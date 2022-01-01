Restaurant header imageView gallery

State Street Brats

232 Reviews

$

603 State Street

Madison, WI 53703

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Cheese Curd Cubes
White Brat

Monthly Specials

Try our newest and most fun limited menu items!
XL Siracha Ranch Fries

XL Siracha Ranch Fries

$9.00

Crispy French fries tossed in our combination of siracha and ranch seasonings for the perfect blend of flavors! Served with side of ranch dressing

Octoberfest Brat

Octoberfest Brat

$8.00

PROST! Try our world famous red brat topped with swiss cheese, hot sauerkraut and drizzled with our signature horseradish mustard on a pretzel bun!

Spicy Badger Brat

Spicy Badger Brat

$9.00

Our world famous beef and pork red brat topped with pepper jack cheese, a single slice of bacon and delicious hot pepper bacon jam

Spicy Badger Burger

Spicy Badger Burger

$12.00

Welcome to delicious, hot pepper bacon jam topped on a perfectly cooked Pepper jack bacon cheeseburger on a brioche bun. This will be your new GO-TO Burger!

Appetizers

Cheese Curd Cubes

Cheese Curd Cubes

$11.00

🧀 TALK CURD-Y TO ME! 🧀 Over 8oz of garlic white cheddar cheese cubes served with celery and ranch on the side. Beer battered golden gooey deliciousness in its glory 😋

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese

Brathaus Poutine

Brathaus Poutine

$13.00

Everything you want in an appetizer, french fries topped with cheese curd cubes and hot melted white cheddar cheese. This Wisconsin take on a Canadian favorite will have your taste buds exploding

XL Siracha Ranch Fries

XL Siracha Ranch Fries

$9.00

Crispy French fries tossed in our combination of siracha and ranch seasonings for the perfect blend of flavors! Served with side of ranch dressing

XL Regular Fry

$8.00

A basket sized portion of our hand cut fries lightly seasoned with salt and pepper

XL Waffle Fry

XL Waffle Fry

$8.00

Basket sized portion of our signature seasoned waffle fries. Think chick fil style waffle cut, but with better seasoning

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce. Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub

12 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce. Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub

Brathaus Originals

USDA choice 1/4 lb. ribeye char-grilled to perfection! A long time alumni favorite and has been on the menu since the 1940's
Red Brat

Red Brat

$6.00

Our original smoke beef and pork bratwurst, grilled butterfly style.

White Brat

White Brat

$6.00

Our classic sausage blend of all pork bratwurst, you have had this style before, just not this good!

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.00

USDA choice 1/4 lb. ribeye char-grilled to perfection! A long time alumni favorite.

Octoberfest Brat

Octoberfest Brat

$8.00

PROST! Try our world famous red brat topped with swiss cheese, hot sauerkraut and drizzled with our signature horseradish mustard on a pretzel bun!

Spicy Badger Brat

Spicy Badger Brat

$9.00

Our world famous beef and pork red brat topped with pepper jack cheese, a single slice of bacon and delicious hot pepper bacon jam

Wisconsin Sampler

Wisconsin Sampler

$21.00

One signature Red Brat, one classic White Brat, served with a basket of cheese curd cubes. Pro tip, try them with no bun and you have yourself a "Brathaus charcuterie board"

Brathaus Poutine

Brathaus Poutine

$13.00

Everything you want in an appetizer, french fries topped with cheese curd cubes and hot melted white cheddar cheese. This Wisconsin take on a Canadian favorite will have your taste buds exploding

Brat & Steak

$14.00

An original menu item from the 1940s, our signature red brat over our rib-eye steak sandwich, its truly a brathaus original

Hot Dog

$6.00

Burgers

A cheeseburger topped with mini pretzel bites served on a chewy pretzel roll!
Avocado Swiss Burger

Avocado Swiss Burger

$13.00

1/3 lb grilled beef patty presented on a pretzel bun with swiss cheese and bacon, topped with a healthy portion of avocado.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/3 lb. patty, thick cut bacon and topped with cheddar cheese

Brat & Burger

$14.00

One of our famous red brats topped on our 1/3 lb. burger patty, served on a pretzel bun.

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/3 lb. lean fresh ground beef classic. Served with cheddar or substitute with Swiss or Pepper Jack cheese.

Graduate Burger

Graduate Burger

$14.00

Everything you will miss about Madison. We start with our 1/3 lb patty and add slices of cheddar, swiss and paper jack cheeses. Topped off with deep fried white garlic cheddar cheese curds and finish it with a Stella's spicy cheese bread bun.

Nashville Burger

Nashville Burger

$12.00

A beautiful smokey blend of sweet and heat. We take our char grilled 1/3 lb. patty smothered in  smokey Nashville sauce and topped with melted pepper jack cheese and our sweet pepper coleslaw

Spicy Badger Burger

Spicy Badger Burger

$12.00

Welcome to delicious, hot pepper bacon jam topped on a perfectly cooked Pepper jack bacon cheeseburger on a brioche bun. This will be your new GO-TO Burger!

Stella's Apple Jam Bacon Cheeseburger

Stella's Apple Jam Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/3 lb. beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and delicious apple horseradish jam served on Stella's famous spicy cheese bread bun

Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$2.00

6oz homestyle breaded crispy chicken, choose your sandwich style!

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

6oz chicken breast seasoned and grilled over an open flame

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

4 big chicken fingers coated with a breadcrumb batter, served with fries and a side of ranch dipping sauce.

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce. Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub

12 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce. Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub

Salads & Vegetarian

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

"The future of protein." A completely vegan burger that is gluten and soy free with superior taste and texture. You will think it's a traditional burger it tastes so good! Served on a kaiser roll. Add cheese for only $1 more, or a gluten free roll for $2.00

Beyond Sausage

Beyond Sausage

$9.00

Beyond Sausage™ is the world's first fresh, plant-based sausage that looks, sizzles, and satisfies like pork. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional sausage, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.

Bowl Of Greens

Bowl Of Greens

$8.00+

This fresh spring lettuce offers a blend of green leaf and romaine hearts to give you the salad you have been looking for! 50% spring mix, 25% green leaf hearts 25% romaine hearts. Diced onions and tomatoes topped it all off with a German pretzel bread stick on side. Served with ranch, or your choice of dressing. We suggest poppy seed or raspberry vinaigrette!

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

4 big chicken fingers coated with a breadcrumb batter, served with fries and a side of ranch dipping sauce.

Dessert

Mini Donuts (10)

$8.00

Funnel Cake Fry Basket

$8.00

Deep Fried Cheesecake (2)

$8.00

Deep Fried Churro's (4)

$8.00

Delivery Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Cold Brew Nitro

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Red

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

State Street Brats was founded in 1989, but its legendary Red Brats can trace their history back to the 1950s, when a local Madison butcher began making them for a restaurant called the Brathaus. State Street Brat’s owners worked at the Brathaus in the ‘70s while going to college, and purchased the recipe shortly thereafter. The recipe remains unchanged all these years later, and these famous brats, which are smoked, split and grilled, are beloved by generations of Madisonians. The Red Brats are made from a mixture of pork and beef (the beef gives them their signature red color), and the White Brats (which are pork-only) have been provided by the legendary Bakalars Sausage Company in La Crosse Wisconsin, since 1989. When partnered with some fried cheese curds, it’s a true taste of the Badger State.

Website

Location

603 State Street, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

Gallery
State Street Brats image
State Street Brats image
State Street Brats image

