Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant- imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.

164 Reviews

$$

376 Prairie Hill Rd

South Beloit, IL 61080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Large order of seasoned fries topped with bacon, cheddar cheese & sour cream.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Served with ranch

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.50

Served w/tomato sauce

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$6.70

Deep fried breaded jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese, served with tomato sauce.

Toasted Cheese Filled Ravioli (10)

$7.20

Served with tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella Cheese

$4.50

Served with tomato sauce

Garlic Bread Sticks (4)

$4.60

Served with tomato sauce.

Bravo Sticks (4)

$7.00

Mozzarella cheese filled garlic bread sticks served with tomato sauce

Pizza Bread w/Mozzarella Cheese

$4.90

Chicken Wings (8)

$8.00

Plain, mild, hot, BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Chicken Wings (8)

$7.00

Plain, mild, hot, or BBQ. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Strips (4)

$7.50

Baked Potato

$2.60

Salads

Special Bravo Salad

$11.00

Seasoned lettuce, Italian sauasge, egg, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and house dressing. Served with a gralic bread stick

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, Caesar dressing. Served with a garlic bread stick.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, croutons, Caesar dressing. Served with a garlic bread stick

Sicilian Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, pepperoni, tomato, cucumber, green & black olives, peperoncini, provolone cheese, croutons, & Italian dressing. Served with a garlic bread stick

Chef Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Italain beef, ham, egg, tomato, cucumber, American & Swiss cheese, croutons. Served with a garlic bread stick

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crumbled Bleu & cheddar cheeses, croutons. Served with a garlic bread stick.

Tossed House Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, & croutons.

Greek Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, & Greek dressing. Served with pita bread

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$8.50

Ham, salame, mortadella meats, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing. Served on Italian bread.

Italian Meatball

$9.00

3 large meatballs in a tomato meat sauce. Served on Italian bread.

Italian Sausage

$9.00

Sausage link in tomato meat sauce. Served on Italian bread.

Italian Beef

$9.00

Served au jus or with tomato meat sauce on Italian bread.

Italain Beef and Sauage Combo

$10.00

Served au jus or with tomato meat sauce on Italian bread.

Sicilian Beef

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, on Italian bread.

BBQ Beef

$9.00

Served with BBQ sauce, on Italian bread.

New York Strip Sandwich

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on Italian bread.

Breaded Chicken

$9.50

Two breaded chicken breasts served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on Italian bread.

Breaded Fish

$9.00

Fried breaded cod served w/lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, on Italian bread.

Buffalo Chicken Breast

$9.50

Grilled or breaded chicken breast in Buffalo hot sauce, topped with provolone cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing, on Kaiser bun

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, on Kaiser bun.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled or breaded chicken breast in tomato meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, served on Kaiser bun.

Greek Gyro

$9.00

Lamb meat, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce, served on pita bread.

Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, served on grilled marbled rye bread.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomato,onion, pickle.

Bravo Burger

$9.50

Topped w/bacon, American cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

Topped with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Black & Bleu

$9.50

Topped with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

Patty Melt

$9.00

Topped with sauteed onion & Swiss cheese. Served on marbled rye bread.

Pastas

Spaghetti

$9.00

Served in tomato meat sauce.

Mostaccioli

$9.00

Served in tomato meat sauce.

Ravioli

$10.00

Meat or cheese filled in tomato meat sauce

Tortellacci

$10.00

Meat or cheese filled tortellini noodles in tomato meat sauce

Lasagna

$10.50

Lasagna noodles layered with ground beef, tomato meat sauce, melted mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$11.00

Served in garlic & olive oil sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Fettuccine noodles in creamy white Parmesan cheese sauce

Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.50

Fettuccine noodles in creamy white Parmesan cheese sauce,topped w/grilled chicken.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.50

Fettuccine noodles in creamy white Parmesan cheese sauce,topped w/shrimp.

Family Style Spaghetti

$35.00

Family Style Mostaccioli

$35.00

Family Style Ravioli

$39.00

Family Style Tortellacci

$39.00

Family Style Alfredo

$45.00

Gluten free mostaccioli

$11.00

Entrees

Bravo Chicken

$11.50

1/2 chicken baked with herbs & spices

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.50

2 breaded chicken breasts in a tomato meat sauce,topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$12.00

2 breaded chicken breasts in a Marsala wine sauce, topped with mushrooms.

Smothered Chicken

$13.00

2 grilled or breaded chicken breasts topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onion.

Baked Cod

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$13.50

Shrimp Parmigiana

$14.50

Jumbo breaded shrimp in a tomato meat sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Sausage with peppers and onions

$13.00

Sausage with sautéed green peppers & onion.

New York Strip (16 oz.)

$23.00

BBQ Ribs

$21.00

1/2 BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Breaded eggplant in a tomato meat sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Fried Cod

Fried Walleye

Seafood Platter

$16.50

4 Jumbo shrimp, 3 cod, 3 walleye

Children's Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Pasta in tomato meat sauce

Kids Mostaccioli

$5.00

Pasta in tomato meat sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Served with fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$6.00

Served with fries

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.70

Fried tube-shaped pastry dough shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese.

