Genisa Wine Bar
Enjoy a relaxing evening of good conversation, great drinks and elegant atmosphere in downtown Janesville’s only historically preserved Italianate-style building.
11 N Main Street
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Janesville WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
