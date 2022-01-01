- Home
- /
- South Beloit
- /
- Italian
- /
- Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.
164 Reviews
$$
376 Prairie Hill Rd
South Beloit, IL 61080
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
French Fries
Loaded Fries
Large order of seasoned fries topped with bacon, cheddar cheese & sour cream.
Onion Rings
Served with ranch
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served w/tomato sauce
Jalapeño Poppers (6)
Deep fried breaded jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese, served with tomato sauce.
Toasted Cheese Filled Ravioli (10)
Served with tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella Cheese
Served with tomato sauce
Garlic Bread Sticks (4)
Served with tomato sauce.
Bravo Sticks (4)
Mozzarella cheese filled garlic bread sticks served with tomato sauce
Pizza Bread w/Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Wings (8)
Plain, mild, hot, BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese
Boneless Chicken Wings (8)
Plain, mild, hot, or BBQ. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Strips (4)
Baked Potato
Salads
Special Bravo Salad
Seasoned lettuce, Italian sauasge, egg, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and house dressing. Served with a gralic bread stick
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, Caesar dressing. Served with a garlic bread stick.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, croutons, Caesar dressing. Served with a garlic bread stick
Sicilian Salad
Lettuce, pepperoni, tomato, cucumber, green & black olives, peperoncini, provolone cheese, croutons, & Italian dressing. Served with a garlic bread stick
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Italain beef, ham, egg, tomato, cucumber, American & Swiss cheese, croutons. Served with a garlic bread stick
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crumbled Bleu & cheddar cheeses, croutons. Served with a garlic bread stick.
Tossed House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, & croutons.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, & Greek dressing. Served with pita bread
Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Ham, salame, mortadella meats, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing. Served on Italian bread.
Italian Meatball
3 large meatballs in a tomato meat sauce. Served on Italian bread.
Italian Sausage
Sausage link in tomato meat sauce. Served on Italian bread.
Italian Beef
Served au jus or with tomato meat sauce on Italian bread.
Italain Beef and Sauage Combo
Served au jus or with tomato meat sauce on Italian bread.
Sicilian Beef
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, on Italian bread.
BBQ Beef
Served with BBQ sauce, on Italian bread.
New York Strip Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on Italian bread.
Breaded Chicken
Two breaded chicken breasts served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on Italian bread.
Breaded Fish
Fried breaded cod served w/lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, on Italian bread.
Buffalo Chicken Breast
Grilled or breaded chicken breast in Buffalo hot sauce, topped with provolone cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing, on Kaiser bun
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, on Kaiser bun.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast in tomato meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, served on Kaiser bun.
Greek Gyro
Lamb meat, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce, served on pita bread.
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, served on grilled marbled rye bread.
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato,onion, pickle.
Bravo Burger
Topped w/bacon, American cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss
Topped with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Black & Bleu
Topped with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
Patty Melt
Topped with sauteed onion & Swiss cheese. Served on marbled rye bread.
Pastas
Spaghetti
Served in tomato meat sauce.
Mostaccioli
Served in tomato meat sauce.
Ravioli
Meat or cheese filled in tomato meat sauce
Tortellacci
Meat or cheese filled tortellini noodles in tomato meat sauce
Lasagna
Lasagna noodles layered with ground beef, tomato meat sauce, melted mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti Aglio E Olio
Served in garlic & olive oil sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles in creamy white Parmesan cheese sauce
Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles in creamy white Parmesan cheese sauce,topped w/grilled chicken.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles in creamy white Parmesan cheese sauce,topped w/shrimp.
Family Style Spaghetti
Family Style Mostaccioli
Family Style Ravioli
Family Style Tortellacci
Family Style Alfredo
Gluten free mostaccioli
Entrees
Bravo Chicken
1/2 chicken baked with herbs & spices
Chicken Parmigiana
2 breaded chicken breasts in a tomato meat sauce,topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
2 breaded chicken breasts in a Marsala wine sauce, topped with mushrooms.
Smothered Chicken
2 grilled or breaded chicken breasts topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onion.
Baked Cod
Fried Shrimp Basket
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)
Shrimp Parmigiana
Jumbo breaded shrimp in a tomato meat sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Sausage with peppers and onions
Sausage with sautéed green peppers & onion.
New York Strip (16 oz.)
BBQ Ribs
1/2 BBQ Ribs
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant in a tomato meat sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Fried Cod
Fried Walleye
Seafood Platter
4 Jumbo shrimp, 3 cod, 3 walleye
Children's Menu
Desserts
Cannoli
Fried tube-shaped pastry dough shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese.
Tiramisu
Ladyfinger cookies dipped in espresso coffee, layered with creamy sweetened mascarpone cheese & dusted with cocoa.
Italian Lemon Cream Cake
White cake with lemon cream filling & vanilla crumb topping.
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Sides
Sauces
Pizzas & Calz
Spec Pizzas & Calz
Aloha Hawaii
Pesto Pomodoro
BBQ Chicken
Italian Flag
Chicken Alfredo
Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Italian Beef
Rise & Shine Breakfast Pizza
Greek Gyro
Red Cup Special
Spaghetti Meatball
Garden Veggie
Meat Mania
Bravo Mix
Taco Fiesta
10" Gluten Free Half and Half Specialty Pizza
12" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
14" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
16" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
18" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
10" Gluten Free Half Specialty/Half BYO
12" Half Specialty/Half BYO
14" Half Specialty/Half BYO
16" Half Specialty/Half BYO
18" Half Specialty/Half BYO
Pizza Slice
Slice
Aloha Hawaii Slice
Pesto Pomodoro Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Italian Flag Slice
Chicken Alfredo Slice
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Slice
Spicy Italian Beef Slice
Rise & Shine Breakfast Pizza Slice
Greek Gyro Slice
Red Cup Special Slice
Spagetti Meatball Slice
Garden Veggie Slice
Meat Mania Slice
Bravo Mix Slice
Taco Fiesta Slice
TUESDAY SPECIALS
Italian Sub SPECIAL
Ham, salame, mortadella meats, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing. Served on Italian bread.
Italian Pesto Melt SPECIAL
Pepperoni, salame, mortadella meats, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto sauce, served on Italian herbed focaccia bread.
WEDNESDAY SPECIALS
THURSDAY SPECIALS
FRIDAY SPECIALS
SATURDAY SPECIAL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
376 Prairie Hill Rd, South Beloit, IL 61080