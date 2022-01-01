Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Rockford

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADA$14.79
Blue corn tortillas, seasoned chicken, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua and cotija cheese. then we smother it with verde, and to make it even more awesome (if that’s
possible) we smother that with queso.
CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADAS$45.00
One Half Pan of our Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas build on a bed of our cilantro rice. Feeds 3-5
MOO PEEP OINK ENCHILADA$14.79
Not sure which protein you want? these come with them all. we top these with our pork green chili and some chihuahua cheese. we also enjoy listening to you order
them.
More about Lucha Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Dinner$12.99
Enchilada Combo$10.99
Single Enchilada$2.99
Single enchilada with your choice of filling and sauce, topped with melted cheese
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockford

Lobsters

Carne Asada

Grilled Chicken

Pretzels

Cheese Fries

Mushroom Burgers

Steak Sandwiches

Tomato Salad

Map

More near Rockford to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston