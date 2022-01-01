Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Salad
American

The Night Owl Sports Pub & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

$$

189 E Main St

Evansville, WI 53536

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
chicken sandwich
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.99

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Regular Fries

$2.99

Beer Fries

$2.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Nachos

$10.99

App Chicken strips

$7.99

Fish Tacos app

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

onion rings

$5.99

Spinach Art Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Flat breads

Spin Art

$10.95Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Flatbread

$10.95Out of stock

Blue Devil Flatbread

$10.95

Swest Flatbread

$10.95

Salads

Goat Cheese & Beet

$9.99

The Cobb

$9.99

Blackened Chicken Salad

$9.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.99

AppleCran Candied Walnut

$9.99

side salad

$3.00

Soups

Beer Cheese soup

$2.99

Chili

$2.99

soup of the day

$2.99

soup and salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.99

BLT

$9.95

Cajun Chicken Filet

$10.99

Fried Bologna Ala- E'ville

$8.99

French Dip

$10.99

8 oz Cod Filet

$12.99

Country Style Smoked Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Prime Rib Melt

$12.99

Crispy Chicken BLT

$11.99

Portabella Po'boy

$11.99

chicken sandwich

$11.99

Bacon Jalepeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Wraps

Blackened Chicken Cucumber Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Burgers

Ardy Burger

$11.99

Double Whammy

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Goat Cheese & Garlic

$11.99

Blue Devil Burger

$11.99

The Mac Attack

$11.99

Tex Mex Burger

$11.99

California Burger

$11.99

Hamburger

$10.49

Cheese Burger

$10.49

Bacon Chz Burger

$11.99

The Bavarian

$11.99

Beyond Burger

$3.00

Entrees

House Made MacNCheese

$12.95

New York Strip

$21.95

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Butterfly Shrimp

$15.95

Key West Salmon

$16.99

Blackened Salmon

$16.99

Fish Tacos Entree

$12.99

Cajun Smother NY strip

$28.99

Surf and Turf

$28.95

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$19.99

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

Sides

Fresh Vegetable

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99Out of stock

Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Cottage cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Baby Baker

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Beer Fries

$2.99

Baked

$2.99

Specials

Special

$11.95

1\2 Wrap And Soup

$9.95

Breakfst Burrito

$9.95Out of stock

Biscuts N Gravy

$9.95Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

PB & J

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Mac

$5.99

Desserts

Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

Cheesecake Of Month

$5.99

Sinfully Chocolate Cake

$5.99Out of stock

others

chicken strips meal

$11.00

Saturday Specials

Regular Prime Rib

$24.99

King Prime Rib

$28.99

N/A BEV

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

MTN Dew

$2.00

Diet Dew

$2.00

Mist Twist

$2.00

Diet Twist

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.00

Small milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.25

Hot Tea 1.25

$1.25

Kid Drink

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

189 E Main St, Evansville, WI 53536

Directions

Map
