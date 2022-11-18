Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Sips and Sprinkles

211 Reviews

$$

221 W. Locust Street

Belvidere, IL 61008

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Scoops
1 Scoop
Large Shake

Hand Scooped Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.65

2 Scoops

$5.25

3 Scoops

$6.90

Tornado

Mini Tornado

$4.00

Small Tornado

$5.40

Medium Tornado

$7.10

Large Tornado

$8.25

Shakes & Malts

Mini Shake

$2.90

Small Shake

$4.25

Medium Shake

$5.20

Large Shake

$6.15

Hand Scooped Shakes & Malts

Mini Hand Scooped Shake

$3.40

Small Hand Scooped Shake

$5.20

Medium Hand Scooped Shake

$6.75

Large Hand Scooped Shake

$8.35

Floats & Sodas

Mini Float

$2.75

Small Float

$4.05

Medium Float

$4.85

Large Float

$5.75

Hand Scooped Floats & Sodas

Mini Hand Scooped Float

$3.40

Small Hand Scooped Float

$4.65

Medium Hand Scooped Float

$6.25

Large Hand Scooped Float

$7.85

BYO Ice Cream Sandwich

BYO Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

Extra Toppings

Banana

$1.09

Black Raspberries

$1.09

Blueberry

$1.09

Butterscotch

$1.09

Caramel

$1.09

Cherry

$1.09

Chocolate

$1.09

Hot Fudge

$1.09

Marshmallow

$1.09

Mint

$1.09

Peanut Butter

$1.09

Pineapple

$1.09

Red raspberry

$1.09

Strawberry

$1.09

Extra Boba

$1.49

Chocolcate cone Dip

$1.09

Cherry Cone Dip

$1.09

Butterscotch Cone Dip

$1.09

Cotton Candy Cone Dip

$1.09

Blue Raspberry Cone Dip

$1.09

Birthday Cake Cone Dip

$1.09

Fountain Pop

Mini Fountain Pop

$1.50

Small Fountain Pop

$2.15

Medium Fountain Pop

$2.55

Large Fountain Pop

$3.20

Slushies

Mini Slushie

$2.30

Small Slushie

$3.05

Medium Slushie

$3.90

Large Slushie

$4.95

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Mini Fruit Smoothie

$3.75

Small Fruit Smoothie

$4.95

Medium Fruit Smoothie

$6.15

Large Fruit Smoothie

$7.30

V8 Smoothies

Small V8 Smoothie

$5.20

Medium V8 Smoothie

$6.45

Large V8 Smoothie

$7.85

TEA / APPLE CIDER

HOT TEA

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.75+

HOT CIDER

$1.49+

COLD CIDER

$0.99+

Sips Refreshers

Strawberry Acia

$4.45+

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$4.45+

Wildberry Hibiscus

$4.45+

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.45+

Bottled drinks

Red Hogwash

$1.99

Blue hogwash

$1.99

Orange Gatorade

$2.89

Yellow Gatorade

$2.89

Blue Gatorade

$2.89

Blue Bang

$3.29

Pink Bubbl'r

$2.29

Blue Bubbl'r

$2.29

Bottle Water

$1.99

Hot Coffee Sips

Americano

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$4.35+

Latte

$4.35+

Machiatto

$4.35+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.45+

Breve

$4.45+

Cafe Mocha

$4.45+

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.55+

Espresso

$2.65

Con Panna

$4.10

House Blend Coffee

$2.35+

Decaf Coffee

$2.45+

Coffee To Go

$13.79

Iced Coffee Sips

Coffee Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Vanilla Iced Coffee Sip

$3.40+

Mocha Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Caramel Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Butterscotch Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Raspberry Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Cinnamon Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

White Cho Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Peppermint Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Hazelnut Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Sf Vanilla Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Sf Caramel Iced Coffee Sip

$3.50+

Sf Almond Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Sf Raspberry Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Machiatto / Latte

Vanilla Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Caramel Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Mocha Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Toasted Marshmallow Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Hazelnut Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Butterscotch Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Raspberry Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Cinnamon Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

White Chocolate Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Peppermint Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Pumpkin

$3.80+

Spiced Brown Sugar

$3.80+

SF Vanilla Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

SF Caramel Iced Machiatto

$3.80+

Sf Almond Iced Coffee

$3.80+

Sf Raspberry Iced Coffee

$3.80+

Sugar Free Peppermint

$3.80+

Sugar Free Peanut Butter

$3.80+

Sugar Free Irish Cream

$3.80+

Sugar Free Dulce De Leche

$3.80+

Sugar Free Chocolate

$3.80+

Cold Brew Coffee

Black Cold Brew

$3.50+

Blended Coffee Sips

Vanilla Blended Sip

$4.50+

Mocha Blended Sip

$4.50+

Caramel Blended Sip

$4.50+

Butterscotch Blended Sip

$4.50+

Cinnamon Blended Sip

$4.50+

White Cho Blended Sip

$4.29+

Peppermint Blended Sip

$4.50+

Hazelnut Blended Sip

$4.50+

Chocolate Chip Coffee Sip

$4.50+

Turtle Blended Sip

$4.50+

Regular Blended Sip

$4.50+

Sf Vanilla Blended Sip

$4.50+

Sf Caramel Coffee Sip

$4.50+

Sf Almond Blended Sip

$4.50+

Sf Raspberry Blended Sip

$4.50+

Hot Food Options

Hot Dog

$2.75

Cheese Dog

$3.40

Chili Dog

$3.40

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.95

Italian Sausage

$4.35

Brat

$4.35

Chicago Style Hotdog

$4.50

Mustard Relish Onions Tomato Pickles Sport Peppers Celery Salt Poppyseed Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Mayo Lettuce Tomato

Burger

$5.25

Ketchup Mustard Pickle Onion

Pot Roast Sandwich

$5.25

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.25

Sweet Baby Rays or Open Pit

Grilled cheese

$3.75

Ham and cheese

$4.75

Walking Taco

$4.45

Meat Cheese Lettuce Sour Cream

Cheese Nachos

$3.85

Pretzel

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Fries

$3.40

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Family Soup

$9.49

Baked Potato

$7.00

Extra toppings

Breakfast

BAGEL

$1.99

MUFFIN

$2.29

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.79

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$2.59

Banana

$0.99
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
There is something innate within us all. That feeling you get when you hear, “ICE CREAM!!!!!” It is that jump up and down, wiggle around, can’t stop thinking about it feeling. Overlooking Doty Park’s outdoor ice rink, you will find Belvidere’s newest coffee and ice cream shop, Sips and Sprinkles. Purchased as an abandoned building and reimagined in the winter of 2018, Sips and Sprinkles is now a sweet place to come and enjoy. WE CAN’T WAIT TO BECOME PART OF YOUR STORY!

221 W. Locust Street, Belvidere, IL 61008

Sips and Sprinkles image
Sips and Sprinkles image
Sips and Sprinkles image

