Rockford Roasting Company

206 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)

Popular Items

Smooth Operator$5.75
A shot of single-origin espresso, floated over vanilla flavored oat milk, misted w/ lemon bitters.
Orange Chocolate Chai$5.25
Our classic chai + the tasty addition of our house mocha and orange bitters.
Mocha$5.25
Espresso, chocolate sauce, + choice of milk.
Americano$3.25
Espresso + water (12oz). Please note if you want an alternative milk!
Chai Latte$4.50
Spiced black tea concentrate + choice of milk (12oz).
Matcha Latte$4.75
A traditional Japanese green tea powder + choice of milk.
Lavender Mocha$5.75
A traditional mocha with the sweet floral addition of lavender syrup.
Latte$4.75
Espresso + choice of milk (12oz).
Matcha (Green)$4.00
A traditional Japanese green tea powder + choice of milk.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

206 N Main St

Rockford IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
