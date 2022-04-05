Vfw Post 1621 - 1015 Center Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1015 Center Avenue, Janesville WI 53546
