Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Rockford

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Baker Street Burgers

1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Before Muchachos$11.99
tortilla chips | cheese sauce | chili | corn | pico de gallo | house-pickled onions | house-pickled jalapeños | chipotle aioli
More about Baker Street Burgers
Screw City Tavern image

 

Screw City Tavern

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SC NACHOS$14.00
More about Screw City Tavern
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHO PUERCO$13.79
We start with freshly fried corn chips tossed in our secret dry rub. add to that melted cheddar and chihuahua cheese, slow roasted bbq carnitas, lucha slaw, diced red onion, and topped with our house made queso.
More about Lucha Cantina
Item pic

 

Cantina Taco Rockford

117 South Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS (w/Meat)$10.49
NACHOS (NO MEAT)$10.49
More about Cantina Taco Rockford
Restaurant banner

 

El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Loco 2 meat$11.99
Regular Nachos$4.99
Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce
Nacho Cheese$1.00
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockford

Rangoon

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Pizza Puff

Barbacoas

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Rockford to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston