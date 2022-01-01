Go
Toast

Lino's

The Battista Family thanks you for dining with us today! We love to hear your feedback, just ask for an owner.
Check out all we have to offer: Dine-in, Carryout, Catering, & Banquets.

PIZZA

5611 E State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)

Popular Items

Special Salad
We are currently out of hard-boiled eggs for our special salad. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Large Pizza Special$17.27
Large 1 topping pizza (Cheese Included), Special Salad for 2, and a 2 liter of soda. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
Spaghetti$10.11
Spaghetti noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with homemade bread.
Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.46
Lasagna/Choice of Pasta
Half lasagna and half pasta of your choice. Served with homemade bread.
Pizza
Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza Special$17.27
Large 1 topping pizza (Cheese Included), Special Salad for 2, and a 2 liter of soda. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
Chicken Parmigiana$12.89
Two breaded chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.89
Fettuccine Noodles tossed in freshly made Alfredo sauce. Served with homemade bread.
Lasagna
Our famous homemade three cheese lasagna! Served with homemade bread.

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5611 E State St

Rockford IL

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Great Wall Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Da catch Harrison

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shooters Bar, Grill & Taproom

No reviews yet

Rockford's Premier Entertainment Venue

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston