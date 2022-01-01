Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill

48 Reviews

$$

1804 Center Ave

Janesville, WI 53546

Popular Items

3 piece battered
2 Piece Battered
2 piece baked

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham and Settler Swiss Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Blt Sandwich

$8.99

Wraps

$9.99

Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$9.99

Plain Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Brisket Dinner Friday nights

$14.95

Prime Rib Sandwich & Ff sun-tuesday when available

$13.95

Pulled Pork With Slaw & Ring& FF

$9.00

Ribeye Sandwich Dinner

$12.95

Pork Sandwich & Chips

$8.00

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

6.50 Brat Kraut

$6.50

brat Onion

$6.50

Apple Pie Shots

$3.00

Salmon Salad

$10.00

Beef Rib Dinner

$14.95

Appetizers

5 Chicken Strips with chips

$9.99

5 Strips With FF

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Garlic Fries Basket

$8.99

House Fry Basket

$6.99

Kielbasa & Chees Half

$9.95

Kielbasa Full Plate

$13.95

Beef Loaded Nachoes

$10.99

Chicken Loaded Nachoes

$10.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Pub Chips Basket

$6.99

Sampler Platter

$12.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$8.99

8 Wings

$9.99

8 Wings & FF

$10.99

Cod Bites

$5.00

Emiles Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Sausage and Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Deluxe Pizza

$9.25

Porker Pizza

$10.25

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$7.99

Chefs Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.00

Seasonal Salad

$9.99

All In Skillet

$10.00

Full House

$10.00

2 Pair

$7.00

Mels 3 Eggs, 3 Bacon, Toast Jelly

$8.00

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

2 Bisquit & Gravy

$8.00

Cod Bites

$5.00

2 Pair Bacon

$7.00

2 Pair Sausage

$7.00

Soup& Salads

Soup Cup French Onion

$3.00

French Onion Bowl

$4.00

French Onion Cup Baked

$3.50

French Onion Bowl Baked

$4.50

Tennesse Chili Cup

$5.99

Tennesee Chili Bowl

$7.99

Egg Roll Cup

$3.50

Egg Roll Bowl

$4.00

Beer & Potato Cup

$3.75

Beer & Potato Bowl

$4.50

Cup Beer & Potao Soup & Grilled Cheese Sammy

$5.50

Egg Roll Bowl Sat /Sun Special

$3.50

Tennesee Weekend Special Bowl

$6.99

Burgers

Lucky Bell Burger

$9.99

BYO Burger

$9.99

Boxcar Burger

$9.99

Firecracker Burger

$9.99

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.99

Plain Cheeseburger & FF

$7.95

B.O.T.M 10.95 WithFF

$10.99

Pattry Melt On Grilled Rye

$9.99

Double Burger

$14.00

Broaster Chicken

2 Pc White Meal

$10.95

2 Piece Dark Meal

$9.95

2 Piece Meal

$10.95

4 Piece Meal

$15.95

8 Chkn Only

$19.95

8 Chkn Meal

$24.95

12 Pc Chk Only

$28.95

12 Chk Dinner

$37.95

Add On Breast Only Meal

$4.50

Add On Leg Only Meal

$3.00

Add On Thigh Only With Meal

$3.00

Daily Specials

Daily 6.95

$6.95

Daily 7.95

$7.95

Daily 895

$8.95

Daily 995

$9.95

Daily 10.95

$10.95

Dailey 11.95

$11.95

Daily 12.95

$12.95

Daily 13.95

$13.95

Dailey 14.95

$14.95

Sat Nite Special 24.95

$24.95

Corned Beef

$14.95

Smokehouse

3 Sante fe Pork Taco

$8.50

3 Brisket Tacos

$9.50

Pork Burrito

$10.50

Brisket Burrito

$11.50

Casino

$10.99

Tennesse Brisket

$11.99

Dirty Mac Boat

$11.99

Chili Cup

$5.99

Chili Bowl

$7.99

Friday fish fry

2 Piece Battered

$11.95

3 piece battered

$13.95

2 piece baked

$12.95

3 piece baked

$14.95

Grilled salmon

$14.95

5 piece fried jumbo shrimp

$13.95

5 piece baked shrimp

$15.95

Baked Walleye

$15.95

Fried Walleye

$15.95

1 Piece Fried

$2.00

1 Piece Baked

$3.00

Fish Sandwich And Ff

$8.99

Chips

NA Beverages

Can Soda

$2.00

Gun

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.75

Coffee Free Refills

$1.75

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1804 Center Ave, Janesville, WI 53546

