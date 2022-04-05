- Home
Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville 2307 Milton Avenue
2307 Milton Avenue
Janesville, WI 53545
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Bucket
4pc Bucket
Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken
8pc Bucket
Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken
12pc Bucket
Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken
16pc Bucket
Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken
24pc Bucket
Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken
100pc Bucket
Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken
50 pc
Breast
Thigh
Leg
Wing
Chicken Dinner
2pc Chicken Dinner
Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with sides and a roll
4pc Chicken Dinner
Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with sides and a roll
8pc Chicken Dinner
Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with sides and a rolls
12pc Chicken Dinner
Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with two sides and a rolls
Chicken Strips
Chicken Wings
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Badger Small
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Blended Cheese
Hawaiian Small
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Garden Small
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Garden + Small
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Black Olive, and Extra Cheese
Veggie Small
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Tomato, and Sauerkraut
Meat Works Small
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon
Bickle Small
House Made Ranch, Chicken, Spinach, and Onion
BBQ Chicken Small
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce and Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Small
House Made Ranch and Franks Red Hot Marinated Chicken
Fajita Small
House Made Ranch, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
The Carlson Small
House Made Sweet and Spicy Carlson Sauce, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
Baked Potato Small
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Onion
Mac & Cheese Small
Nacho Cheese, Cavatoppi Noodles, and Blended Cheese
Breakfast Meat Small
Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Italian Sausage, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
Breakfast Veggie Small
Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
BLT Small
Badger Medium
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Blended Cheese
Hawaiian Medium
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Garden Medium
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Garden + Medium
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Black Olive, and Extra Cheese
Veggie Medium
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Tomato, and Sauerkraut
Meat Works Medium
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon
Bickle Medium
House Made Ranch, Chicken, Spinach, and Onion
BBQ Chicken Medium
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce and Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Medium
House Made Ranch and Franks Red Hot Marinated Chicken
Fajita Medium
House Made Ranch, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
The Carlson Medium
House Made Sweet and Spicy Carlson Sauce, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
Baked Potato Medium
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Onion
Mac & Cheese Medium
Nacho Cheese, Cavatoppi Noodles, and Blended Cheese
Breakfast Meat Medium
Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Italian Sausage, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
Breakfast Veggie Medium
Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
BLT Medium
Badger Large
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Blended Cheese
Hawaiian Large
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Garden Large
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Garden + Large
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Black Olive, and Extra Cheese
Veggie Large
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Tomato, and Sauerkraut
Meat Works Large
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon
Bickle Large
House Made Ranch, Chicken, Spinach, and Onion
BBQ Chicken Large
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce and Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Large
House Made Ranch and Franks Red Hot Marinated Chicken
Fajita Large
House Made Ranch, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
The Carlson Large
House Made Sweet and Spicy Carlson Sauce, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
Baked Potato Large
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Onion
Mac & Cheese Large
Nacho Cheese, Cavatoppi Noodles, and Blended Cheese
Breakfast Meat Large
Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Italian Sausage, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
Breakfast Veggie Large
Choice of Ranch or Carlson Sauce, Egg, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
BLT Large
Taco Pizzas
Taco Small
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Nacho small
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Matador Small
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Taco Supreme Small
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Taco Medium
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Nacho Medium
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Matador Medium
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Taco Supreme Medium
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Taco Large
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Nacho Large
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Matador Large
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Jalapeno, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Taco Supreme Large
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Sides
Dipping Sauces
Catering Sides
LG MASHED AND GRAVY
SM MASHED AND GRAVY
LG COLESLAW
SM COLESLAW
LG TATER
SM TATER
LG POTATO SALAD
SM POTATO SALAD
LG MAC & CHEESE
SM MAC & CHEESE
LG PASTA SALAD
SM PASTA SALAD
LG SALAD
Salad Options
SM SALAD
Salad Options
Pint of Dressing
Salad Dressing
Small Gravy
School/ Slice box pizzas
Sour Cream
Taco Sauce Packets
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Amazing Pizza and Awesome Broasted Chicken!
2307 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545