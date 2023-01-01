Fish tacos in Rockford
Lucha Cantina - Rockford
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|BLACKENED WAHOO FISH TACOS
|$15.99
This is by far our most popular taco. built with slaw, spinach, guac, chihuahua cheese and cilantro dill dressing. Did we mention this was popular?
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
4431 East State Street, Rockford
|Fish Tacos
|$10.49
Tilapia, Red Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, and Fat-Free Honey Chipotle Mayo, Served with Your Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas