Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

Lydia's Cafe

142 Reviews

$$

1710 Rural St. #3

Rockford, IL 61107

Popular Items

The Coronado
Huevos Ranch
Rockford

NA BEV

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sm Milk

$1.75

Lg Milk

$2.25

Sm Choc Milk

$2.00

Lg Choc Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Small Orange Juice

$1.95

Large Orange Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.75

Small Apple Juice

$1.95

Large Apple Juice

$2.95

Large Tomato Juice

$2.95

Small Tomato Juice

$1.95

Small Greatfruit Juice

$1.95

Large Grapefuit Juice

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Kid Soda

$1.75

Sm OJ

$1.95

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$1.95

Sm Tomato Juice

$1.95

Lg OJ

$2.95

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.95

BREAKFAST Online

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served with choice of potato

1 Swed

$2.25

2 Pieces FRENCH TOAST

$4.50

Served with powered sugar and Nutella anglaise

2 Swedish pancakes

$5.00

3 Swedish pancakes

$6.00

Aldeen

$11.25

House-made corned beef hash served with 2 eggs and toast

Bike Path

$8.00

Bacon or sausage, 2 eggs, choice of potatoes and toast

Large Blue cake

$6.50

Large Cake

$5.75

The Coronado

$10.75

Bacon or Sausage, 2 Eggs, choice of potato, toast and 1 buttermilk pancake.

Davis Park

$10.75

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served with choice of potato

French Toast

$7.50

Served with powered sugar and Nutella anglaise

Ice Hogs

$10.50

6oz ham steak with 2 eggs, choice of potatoes and toast

Symbol

$9.95

Grilled portabella mushroom, gorgonzola cheese, spinach, tomato and 2 eggs. Served with potato and toast

Klehm

$11.25Out of stock

English muffin, Swiss cheese, house made corned beef, 2 eggs, and horseradish hollandaise sauce

TEX MEX BREAKFAST Online

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese and guacamole with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and potato

Chimichanga

$11.75

Deep fried burrito filed with seasoned chicken, topped with house-made sauce and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and 2 eggs

Huevos Ranch

$10.00

Tostadas topped with black beans, avocado, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo and 2 eggs. Choice of potato

Pork And Chorizo Hash

$11.50

Pulled pork and chorizo with sauteed onion and red bell pepper and chihuahua cheese. Served with 2 eggs, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortillas

Pastor

$11.00

Tender slices of marinated pork in house-made sauce, onion, pineapple and cilantro with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with 2 eggs

Sopes

$11.00Out of stock

Hand-made thick corn tortillas topped with refried beans, marinated pork,queso fresco and cilantro. Served with 2 eggs

OMELETS Online

Build Your Own

$6.75

Build your own omelet

Gardiner

$9.25

Broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese

Guilford

$10.00

Spinach, bacon, tomato and feta cheese

Prospect

$11.00

Black beans, corn, Pico De Gallo and cheddar cheese served with sour cream and guacamole

Rockford

$10.75

Sausage, bacon, tomato, onion, mushrooms and cheddar chesee

Rural

$11.25

Classic Ruben omelet with house-made corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese

Vale

$9.75

Ham, green pepper, onion and cheddar cheese

Jackson

$10.00Out of stock

Bacon, roasted artichoke, spinach and feta cheese topped with tomato, red onion and black olives

G Meadow

$8.75Out of stock

Green olives, broccoli, tomato, mushroom, red onion and your choice of feta or gorgonzola

Princeton

$9.25Out of stock

Ham, sauteed mushrooms and onion, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce

SIDES Online

1 Egg

$1.50

1/2 Hash Browns

$1.75

1\2 Avocado

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

American Fries

$2.75

Baby Blue

$5.00

Small CAKE

$4.25

Bacon

$4.25

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Egg Beaters

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Egg Whites

$2.25

Fries

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Gravy

$2.50

Grilled Onion

$0.50

Grilled Tomatoes

$2.50

Ham

$6.00

Hash Browns

$2.75

HB Crispy

$2.50

Holly

$2.25

Links

$4.25

Oatmeal

$5.25

Patties

$4.25

Pico

$2.95

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$2.75

Steak

$6.50

$2.50

Toast

$2.25

1 French Toast

$2.25

Burger Patty

$5.00

1 Brk Taco

$3.50

Bacon Crispy

$4.25

Grilled Cheese With Fries

$5.75

Sauteed Spinach

$2.00

One Plate

SANDWICHES Online

State (Ruben)

$11.50

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Paris

$10.00

Sauteed mushrooms, spinach, tomato, red onion, green olives, mozzarella cheese and dijonnaise on grilled ciabatta

Fairview W/Mustard

$12.25Out of stock

Shredded house-made pork shoulder, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a toasted hoagie

Fairview W/ Chipotle Mayo

$12.25Out of stock

Shredded house-made pork shoulder, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Chipotle mayo on a toasted hoagie bun

Roland (BLT)

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

Market St

$10.75Out of stock

BBQ shredded beef piled high on a brioche bun

Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, broccoli, mushroom, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and house-made honey Dijon dressing

GRLLD CHZ

$5.95

Oaklawn Club

$10.75

Our clubhouse sandwich with Turkey, hams, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo

SALADS Online

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Hard-boiled eggs, avocado, tomato, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese and croutons

Side Salad

$4.50

Chef Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, Turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Swiss and American cheese.

SOUP OF THE DAY Online

Soup of the day with your choice of a Turkey or ham sandwich

Cup of Soup

$3.75

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Cup Of Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.75

Cup Of Soup and Whole Sandwich

$8.75

Bowl Soup Half Sandwich

$8.75

BURGERS & CHICKEN Online

Burrmont Burger

$12.50

Bacon, avocado, tomato and cheddar or pepper jack cheese with Chipotle Mayo

Cosper Burger

$11.50

BBQ sauce, bacon and your choice of cheese

Ridgewood

$12.25

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo

Welty Burger

$10.50

Classic burger with your choice of cheese and condiments

Dawson Burger

$10.50Out of stock

Sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on a grilled rye bread

Overlook

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese with balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta

TEX MEX Online

Tacos

$11.00

Your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken, lettuce , tomato, onion, avocado, roja or Verde sauce with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pastor

$11.25

Tender slices of marinated pork in house-made sauce, onion, pineapple and cilantro with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Sopes

$11.00Out of stock

Hand-made thick corn tortillas topped with refried beans, marinated pork, queso fresco and cilantro

Chimichanga

$11.75

Deep fried burrito filled with seasoned chicken topped with house-made sauce and cheese

Harvard Quesadilla

$14.50

Pulled chicken, avocado, tomato, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa

LUNCH SIDES Online

Chicken

$4.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Cole

$2.50

Side Refried Beans

$2.75

Rice

$2.00
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford, IL 61107

Directions

Lydia's Cafe image

