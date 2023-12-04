Pork Ramen

$13.99

Pork bone broth, grilled pork chashu, soy sauce base, half ajitama (soft-boiled ramen egg), green onions, and garlic. *Contains wheat and egg *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.