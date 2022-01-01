Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA

Woodfire Rockford

408 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butternut Squash Ravioli$17.00
Butternut squash ravioli, squash soffrito, brown butter sage sauce and Grana Padano
PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli (Cheese)$8.43
12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce.
Cheese Ravioli$11.71
Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
Spinach Ravioli$11.71
Blend of spinach and cheese in each ravioli, served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
