Located in the heart of Janesville’s downtown, drafthouse, is a fun, high-energy downtown gastropub that celebrates the richness of American culture through its appetizing and progressive bar fare. Both the restaurant philosophy and menu offerings draw heavily from two barroom staples: beer and spirits.

drafthouse is the downtown place-to-be for locals and tourists alike. Set in a warm modernist design, the restaurant and bar supports Wisconsin's brewing community with 24 beers on tap from the state's best breweries. (The bar is also fully stocked to suit any other distinguishing palette.) The abundant windows show off the interior space to the downtowns successful relaunch.

