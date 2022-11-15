Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Osteria Papavero

736 Reviews

$$

128 East Wilson Street

Madison, WI 53703

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Osteria Papavero is a cozy restaurant serving authentic, rustic Italian food. We offer a menu that changes daily, with vegetarian and gluten-free options.

128 East Wilson Street, Madison, WI 53703

