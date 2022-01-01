Enchiladas in Rockford
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADA
|$14.79
Blue corn tortillas, seasoned chicken, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua and cotija cheese. then we smother it with verde, and to make it even more awesome (if that’s
possible) we smother that with queso.
|CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADAS
|$45.00
One Half Pan of our Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas build on a bed of our cilantro rice. Feeds 3-5
|MOO PEEP OINK ENCHILADA
|$14.79
Not sure which protein you want? these come with them all. we top these with our pork green chili and some chihuahua cheese. we also enjoy listening to you order
them.