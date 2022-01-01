Nachos in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve nachos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Baker Street Burgers
1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|Nachos Before Muchachos
|$11.99
tortilla chips | cheese sauce | chili | corn | pico de gallo | house-pickled onions | house-pickled jalapeños | chipotle aioli
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|NACHO PUERCO
|$13.79
We start with freshly fried corn chips tossed in our secret dry rub. add to that melted cheddar and chihuahua cheese, slow roasted bbq carnitas, lucha slaw, diced red onion, and topped with our house made queso.
Cantina Taco Rockford
117 South Main Street, Rockford
|NACHOS (w/Meat)
|$10.49
|NACHOS (NO MEAT)
|$10.49