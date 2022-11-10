Mike's Mr. Pizza
16 Front St
Milton, WI 53563
10"
10" Build your Own
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Buffalo Chicken
No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.
10" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
10" Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
10" Gyro
Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.
10" BLT
Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
10" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.
10" Full Nelson
5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.
10" Hot American
Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.
10" Hot Ham and Cheese
No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.
10" Mediterranean Chicken
Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.
10" Veggie
Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.
10" Taco
Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.
10" Philly Cheese Steak
American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
12"
12" Build Your Own
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.
12" Buffalo Chicken
No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.
12" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
12" Gyro
Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.
12" BLT
Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
12" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.
12" Full Nelson
5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.
12" Hot American
Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.
12" Hot Ham and Cheese
No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.
12" Mediterranean Chicken
Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.
12" Veggie
Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.
12" Taco
Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.
12" Philly Cheese Steak
American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
14"
14" Build Your Own
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.
14" Buffalo Chicken
No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.
14" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
14" Gyro
Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.
14" BLT
Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
14" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.
14" Full Nelson
5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.
14" Hot American
Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.
14" Hot Ham and Cheese
No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.
14" Mediterranean Chicken
Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.
14" Veggie
Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.
14" Taco
14" Philly Cheese Steak
American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
16"
16" Build Your Own
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken
No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.
16" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
16" Gyro
Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.
16" BLT
Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
16" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.
16" Full Nelson
5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.
16" Hot American
Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.
16" Hot Ham and Cheese
No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.
16" Mediterranean Chicken
Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.
16" Veggie
Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.
16" Taco
16" Philly Cheese Steak
American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
18"
18" Build Your Own
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.
18" Buffalo Chicken
No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.
18" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
18" Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
18" Gyro
Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.
18" BLT
Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
18" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.
18" Full Nelson
5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.
18" Hot American
Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.
18" Hot Ham and Cheese
No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.
18" Mediterranean Chicken
Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.
18" Veggie
Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.
18" Taco
Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.
18" Philly Cheese Steak
American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
10" 1st 1/2 BYO
10" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken
10" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken
10" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian
10" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger
10" 1st 1/2 Gyro
10" 1/2 BLT
10" 1st 1/2 Deluxe
10" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson
10" 1st 1/2 Hot American
10" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese
10" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken
10" 1st 1/2 Veggie
10" 1st 1/2 Taco
10" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak
12" 1st 1/2 BYO
12" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken
12" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken
12" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian
12" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger
12" 1st 1/2 Gyro
12" 1st 1/2 BLT
12" 1st 1/2 Deluxe
12" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson
12" 1st 1/2 Hot American
12" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese
12" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken
12" 1st 1/2 Veggie
12" 1st 1/2 Taco
12" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak
14" 1st 1/2 BYO
14" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken
14" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken
14" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian
14" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger
14" 1st 1/2 Gyro
14" 1st 1/2 BLT
14" 1st 1/2 Deluxe
14" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson
14" 1st 1/2 Hot American
14" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese
14" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken
14" 1st 1/2 Veggie
14" 1st 1/2 Taco
14" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak
16" 1st 1/2 BYO
16" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken
16" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken
16" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian
16" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger
16" 1st 1/2 Gyro
16" 1st 1/2 BLT
16" 1st 1/2 Deluxe
16" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson
16" 1st 1/2 Hot American
16" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese
16" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken
16" 1st 1/2 Veggie
16" 1st 1/2 Taco
16" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak
18" 1st 1/2 BYO
18" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch
18" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken
18" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken
18" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian
18" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger
18" 1st 1/2 Gyro
18" 1st 1/2 BLT
18" 1st 1/2 Deluxe
18" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson
18" 1s 1/2 Hot American
18" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese
18" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken
18" 1st 1/2 Veggie
18" 1st 1/2 Taco
18" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak
Gyros, Burgers & Sandwiches
Gyro Bites
3 egg rolls stuffed with gyro meat, cabbage, and onions.
Gyro
A warm pita bread served with gyro meat (fresh off spicket), cucumber sauce, tomato, and onion.
Hamburger
1/3 lb. burger served on a toasted bun (with cheese add .25)
Pizza Burger
1/3 lb. homemade Italian sausage topped with our own pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. burger mixed with our own blend of spices and bacon. Topped with American cheese and served on a toasted bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb. burger smothered with grilled mushrooms and onions and topped with swiss cheese.
Haase Burger
1/3 lb. burger blended with a delicious mixture of jalapenos, hot green olives, and garlic. Topped with pepper jack cheese and served on a toasted bun.
Italian Beef
Thin sliced roast beef, topped with mozzarella, grilled bell peppers, and onions. Served on an oven toasted, warm Italian roll.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Lightly seasoned and breaded whole boneless breast, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and mayo.
Chicken Strip Meal
3 breaded chicken strips served with fries.
Chicken Strips ONLY
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Seasoned chicken breast with Canadian bacon and melted swiss cheese.
Sandwich CBR
Seasoned chicken breast with bacon, ranch, and melted mozzarella cheese.
Sandwich Buff Chix
Seasoned chicken breast with melted American cheese drizzled with hot sauce and topped with lettuce.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
BBQ Chicken
Seasoned chicken breast with bacon, BBQ sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.
Hot Ham and Cheese
Grilled ham and melted American cheese served on a toasted bun.
Calzones
The Steiny
Thinly stretched fresh pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, handmade Italian sausage, hamburger, and mozzarella chesse
Chicken Bacon Calzone
Thinly stretched fresh pizza dough stuffed with chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic ranch sauce on the side.
The Greek
Thinly stretched fresh pizza dough stuffed with gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with cucumber sauce on the side.
Calzone Byo
Choose up to 3 toppings.
Salads
Appetizers And Wings
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Toasted slices of fresh bread smothered with our own garlic spread.
Pizza Bread
Cheese bread with our own pizza sauce.
Cheese Bread
Toasted slices of French bread smothered with our own garlic spread and topped with a blend of cheeses.
Breadsticks
With parmesan served with marinara.
Cheese Sticks
Topped with garlic butter and a blend of 3 cheeses. Served with marinara.
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Wings (Bone-in)
Wings (Boneless)
Mini Tacos
Served with mild taco sauce & sour creme
Cheese Curds
Served with ranch
Loaded Cheese Fries
Classic order of fries loaded with a blend of 3 cheeses, bacon, buffalo seasoning and jalapenos. Served with a side of ranch.
Gyro Bites
3 egg rolls stuffed with gyro meat, cabbage, and onions.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Brat Bites
Desserts
Side Sauces
Side of Marinara
Side of Tzatziki
Side of Ranch
Side of Garlic Butter
Side of Garlic Ranch
Side of BBQ
Side of Carolina Tangy Gold
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Mayo
Side of Ketchup
Side of Mustard
French
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Au Jus
Icing
Side Of Caribbean Jerk
Side Of Garlic Parmesan
16 Front St, Milton, WI 53563