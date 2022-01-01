Madison Thai restaurants you'll love

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Must-try Thai restaurants in Madison

Sa-Bai Thong image

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9B. Crab Rangoon$8.45
Cream cheese, imitated crab meat, green onion, cilantro wrapped with wonton skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
6. Chicken Satay$8.95
Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spices and coconut milk, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
10B. Pot Sticker$8.45
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot wrapped with dumpling wrapper, steamed or fried and served with house sauce and soy sauce.
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Ahan image

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Noodles$14.00
Pork or tofu, tomato, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil (DF, P, NF, M-VE)
**contains shellfish and fish sauce
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Green Curry$14.00
chicken or tofu, coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cilantro, onion, bamboo, bok choy, Thai eggplant, lime, scallion, pickled pepper, pea shoots, jasmine rice (M-VE, GS, M-GF, NF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Chèvre Wontons (4pc)$8.00
Cream cheese, Chevre, scallion, sweet & sour (V, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
More about Ahan
Monsoon Siam 2 image

 

Monsoon Siam 2

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Squash Curry (GF)$14.00
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.
PAD SEE EAW$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chineese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
FRESH ROLLS$6.00
Lettuce, avocado and carrots wrapped with rice paper, served with special Tamarind peanut sauce.
More about Monsoon Siam 2
Forage Kitchen State St image

 

Forage Kitchen State St

665 state street, madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Power Bowl$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Club Med Bowl$9.00
mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, herb vinaigrette
Thai Bowl$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto
More about Forage Kitchen State St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Madison

Turkey Bacon

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Burritos

Pretzels

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Edgerton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston