Ravioli in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve ravioli
Woodfire Rockford
408 E State St, Rockford
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$17.00
Butternut squash ravioli, squash soffrito, brown butter sage sauce and Grana Padano
Lino's
5611 E State St, Rockford
|Toasted Ravioli (Cheese)
|$8.43
12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce.
|Cheese Ravioli
|$11.71
Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
|Spinach Ravioli
|$11.71
Blend of spinach and cheese in each ravioli, served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.