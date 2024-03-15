Sizz N Fizz
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our Sizz N Fizz team of seasoned chefs and burger enthusiasts has brought together the best methods from around the Midwest for creating smashingly delicious burgers, snacks and beverages. We source fresh, local ingredients for all our items to ensure every bite you take is full of flavor, and our menu is simple and affordable so you don’t have to be bombarded with excessive choices or extreme prices. The result is a satisfying burger experience that will humble your grumble and make you smile.
Location
0, Rockford, IL 61107
