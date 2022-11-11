Screw City Tavern imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Screw City Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3

Rockford, IL 61108

Popular Items

JAKES CHICKEN SKREWERS
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
BONELESS WINGS - 1/2 LB

APPETIZERS

BONELESS WINGS - 1 LB

$12.00

BONELESS WINGS - 1/2 LB

$7.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$13.00

Beer battered jumbo shrimp, buffalo sauce, choice of dressing

PORK BELLY CHORIZO POUTINE

$13.00

Crisp fries, bbq brisket burnt ends, cheese curds, white pepper gravy

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Beer battered curds with a hint of garlic

GRILLED SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled lemon, cocktail sauce, served hot

JAKES CHICKEN SKREWERS

$12.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

Crispy whiskey battered onion rings, grand island sauce

PICKLE FRIES

$9.00

SC NACHOS

$14.00

QUESADILLA

$8.00

SCT PRETZEL BITES

$8.00

Bavarian pretzel bites with smoked salt, pimento cheese, beer mustard

WINGS - 6

$9.99

WINGS -12

$18.99

SOUP CUP

$3.50

SOUP BOWL

$6.00

Tater Kegs

$10.00

Jalapeño Tater Kegs

$10.00

CHILI CUP

$3.00

CHILI BOWL

$5.00

Fire Roasted Street Corn Dip

$8.95

GREENS & BOWLS

BUFFALO CHICKEN GRAIN BOWL

$14.00

Buffalo spun grilled chicken, pickled red onion, chopped bacon, carrot celery slaw, rice, diced tomatoes, chopped greens, bleu cheese crumbles

CEASAR WEDGE

$10.00

Artisan romaine wedge, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing, garlic breadstick

CHOP SALAD

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese, genoa salami, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, garlic breadstick

GRILLED SALMON GRAIN BOWL

$16.00

GRILLED WEDGE

$12.00

Grilled artisan romaine wedge, bacon, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, roasted cherry peppers, bleu cheese, balsamic reduction, garlic breadstick

GRILLED SHRIMP GRAIN BOWL

$15.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, avocado, rice, grilled peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, chopped greens

PRIME RIB GRAIN BOWL

$15.00

Gochujang shaved prime rib, rice, grilled peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, chopped greens

SCREW CITY WEDGE

$12.00

Artisan romaine wedge, bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, cherry peppers, avocado, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic breadstick, choice of dressing

BURGERS

SCREW CITY BURGER

$13.00

Thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll

TAVERN BURGER

$11.00

A classic topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche roll

THE FASTENER

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms and onions, horseradish chive white cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll

THE GRINDER

$13.00

A Rockford Classic! Fire smoked ham, swiss cheese, American cheese, island grand sauce, brioche roll

THE HORSESHOE

$13.00

Open faced on toasted texas toast, covered with crisp french fries, bacon, and pimento beer cheese sauce

THE SOUTHWESTERN

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled peppers and onions, smoky ancho bacon aioli, brioche roll

THE THIRD SHIFTER

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, american cheese, crispy onion rings, fried egg, hot sauce, pretzel roll

THE VEGGIE

$13.00Out of stock

HANDHELDS

BBQ PULLED BRISKET

$14.00

BBQ PULLED PORK

$11.00

Smoked pulled pork, moonshine bbq sauce, carrot celery slaw, brioche roll

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$13.00

Panko crusted chicken filet, whipped brie cheese, fire smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, pretzel roll

MOONSHINE CHICKEN

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bbq lacquer, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, pickled red onions, pretzel roll

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese spread, carrot celery slaw, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll

STEVE'S STEAK SANDWICH

$15.00

Hand cut aged USDA choice strip steak, grilled mushrooms and onions, garlic aioli, french hoagie roll

TAVERN CHICKEN

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic aioli, brioche roll

Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

Brisket Sliders

$13.95

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Grilled Cheesec& & Cup Soup

$9.95

STACKS

BLT STACK

$11.00

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche roll

CUBAN STACK

$13.00

Fire smoked ham, smoked pork, swiss cheese, beer mustard, pickles, brioche roll

PRIME RIB STACK

$14.00

Shaved prime rib, horseradish chive white cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, pretzel roll

REUBEN STACK

$13.00Out of stock

Shaved corned beef, fried kraut, swiss cheese, grand island sauce, brioche roll

MAC N CHEESE

BRISKET MAC

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC

$13.00

PRIME MAC

$14.00

Pimento beer cheese sauce, corkscrew pasta, chopped bacon, shaved prime rib, pickled red onion, crispy breadcrumbs, garlic breadstick

TAVERN MAC

$11.00

Pimento beer cheese sauce, corkscrew pasta, chopped bacon, crispy breadcrumbs, garlic breadstick

ENTREES

SCREW CITY PASTA

$15.00

Corkscrew pasta, peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon, grilled chicken, parmesan cream sauce, garlic breadstick

SCREW CITY SHRIMP

$19.00

Light beer battered shrimp, malt vinegar tartar sauce

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken breasts, grilled mushrooms and onions, thick cut bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, honey mustard

SPICY HONEY GLAZED SALMON

$19.00

STEAK FRITES

$21.00

SIDES

BOWL SOUP

$5.50

CHEFS VEGETABLE

$3.50

Bacon Pimento Potatoes

$4.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

LARGE FRENCH FRY

$5.00

LARGE SWEET POTATO FRY

$5.00

RICE

$4.00

SIDE MAC

$5.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.00

SMALL FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SMALL SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

KIDS MEALS

KIDS BONELESS WINGS

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.00

SAUCES AND DRESSINGS

RANCH

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

GRAND ISLAND

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

ITALIAN

$0.50

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.75

BACON ANCHO AIOLI

$0.75

PIMENTO CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

BEER MUSTARD

$0.75

HOG WILD HOT BBQ

$0.50

MOONSHINE BBQ

$0.50

JALAPENO RANCH

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

SPICY HONEY

$0.50

BUFFALO HOT

$0.50

BUFFALO MILD

$0.50

GOCHUJANG

$0.50

NASHVILLE HOT

$0.50

Tarter

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

DOC X

$2.95

Gatorade G2 Fruit punch

$2.95

TONIC

$2.95

PINAPPLE JUICE

$3.49

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL BLUE

$5.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.00

Coffee

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Sierra

$2.95

Milk

$2.79

Deserts

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie Ala Mode

$6.00

Funnel Sticks

$6.00

BREAKFAST ITEMS

#1 STEAK & EGGS

$15.99

#2 EGG BREAKFAST

$5.99

#3 HALF BISCUITS & GRAVY

$5.99

#3 FULL BISCUITS & GRAVY

$8.99

#4 QUESADILLA

$10.99

#5 BREAKFAST BOWL

$10.99

#6 FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

The Double Shifter

$13.99

BREAKFAST ALA CARTE

1 EGG

$1.49

SAUSAGE

$2.99

BACON

$2.99

HAM

$2.99

1 BISCUIT

$1.49

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.49

TOAST

$1.49

SIDE FRUIT

$3.29

SIDE POTATOES

$3.49

SCREW CITY BURGER

$13.00

Thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll

TAVERN CHICKEN

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic aioli, brioche roll

BBQ PULLED PORK

$11.00

Smoked pulled pork, moonshine bbq sauce, carrot celery slaw, brioche roll

BRISKET MAC

$14.00

BBQ PULLED BRISKET

$14.00

TAVERN MAC

$11.00

Pimento beer cheese sauce, corkscrew pasta, chopped bacon, crispy breadcrumbs, garlic breadstick

BONELESS WINGS - 1/2 LB

$7.00

BONELESS WINGS - 1 LB

$12.00

WINGS - 6

$9.99

WINGS -12

$18.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A classy casual Rockford Tavern with great food and drink.

Website

Location

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford, IL 61108

Directions

Gallery
Screw City Tavern image

Map
