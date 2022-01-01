Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve chopped salad

Baker Street Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Baker Street Burgers

1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.99
avocado | corn | bacon | cucumber | cheddar | pico de gallo | romaine | house ranch
More about Baker Street Burgers
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUTHWESTERN CHOP SALAD$13.49
We take romaine lettuce and mix
in roasted corn, onion, bell pepper,
tomatoes, freshly diced avocado,
chihuahua cheese, black beans and
our fajita chicken, tossed with ranch
dressing and topped with tortilla
strips.
SOUTHWEST CHOP SALAD$40.00
One large version of our Southwestern Chop Salad. Enough to feed a family for dinner or a great side for an even larger group.
More about Lucha Cantina
Alchemy image

 

Alchemy

1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Italian Salad - GS$16.00
Italian Sausage | Pepperoni | Olive | Pepperoncini | Egg | Paremesan | Mozzarella | Iceberg | Red WIne Italian Vinaigreete
More about Alchemy

