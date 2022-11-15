Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Quivey's Grove

1,426 Reviews

$$

6261 Nesbitt Rd

Fitchburg, WI 53719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Charming, antique-filled American restaurant & bar in a historical former mansion and horse stable on scenic landscaped grounds.

Website

Location

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719

Directions

Gallery
Quivey's Grove image
Quivey's Grove image
Quivey's Grove image

Similar restaurants in your area

Quivey's Grove - Stone House
orange starNo Reviews
6261 Nesbitt Rd Madison, WI 53719
View restaurantnext
Bonfyre American Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2601 W BELTLINE HWY Madison, WI 53713
View restaurantnext
Gates & Brovi
orange starNo Reviews
3502 Monroe Street Madison, WI 53711
View restaurantnext
Parkway Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Ann St Fitchburg, WI 53713
View restaurantnext
Great Dane - Hilldale
orange starNo Reviews
357 Price Pl Madison, WI 53705
View restaurantnext
Eno Vino West Side
orange starNo Reviews
601 Junction Road Madison, WI 53717
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fitchburg

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fitchburg
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston