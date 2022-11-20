Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Parthenon Gyros

919 Reviews

$

316 State St

Madison, WI 53703

Popular Items

Gyro
Mega Gyro
Gyro Plate

🌮 Pita Sandwiches

Gyro

Gyro

$9.49

The sandwich that put us on the map! House-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro, sliced thin and piled high on grilled pita bread, topped with onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce (can be made GF if ordered with no pita)

Spicy Gyro

Spicy Gyro

$10.34

Our house-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro on grilled pita bread, kicked up with spicy giardiniera peppers, onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce (can be made GF if ordered with no pita)

Mega Gyro

Mega Gyro

$11.97

50% bigger than our regular gyro! (can be made GF if ordered with no pita)

Spicy Mega

Spicy Mega

$13.24

Our Mega Gyro kicked-up with spicy giardiniera peppers

Freaky Greek

Freaky Greek

$15.66

Got a huge appetite? Our biggest sandwich! A mega lamb and beef gyro topped with 2 grilled chicken breast skewers, house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki, onions with fresh parsley and tomatoes (can be made GF if ordered with no pita). Bring it on, mere mortals!

Greek Chick

Greek Chick

$10.49

Greek spice-marinated grilled chicken breast skewers on grilled pita bread with onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce

Cluck'n Caesar

Cluck'n Caesar

$10.49

Greek spice-marinated grilled chicken breast skewers on grilled pita bread with crisp lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with creamy Caesar dressing

Spicy Veg

Spicy Veg

$9.49

Don't want to eat Mary's little lamb? Hummus, crisp lettuce, onions and parsley, tomatoes, house-made probiotic Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce, spicy giardiniera peppers and local feta cheese wrapped in grilled pita bread

🍽️ Plates

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$15.84

A build-your-own plate with house-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro, onions with fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce. Comes with crispy, lightly breaded fries and 2 grilled pita bread.

Freaky Greek Plate

Freaky Greek Plate

$19.53

So you're hungry, huh? A build-your-own plate with house-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro, 2 skewers of Greek spice-marinated grilled chicken breast, onions with fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce. Comes with crispy, lightly breaded fries and 2 grilled pita bread. Share with a friend, or be selfish - you deserve it!

🥗 Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.49

Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, local Greek feta cheese and choice of dressing: Greek vinaigrette, creamy Caesar or house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki

🍟 Fries + Hummus

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.37

Lightly breaded with a delightfully crunchy outside and soft inside (not GF)

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.39

Lightly breaded with a delightfully crunchy outside and soft inside (not GF)

Small Wisco Fries

Small Wisco Fries

$4.22

Crispy, golden brown, lightly salted fries with 1 side of aged cheddar cheese sauce.

Large Wisco Fries

Large Wisco Fries

$6.84

Crispy, golden brown, lightly salted fries with 2 sides of aged cheddar cheese sauce.

Pita Dippers

Pita Dippers

$4.44

Grilled pita triangles with hummus and tzatziki for dipping

Small Greek Fries

Small Greek Fries

$4.47

Crispy, golden brown, lightly salted fries sprinkled with Greek spices and loaded with crumbled local feta cheese.

Large Greek Fries

Large Greek Fries

$7.09

Crispy, golden brown, lightly salted fries sprinkled with Greek spices and loaded with crumbled local feta cheese.

🍭 Desserts

Greek Yogurt with Honey

Greek Yogurt with Honey

$3.33

House-made probiotic Greek yogurt with honey

Baklava

Baklava

$3.33

Ultra thin, flaky, buttery layers of baked phyllo dough stuffed with crushed cinnamon walnuts and drizzled with honey. Eat it and weep!

Yips Yogurt Chips

Yips Yogurt Chips

$5.99

Greek yogurt with all your favorite toppings packed into sweet, crunchy chips

🥤 Drinks

FOUNTAIN Soda

$2.37
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.37

Beer

Wine

Ouzo

$4.27

CAN Soda

$1.66

🍡 Extras

Grilled Pita Bread

Grilled Pita Bread

$1.00
Tzatziki Sauce Side

Tzatziki Sauce Side

$0.85
Cheddar Sauce Side

Cheddar Sauce Side

$0.85
Feta Cheese Side

Feta Cheese Side

$0.85
Hummus Side

Hummus Side

$1.59
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer

Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer

$3.70
Gyro Meat Side 2oz

Gyro Meat Side 2oz

$3.30

Extra Onions

$0.85

Extra Tomatoes

$0.85
Spicy Giardiniera Peppers

Spicy Giardiniera Peppers

$0.85
Creamy Caesar Dressing

Creamy Caesar Dressing

$0.85
Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.85
Honey

Honey

$0.85

T-Shirts

XS "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

XS "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

$19.99
S "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

S "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

$19.99
M "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

M "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

$19.99
L ""Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

L ""Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

$19.99
XL "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

XL "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

$19.99
XXL "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

XXL "Eat My Greek Meat" T-shirt

$19.99
XS "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

XS "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

$19.99
S "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

S "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

$19.99
M "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

M "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

$19.99
L "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

L "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

$19.99
XL "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

XL "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

$19.99
XXL "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

XXL "Wham Bam Thank You Lamb" T-shirt

$19.99
XS "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

XS "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

$19.99
S "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

S "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

$19.99
M "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

M "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

$19.99
L "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

L "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

$19.99
XL "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

XL "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

$19.99
XXL "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

XXL "America's Best Gyros" T-shirt

$19.99
XS "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

XS "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

$19.99
S "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

S "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

$19.99Out of stock
M "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

M "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

$19.99Out of stock
L "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

L "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

$19.99Out of stock
XL "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

XL "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

$19.99Out of stock
XXL "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

XXL "Super Gyro Hero" T-shirt

$19.99Out of stock

XS "50 Year-O Anniversary" T-shirt

$19.99

S "50 Year-O Anniversary" T-shirt

$19.99

M "50 Year-O Anniversary" T-shirt

$19.99

L "50 Year-O Anniversary" T-shirt

$19.99

XL "50 Year-O Anniversary" T-shirt

$19.99

XXL "50 Year-O Anniversary" T-shirt

$19.99

Hats

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$19.99
Bandana

Bandana

$7.58Out of stock
Chunky Beanie

Chunky Beanie

$23.70

Navy and white speckled chunky beanie with leather Parthenon Gyros tag

Other Swag

Parthenon Gyros Pin

Parthenon Gyros Pin

$1.42
Insulated Water Bottle

Insulated Water Bottle

$39.99
Meat Sweats Deodorant

Meat Sweats Deodorant

$4.99

Grilled meat scented deodorant in celebration of our 50th anniversary!! Now you can finally smell like your favorite restaurant! (please don't consume)

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info

Voted BEST TAKEOUT in Madison!!! Parthenon Gyros is an award-winning Madison institution, specializing in America's best house-made Gyros since 1972.

Website

Location

316 State St, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

Gallery
Parthenon Gyros image
Parthenon Gyros image
Parthenon Gyros image
Parthenon Gyros image

