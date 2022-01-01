Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Olivo Taco - Storefront

905 Reviews

$

330 College Ave

Rockford, IL 61104

Popular Items

Steak Taco
Elotes-Corn (Doesnt Come With Meat)

Entrees

Steak Taco

$2.50

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Fish Taco

$2.50

Elotes-Corn (Doesnt Come With Meat)

$4.00

Fiesta Corn-Meat Bowl

$8.00

1 order Stake

$5.00

1 Order Chicken

$6.00

1 order Fish

$6.00

1order Veggie

$5.00

Veggie Fiesta Bowll

$7.00

Chicken Tamal

$2.00

Produce

$5.00

Card Fee

$0.48

Salsa Grande

$8.00

Fruta

$5.00

Caja De Tortillas

$25.00

Fruta For Employes

$3.25

Rajas Con Quese

$2.00

Salsa Chiquita

$4.50

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Chips and Pico

$6.00

Chips And Guac

$6.00

Small Pan Of Rice

$30.00

Condiments

Onion

Cilantro

Lettuce

Tomato

Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Red Salsa

$0.50

Green Salsa

$0.50

3 Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Limes

$0.50

Sweets

Hand Sanitizer 16 Oz

$15.00

Mask7

$10.00

Mask3

$5.00

Mask1

$1.00

Mask50

$50.00

Hand Sanitizer 4oz

$6.00

Hand Sanitizer 16oz 2x$25

$25.00

Hand Sanitizer 4 Oz 2x$10

$10.00

Mask Kn95 $4.00

$4.00

Mask Kn95 5x$15

$15.00

Hand Sanitizer 8oz

$8.00

T shirts

$12.00

T shirt with 1 order

$10.00

Basic LED

$10.00

Mask LED

$15.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.00

Can

$1.00

Big Botles Glass

$3.00

Clear Juice

$1.49

Water Bottle

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

330 College Ave, Rockford, IL 61104

Olivo Taco image
Olivo Taco image

