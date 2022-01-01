Go
Toast

drafthouse

Located in the heart of Janesville’s downtown, drafthouse, is a fun, high-energy downtown gastropub that celebrates the richness of American culture through its appetizing and progressive bar fare. Both the restaurant philosophy and menu offerings draw heavily from two barroom staples: beer and spirits.
drafthouse is the downtown place-to-be for locals and tourists alike. Set in a warm modernist design, the restaurant and bar supports Wisconsin's brewing community with 24 beers on tap from the state's best breweries. (The bar is also fully stocked to suit any other distinguishing palette.) The abundant windows show off the interior space to the downtowns successful relaunch.
We hope to see you here soon,
drafthouse

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

101 E Milwaukee St • $$

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$11.00
Pimento Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 E Milwaukee St

Janesville WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Looking Glass

No reviews yet

We strive to provide you high quality food through our purchase of ingredients at local vendors. Seasonally we feature inclusions from The Janesville Farmer's market. Our menu is prepared fresh to order and worth the wait!

Genisa Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Enjoy a relaxing evening of good conversation, great drinks and elegant atmosphere in downtown Janesville’s only historically preserved Italianate-style building.

Sandwich Bar

No reviews yet

Great sandwiches in a unique environment

Rock County Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Local Craft Beer from Janesville, WI

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston