Fuego Home Depot

6930 Argus Drive

PARKING LOT

Rockford, IL 61107

Popular Items

CHICKEN BURRITO
QUESABIRRIA


BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

It's a meal in itself. Our breakfast burritos come standard with 2 eggs, scrambled, 2 strips of bacon, southwest potatoes O'Brien, pico de gallo and cheese. $9 Add chorizo $2. Add Avocado $1

Fruit

$1.35

Muffin

$1.95

LUNCH/DINNER

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.00

Super stuffed with Chicken! Perfectly charbroiled and hand-chopped to order, poblano green peppers, beans, rice, pico, sour cream and cheese $11. Add Avocado $1. Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

STEAK BURRITO

STEAK BURRITO

$11.00

Super stuffed with premium steak, perfectly charbroiled and hand-chopped to order, with poblano green peppers, beans, rice, pico, sour cream and cheese. Add Avocado $1. Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

COMBO BURRITO

$11.00

Can't decide? Mix it up! Super stuffed with premium steak and chicken, perfectly charbroiled and hand-chopped to order, with poblano green pepper, beans, rice, pico, sour cream and cheese. Add Avocado $1. Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

3 CHICKEN TACOS

3 CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

Healthy servings of hand-chopped to order charbroiled chicken with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and avocado over flour tortillas. Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

3 STEAK TACOS

3 STEAK TACOS

$9.00

Healthy servings of hand-chopped to order charbroiled premium steak with onions, cilantro and tomatoes over corn tortillas. Flour tortillas add $1 Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

QUESABIRRIA

QUESABIRRIA

$10.00

A Jalisco classic made famous in southern California. Steak stewed with three kinds of peppers and spices, shredded and oozing cheese in a corn tortilla, fried to a crisp perfection. Served with a side of dipping consomé $10.00 Make it a meal with rice & beans on the side plus a drink $2.00

1 STEAK TACO

$3.00

1 taco with healthy servings of charbroiled premium steak served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and avocado. over corn tortillas **MEAL DEAL NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS ITEM**

1 CHICKEN TACO

$3.00

1 taco with healthy servings of charbroiled chicken, served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and avocado. over a flour tortilla **MEAL DEAL NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS ITEM**

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

Massive flour tortilla with lots of gooey cheese. If you love cheese, you're gonna love it. Add avocado $1 Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

STEAK QUESADILLA

$11.00

Massive flour tortilla with lots of gooey cheese, charbroiled premium steak, then finished with grilled onions and grilled poblano green pepper strips. Add avocado $1 Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Massive flour tortilla with lots of gooey cheese, charbroiled chicken chunks, then finished with grilled onions and grilled poblano strips. Add avocado $1 Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00

CHORIPAN SANDWICH

CHORIPAN SANDWICH

$3.90

A traditional Argentine charbroiled sausage on a French roll, with FRESH chimichurri $3.90

HAM & CHEESE EMPANADA

$2.75

Ham & Cheese combined with traditional seasonings and onions. Premium smoked ham & lots of cheese, served with a side of freshly made chimichurri $2.75.

CAPRESE EMPANADA

CAPRESE EMPANADA

$2.75

Mozzarella cheese blend, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and a little garlic make these one of Dave's favorites. Also comes with a side of freshly made chimichurri 2.75

PAELLA DE POLLO

PAELLA DE POLLO

$12.00+Out of stock

Traditional saffron rice slow cooked in a huge PAELLA PAN with chicken and sausage, red peppers, green beans, peas, onions and imported seasoning. Sold by weight, 1lb min (1lb feeds 2 people)

DRINKS

COFFEE 16 OZ

$1.50

WATER BOTTLE

$1.50

COKE/DIET COKE/SPRITE

$1.50

JARRITOS

$2.00

DESSERT

The most delicious cone-shaped treat: a soft cookie base, piled with dulce de leche and then it's all covered in chocolate. Yes, it's sinful. But you've sinned so much already... Individual or Box of 12 ** These are literally imported by us from Argentina. Supplies are limited **
1 - CONITOS de DULCE de LECHE

1 - CONITOS de DULCE de LECHE

$3.00Out of stock

A most delicious cone-shaped treat: a soft cookie base, piled with dulce de leche and then it's all covered in chocolate Yes, it's sinful. But you've sinned so much already... Box of 12 available also! ** These are literally imported by us from Argentina. Supplies are limited **

12 - CONITOS de DULCE de LECHE - BOX OF 12

12 - CONITOS de DULCE de LECHE - BOX OF 12

$29.00Out of stock

You love them, Now you want to take some home in a box of 12... A most delicious cone-shaped treat: a soft cookie base, piled with dulce de leche and then it's all covered in chocolate ** These are literally imported by us from Argentina. Supplies are limited **

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charbroiled Latin Street Food

Location

6930 Argus Drive, PARKING LOT, Rockford, IL 61107

Directions

