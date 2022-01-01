Chopped salad in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve chopped salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Baker Street Burgers
1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|Chopped Salad
|$10.99
avocado | corn | bacon | cucumber | cheddar | pico de gallo | romaine | house ranch
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|SOUTHWESTERN CHOP SALAD
|$13.49
We take romaine lettuce and mix
in roasted corn, onion, bell pepper,
tomatoes, freshly diced avocado,
chihuahua cheese, black beans and
our fajita chicken, tossed with ranch
dressing and topped with tortilla
strips.
|SOUTHWEST CHOP SALAD
|$40.00
One large version of our Southwestern Chop Salad. Enough to feed a family for dinner or a great side for an even larger group.
Alchemy
1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford
|Chopped Italian Salad - GS
|$16.00
Italian Sausage | Pepperoni | Olive | Pepperoncini | Egg | Paremesan | Mozzarella | Iceberg | Red WIne Italian Vinaigreete