Janesville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Janesville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Janesville

Lark image

 

Lark

60 S. Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken$28.00
Honey, cornbread puree, braised greens, pickles
Beef Tenderloin$41.00
8oz., grilled broccoli, bourbon barrel-aged soy sauce, jasmine rice, sesame
1st Course: Prosciutto Salad
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
More about Lark
Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill

1804 Center Ave, Janesville

Avg 4.4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Firecracker Burger$8.99
Dirty Mac & Cheese$8.25
Wraps$7.95
More about Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
Whiskey Ranch image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Whiskey Ranch

24 N Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.1 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Bacon Burger$12.99
side fries$3.79
Honky Tonk Burger$13.99
More about Whiskey Ranch
Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille

1110 Kellogg Ave, Janesville

Avg 4.4 (813 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Janesville

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near Janesville to explore

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Edgerton

No reviews yet

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston