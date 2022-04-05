Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville 2307 Milton Avenue

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.05+

Thick Garlic Bread Sticks with Cheese

Cheesy Pizza Bread

$9.05+

Thin Garlic Squares with Cheese

Garlic Bread

$4.00+

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00+

Bread Sticks

$6.21+

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.21+

Cinnamon Chips

$6.21

Apple Dessert Pizza

$9.55+

Caramel Pecan Squares

$9.55+

Chicken Bucket

4pc Bucket

$9.69

Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken

8pc Bucket

$16.07

Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken

12pc Bucket

$22.19

Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken

16pc Bucket

$28.15

Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken

24pc Bucket

$42.33

Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken

100pc Bucket

$161.42

Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken

50 pc

$81.35

Breast

$3.83

Thigh

$3.83

Leg

$2.04

Wing

$2.04

Chicken Dinner

2pc Chicken Dinner

$10.56

Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with sides and a roll

4pc Chicken Dinner

$12.60

Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with sides and a roll

8pc Chicken Dinner

$22.43

Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with sides and a rolls

12pc Chicken Dinner

$27.53

Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with two sides and a rolls

Chicken Strips

2pc Chicken Strip Basket

$7.65

Broasted Chicken Strips with Mojos

4pc Chicken Strip Basket

$10.97

Broasted Chicken Strips with Mojos

4pc Gluten Free Chicken Strips

$9.44

Chicken Wings

6pc Chicken Wing

$9.95

Broasted Chicken Wings

12pc Chicken Wing

$15.81

Broasted Chicken Wings

18pc Chicken Wing

$24.23

Broasted Chicken Wings

24pc Chicken Wing

$28.24

Broasted Chicken Wings

Pizza

Small Cheese

$10.46

Medium Cheese

$14.79

Large Cheese

$16.83

Medium Take and Bake Pizzas

$10.00

Our amazing Mac's Pizzas ready to cook at home

Large Take and Bake Pizzas

$11.00

Pizza Bowl

$7.13

Specialty Pizza

Badger Small

$13.11

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Blended Cheese

Hawaiian Small

$13.11

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Garden Small

$14.38

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Garden + Small

$15.66

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Black Olive, and Extra Cheese

Veggie Small

$14.38

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Tomato, and Sauerkraut

Meat Works Small

$14.38

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Bickle Small

$14.38

House Made Ranch, Chicken, Spinach, and Onion

BBQ Chicken Small

$12.90

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce and Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Small

$12.90

House Made Ranch and Franks Red Hot Marinated Chicken

Fajita Small

$14.38

House Made Ranch, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

The Carlson Small

$14.38

House Made Sweet and Spicy Carlson Sauce, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

Baked Potato Small

$14.38

Mashed Potato, Bacon, Onion

Mac & Cheese Small

$13.36

Nacho Cheese, Cavatoppi Noodles, and Blended Cheese

Breakfast Meat Small

$14.38

Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Italian Sausage, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon

Breakfast Veggie Small

$14.38

Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

BLT Small

$14.38

Badger Medium

$18.30

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Blended Cheese

Hawaiian Medium

$18.30

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Garden Medium

$20.05

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Garden + Medium

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Black Olive, and Extra Cheese

Veggie Medium

$20.05

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Tomato, and Sauerkraut

Meat Works Medium

$20.05

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Bickle Medium

$20.05

House Made Ranch, Chicken, Spinach, and Onion

BBQ Chicken Medium

$18.30

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce and Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Medium

$18.30

House Made Ranch and Franks Red Hot Marinated Chicken

Fajita Medium

$18.30

House Made Ranch, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

The Carlson Medium

$20.05

House Made Sweet and Spicy Carlson Sauce, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

Baked Potato Medium

$20.05

Mashed Potato, Bacon, Onion

Mac & Cheese Medium

$18.55

Nacho Cheese, Cavatoppi Noodles, and Blended Cheese

Breakfast Meat Medium

$20.05

Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Italian Sausage, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon

Breakfast Veggie Medium

$20.05

Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

BLT Medium

$20.05

Badger Large

$20.60

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Blended Cheese

Hawaiian Large

$20.60

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Garden Large

$22.60

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Garden + Large

$24.60

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Black Olive, and Extra Cheese

Veggie Large

$22.60

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Tomato, and Sauerkraut

Meat Works Large

$22.60

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Bickle Large

$22.60

House Made Ranch, Chicken, Spinach, and Onion

BBQ Chicken Large

$20.60

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce and Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Large

$22.60

House Made Ranch and Franks Red Hot Marinated Chicken

Fajita Large

$22.60

House Made Ranch, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

The Carlson Large

$22.60

House Made Sweet and Spicy Carlson Sauce, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

Baked Potato Large

$22.60

Mashed Potato, Bacon, Onion

Mac & Cheese Large

$22.65

Nacho Cheese, Cavatoppi Noodles, and Blended Cheese

Breakfast Meat Large

$22.60

Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Italian Sausage, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon

Breakfast Veggie Large

$22.60

Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

BLT Large

$22.60

Taco Pizzas

Taco Small

$14.10

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Nacho small

$14.10

Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Matador Small

$15.35

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Taco Supreme Small

$15.35

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Taco Medium

$20.05

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Nacho Medium

$20.05

Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Matador Medium

$20.05

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Taco Supreme Medium

$22.00

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Taco Large

$22.60

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Nacho Large

$22.60

Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Matador Large

$24.60

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Taco Supreme Large

$24.60

Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips

Sides

Mojos

$4.75+

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.75+

Coleslaw

$1.40+

Cheese Curds

$7.75

Rolls

$0.95

Mac and Cheese

$3.25+

Tater Tot Casserole

$3.00+

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.99+

Hot Sauce

$0.99+

BBQ

$0.99+

Blue Cheese

$0.99+

Nacho Cheese

$0.99+

Carlson

$0.99+

Marinara

$0.99+

Frosting

$0.99+

Honey Mustard

$0.99+Out of stock

Garlic Butter

$0.99+

Beverages

16 oz Drink

$2.86

Can of Soda

$1.79

6pk of Soda

$6.12

Coffee

$1.79

Milk

$1.33

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.73

Miller Lite

$3.32

Spotted Cow

$3.83

Truly

$4.07

Seasonal Beer

$4.07

Pitcher

$5.95

Catering Sides

LG MASHED AND GRAVY

$69.53

SM MASHED AND GRAVY

$41.72

LG COLESLAW

$57.94

SM COLESLAW

$41.72

LG TATER

$69.53

SM TATER

$47.50

LG POTATO SALAD

$81.11

SM POTATO SALAD

$41.72

LG MAC & CHEESE

$139.07

SM MAC & CHEESE

$69.54

LG PASTA SALAD

$76.48

SM PASTA SALAD

$47.50

LG SALAD

$42.87

Salad Options

SM SALAD

$31.29

Salad Options

Pint of Dressing

$5.80

Salad Dressing

Small Gravy

$15.99

School/ Slice box pizzas

$11/pizzas

$11.00

$12/pizzas

$12.00

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.35

Taco Sauce Packets

6 Taco Sauce Packets

$0.35

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing Pizza and Awesome Broasted Chicken!

Location

2307 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
More near Janesville
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Whitewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fort Atkinson
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
