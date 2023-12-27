Da catch Harrison 2627 Sandhutton Avenue
Mexican
Mexican Food
- Quarter Chicken Combo$10.49
Served with rice, beans, cheese, Pico de Gallo, tortillas, onion, and grilled jalapeno.
- Half Chicken Combo$13.64
Served with rice, beans, cheese, Pico de Gallo, tortillas, onion, and grilled jalapeno.
- Family Chicken$25.19
Cup of Rice, Cup of Beans, 4 Cans of Soda, Onions, Grilled Jalapeño, Salsa and Tortillas.
- Whole Chicken Only$14.69
Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas
- Half Chicken Only$8.39
Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas
- Quarter Chicken Only$5.24
Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas
- Burritos$7.34
- Onions Only$2.25
- Jalapenos Only$2.25
- Cup of Pico De Gallo$2.99
- Giant burrito$13.99
- Super quesadilla$12.99
- Arrachera plate$13.99
Arabic food
FOOD
Boneless Wings
Burgers
- Hamburger$5.14
- Hamburger Meal$7.49
- Double Hamburger$5.79
- Dbl Hamburger Meal$7.99
- Cheeseburger$5.49
- Cheeseburger Meal$7.99
- Double Cheeseburger$5.99
- Dbl Cheeseburg. Meal$8.99
- Gyro Cheeseburger$5.99
- Gyro Cheese Burg. Meal$8.99
- Dbl Gyrocheese Burger$8.99
- Dbl Gyrocheese Burg Meal$10.99
- Super Chicken$8.00
- Super Chicken Meal$9.99
- Super Fish$8.00
- Super Fish Meal$9.99
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Meal$9.99
- Honey siracha chicken sand$8.43
- Honey siracha chicken meal$10.99
- Patty melt sand$6.49
- Patty melt meal$7.99
- Grill chicken melt sand$6.99
- Grill chicken melt meal$7.99