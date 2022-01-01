Madison breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Madison
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Sliced avocado, cashew cream, maple glazed brussels sprouts, spiced pepitas, and arugula on thick-cut miche.(Add an egg* for +$1) (vg) (contains nuts)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and your choice of protein (chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage) inside a flour tortilla.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2)!*
|Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
SANDWICHES
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
4604 Monona Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|Flavor of the Week Roll
|$9.50
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with a fun and unique flavor every week! Please select your flavor and pick up day, and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.49
Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on sour dough toast, wheat toast,a biscuit or croissant
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.50
Our classic made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with fresh rolled dough and cinnamon filling! Please select your pick up date and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|3 Eggs
|$8.79
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
|2 Eggs
|$7.99
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
|Meat Lovers Pan Handle
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|White Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted roll. (v)
|Hella Stella
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar, arugula, and boom boom sauce on a Stella’s Hot & Spicy roll. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage for $1)
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
640 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
|$4.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha
|Taco Combo
|$12.00
Includes 2 tacos, chips, guac and salsa
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Sliced avocado on scali with lemon zest, sea salt, radish, scallion, and toasted sesame oil
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche roll. (v)
|Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
|Miel
espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*
SEAFOOD
Fairchild
2611 Monroe St., Madison
|Popular items
|Warm Fudge Brownie
|$10.00
coffee ice cream, raspberries
|Ora King Salmon
|$35.00
herb dreamfarm goat cheese, celery root, swiss chard
|Lobster Bisque
|$24.00
cognac, cream, vadouvan, smoked trout roe
SANDWICHES
Crema Cafe
4124 Monona Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|Gobbler
|$10.00
Natural Turkey, Door County Cherry Relish, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Mayo on Toasted Whole Grain Bread.
|Bluebird
|$10.00
Natural Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Walnuts, White Cheddar and Greens on a Toasted Baguette.
|Pancakes
|$9.00
Oatmeal Panacakes with Blueberries, Almonds, Vanilla Butter. Served with Maple Syrup.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heritage Tavern
131 E. Mifflin St., Madison
|Popular items
|House Cut Fries
|$9.00
chili aioli and ketchup
|Half a Dozen Deviled Eggs
|$17.00
1/2 dozen assorted deviled eggs. Beet pickled egg, bacon & soy egg & classic deviled egg.
|Heritage Burger
|$18.00
8oz grass-fed beef patty, gruyere, onion bacon jam, bibb lettuce, black pepper-chives aioli, brioche bun
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|Popular items
|FRENCH FRIES
|$4.50
French fries
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$18.50
crispy potatoes, green beans, lemon caper butter sauce
|Bluegill Fish Fry
|$16.00
served with choice of fries, boiled red potatoes or green beans and cole slaw & tartar sauce.
PANCAKES
Original Pancake House
5518 University Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|49
|$8.25
Three large, thin, chewy & gooey pancakes straight from the famous mother lode country.
|Bacon & Eggs
|$10.50
Two large eggs & four slices of our thick-sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$7.00
Chocolate is added to our buttermilk batter, topped with fresh-made whipped cream & chocolate morsels. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Hone LLC
708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON
|Popular items
|Chocolate Mousse
|$9.00
Brown Butter Chocolate Mousse with Cinnamon Chantilly, Red Chili Puffed Rice, and Agave Syrup
|Sweet Potato Tamale (GF)
|$22.00
Braised Cauliflower with a Sweet Potato Tamale, Mushroom Agrodolce, Salsa Verde, and a Crisp Quinoa
|House Salad (GF, V)
|$9.00
Fresh greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, Sumac Onion with a Tamari Vinaigrette or Greek Yogurt Ranch
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Popular items
|Scrambler
|$14.00
three eggs scrambled with today's fresh ingredients; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
|Turkey, Bacon & Pesto
|$14.00
tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto, ciabatta
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$10.00
any style; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's
563 State St, Madison
|Popular items
|Number One
|$8.99
grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar, tots, ranch and sour cream. It’s # 1 !!!
|Buffalo Rider
|$8.99
tenders, hot sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
|Honey Mustard BBQ
|$8.99
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.