Tiramisu

$6.00

Ladyfinger cookies dipped in espresso coffee, layered with creamy sweetened mascarpone cheese & dusted with cocoa.

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$6.00

White cake with lemon cream filling & vanilla crumb topping.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.20Out of stock

Sides

Broccoli

$2.75

Meatball

$3.25

Single meatballs

Sausage Link

$3.25

Single sausage link

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.50

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Served with crackers

Tortellacci Soup

$5.00

Bread

$1.29

Side Pepperoncini

$0.80

Cup BC crumble

$1.50

Side Giardiniera

$0.80

Dough Balls

$2.32

Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.28

Side Mayo

$0.80

Side BBQ

$0.80

Side Honey Mustard

$0.80

Side Alfredo

$1.75

Side Garlic Butter

$0.80

Side Red Sauce

$0.80

Side Marinara

$0.80

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side Auju

$0.80

Side Hot Sauce

$0.80

Pizzas & Calz

Kids

$5.00

Gluten Free

$9.50

Cauliflower

$9.50

Medium

$9.50

Large

$10.75

XL

$12.00

Family

$13.25

Calzone

$8.70

Spec Pizzas & Calz

Aloha Hawaii

Pesto Pomodoro

BBQ Chicken

Italian Flag

Chicken Alfredo

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

Spicy Italian Beef

Rise & Shine Breakfast Pizza

Greek Gyro

Red Cup Special

Spaghetti Meatball

Garden Veggie

Meat Mania

Bravo Mix

Taco Fiesta

10" Gluten Free Half and Half Specialty Pizza

12" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

14" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

16" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

18" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

10" Gluten Free Half Specialty/Half BYO

12" Half Specialty/Half BYO

14" Half Specialty/Half BYO

16" Half Specialty/Half BYO

18" Half Specialty/Half BYO

Pizza Slice

Slice

$4.50

Aloha Hawaii Slice

$7.92

Pesto Pomodoro Slice

$7.92

BBQ Chicken Slice

$7.92

Italian Flag Slice

$7.92

Chicken Alfredo Slice

$7.92

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Slice

$7.92

Spicy Italian Beef Slice

$7.92

Rise & Shine Breakfast Pizza Slice

$7.92

Greek Gyro Slice

$7.92

Red Cup Special Slice

$7.92

Spagetti Meatball Slice

$7.92Out of stock

Garden Veggie Slice

$7.92

Meat Mania Slice

$8.85

Bravo Mix Slice

$8.85

Taco Fiesta Slice

$8.85

Beverages

Cans

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.67

2L

$3.00

6 Packs

$4.50

Snapple

$1.43

MONDAY SPECIALS

Beef Sandwich w/ Fries SPECIAL

$8.00

Meatball Sandwich w/ Fries SPECIAL

$8.00

TUESDAY SPECIALS

Italian Sub SPECIAL

$7.50

Ham, salame, mortadella meats, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing. Served on Italian bread.

Italian Pesto Melt SPECIAL

$7.95Out of stock

Pepperoni, salame, mortadella meats, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto sauce, served on Italian herbed focaccia bread.

WEDNESDAY SPECIALS

Greek Gyro Sandwich SPECIAL

$8.00

Lamb meat, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce, served on pita bread.

Italian Beef and Sausage Combo SPECIAL

$9.00

Served au jus or with tomato meat sauce on Italian bread.

THURSDAY SPECIALS

Bravo Burger SPECIAL

$8.50

Topped w/bacon, American cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket SPECIAL

$9.25

FRIDAY SPECIALS

Breaded Fish SPECIAL

$8.00

Fried breaded cod served w/lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, on Italian bread.

Baked Cod SPECIAL

$11.00

Fried Cod SPECIAL

Fried Walleye SPECIAL

Seafood Platter SPECIAL

$15.50

4 Jumbo shrimp, 3 cod, 3 walleye

SATURDAY SPECIAL

Calzone 1-Topping SPECIAL

$9.65

New York Strip (8 oz.) Sandwich SPECIAL

$10.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on Italian bread.

SUNDAY SPECIAL

Reuben Sandwich SPECIAL

$9.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, served on grilled marbled rye bread.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree SPECIAL

$10.50

2 breaded chicken breasts in a tomato meat sauce,topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

376 Prairie Hill Rd, South Beloit, IL 61080

Directions

Gallery
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant- image

Similar restaurants in your area

RBI's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3870 N Perryville Rd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Rockford
orange star4.6 • 517
408 E State St Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Cimino's Pizza - Winnebago
orange starNo Reviews
105 South Benton St. winnebago, IL 61088
View restaurantnext
Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. - 520 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
520 South State Street Belvidere, IL 61008
View restaurantnext
Mike's Mr. Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
16 Front St Milton, WI 53563
View restaurantnext
FNS PIZZA - DAVIS JUNCTION
orange star4.3 • 555
5651 IL-251 DAVIS JUNCTION, IL 61020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near South Beloit
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston