries
CHICKEN PICCATA$18.50
crispy potatoes, green beans, lemon caper butter sauce
Bluegill Fish Fry$16.00
served with choice of fries, boiled red potatoes or green beans and cole slaw & tartar sauce.
Original Pancake House image

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
49$8.25
Three large, thin, chewy & gooey pancakes straight from the famous mother lode country.
Bacon & Eggs$10.50
Two large eggs & four slices of our thick-sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.00
Chocolate is added to our buttermilk batter, topped with fresh-made whipped cream & chocolate morsels. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Hone LLC image

 

Hone LLC

708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Brown Butter Chocolate Mousse with Cinnamon Chantilly, Red Chili Puffed Rice, and Agave Syrup
Sweet Potato Tamale (GF)$22.00
Braised Cauliflower with a Sweet Potato Tamale, Mushroom Agrodolce, Salsa Verde, and a Crisp Quinoa
House Salad (GF, V)$9.00
Fresh greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, Sumac Onion with a Tamari Vinaigrette or Greek Yogurt Ranch
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scrambler$14.00
three eggs scrambled with today's fresh ingredients; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
Turkey, Bacon & Pesto$14.00
tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto, ciabatta
Two Egg Breakfast$10.00
any style; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
Conrad's image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's

563 State St, Madison

Avg 4.7 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Number One$8.99
grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar, tots, ranch and sour cream. It’s # 1 !!!
Buffalo Rider$8.99
tenders, hot sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Honey Mustard BBQ$8.99
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.
