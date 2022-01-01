Madison Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Madison
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|9B. Crab Rangoon
|$8.45
Cream cheese, imitated crab meat, green onion, cilantro wrapped with wonton skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
|6. Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spices and coconut milk, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
|10B. Pot Sticker
|$8.45
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot wrapped with dumpling wrapper, steamed or fried and served with house sauce and soy sauce.
More about Ahan
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles
|$14.00
Pork or tofu, tomato, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil (DF, P, NF, M-VE)
**contains shellfish and fish sauce
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
|Green Curry
|$14.00
chicken or tofu, coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cilantro, onion, bamboo, bok choy, Thai eggplant, lime, scallion, pickled pepper, pea shoots, jasmine rice (M-VE, GS, M-GF, NF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
|Chèvre Wontons (4pc)
|$8.00
Cream cheese, Chevre, scallion, sweet & sour (V, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
More about Monsoon Siam 2
Monsoon Siam 2
2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison
|Popular items
|Squash Curry (GF)
|$14.00
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.
|PAD SEE EAW
|$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chineese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
|FRESH ROLLS
|$6.00
Lettuce, avocado and carrots wrapped with rice paper, served with special Tamarind peanut sauce.
More about Forage Kitchen State St
Forage Kitchen State St
665 state street, madison
|Popular items
|Power Bowl
|$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
|Club Med Bowl
|$9.00
mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, herb vinaigrette
|Thai Bowl
|$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto