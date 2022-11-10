Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Mike's Mr. Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

16 Front St

Milton, WI 53563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
16" Build Your Own
Gyro

10"

10" Build your Own

$10.25

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.

10" Hawaiian

$11.25

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

10" Gyro

$13.25

Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.

10" BLT

$13.25

Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.

10" Deluxe

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.

10" Full Nelson

$14.99

5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.

10" Hot American

$14.99

Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.

10" Hot Ham and Cheese

$11.25

No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.

10" Mediterranean Chicken

$14.99

Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.

10" Veggie

$13.99

Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.

10" Taco

$14.99

Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.

10" Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

12"

12" Build Your Own

$12.55

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.20

Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.20

No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.20

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.

12" Hawaiian

$13.85

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.89

Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

12" Gyro

$16.45

Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.

12" BLT

$16.45

Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.

12" Deluxe

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.

12" Full Nelson

$17.99

5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.

12" Hot American

$17.99

Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.

12" Hot Ham and Cheese

$13.85

No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.

12" Mediterranean Chicken

$17.99

Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.

12" Veggie

$16.99

Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.

12" Taco

$17.99

Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$17.99

American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

14"

Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.

14" Build Your Own

$14.75

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.

14" Hawaiian

$16.25

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.49

Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

14" Gyro

$19.25

Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.

14" BLT

$19.25

Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.

14" Deluxe

$21.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.

14" Full Nelson

$21.49

5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.

14" Hot American

$21.29

Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.

14" Hot Ham and Cheese

$16.25

No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.

14" Mediterranean Chicken

$21.49

Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.

14" Veggie

$19.99

Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.

14" Taco

$21.49

14" Philly Cheese Steak

$21.49

American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

16"

Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.

16" Build Your Own

$17.05

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.20

Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.20

No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.20

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.

16" Hawaiian

$18.85

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.39

Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

16" Gyro

$22.45

Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.

16" BLT

$22.24

Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.

16" Deluxe

$25.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.

16" Full Nelson

$25.99

5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.

16" Hot American

$23.99

Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.

16" Hot Ham and Cheese

$18.85

No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.

16" Mediterranean Chicken

$25.99

Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.

16" Veggie

$22.99

Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.

16" Taco

$25.99

16" Philly Cheese Steak

$25.99

American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

18"

18" Build Your Own

$19.25

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.99

Garlic ranch sauce, chicken onions, and cheddar cheese.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

No marinara sauce, American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce.

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese.

18" Hawaiian

$21.25

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.99

Beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

18" Gyro

$25.25

Gyro meat and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh onion, and tomato. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side.

18" BLT

$25.25

Bacon and mozzarella cheese, cooked golden brown and topped with mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato.

18" Deluxe

$28.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and green olives.

18" Full Nelson

$28.99

5 Meat Toppings - pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and beef.

18" Hot American

$26.99

Fresh beef jalapenos, hot green olives, pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms.

18" Hot Ham and Cheese

$21.25

No marinara sauce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, ham, cheddar cheese and garlic.

18" Mediterranean Chicken

$28.99

Feta cheese, chicken, spinach, black olives, and artichoke heart.

18" Veggie

$25.99

Green peppers, red onion, green olives, black olives, fresh tomato, and mushrooms.

18" Taco

$28.99

Our own refried bean sauce, fresh beef, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, more cheddar cheese, and taco chips. Served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce.

18" Philly Cheese Steak

$28.99

American cheese, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

10" 1st 1/2 BYO

$10.25

10" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

10" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

10" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.99

10" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian

$11.25

10" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

10" 1st 1/2 Gyro

$13.25

10" 1/2 BLT

$13.25

10" 1st 1/2 Deluxe

$14.99

10" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson

$14.99

10" 1st 1/2 Hot American

$14.99

10" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese

$11.25

10" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken

$14.99

10" 1st 1/2 Veggie

$13.99

10" 1st 1/2 Taco

$14.99

10" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

12" 1st 1/2 BYO

$12.55

12" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.20

12" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$17.20

12" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$17.20

12" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian

$13.85

12" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.89

12" 1st 1/2 Gyro

$16.45

12" 1st 1/2 BLT

$16.45

12" 1st 1/2 Deluxe

$17.99

12" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson

$17.99

12" 1st 1/2 Hot American

$17.99

12" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese

$13.85

12" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken

$17.99

12" 1st 1/2 Veggie

$16.99

12" 1st 1/2 Taco

$17.99

12" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak

$17.99

14" 1st 1/2 BYO

$13.75

14" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

14" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

14" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$19.99

14" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian

$16.25

14" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.49

14" 1st 1/2 Gyro

$19.25

14" 1st 1/2 BLT

$19.25

14" 1st 1/2 Deluxe

$21.49

14" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson

$21.49

14" 1st 1/2 Hot American

$21.29

14" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese

$16.25

14" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken

$21.49

14" 1st 1/2 Veggie

$19.99

14" 1st 1/2 Taco

$21.49

14" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak

$21.49

16" 1st 1/2 BYO

$17.05

16" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.20

16" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$23.20

16" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$23.20

16" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian

$18.85

16" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.39

16" 1st 1/2 Gyro

$22.45

16" 1st 1/2 BLT

$22.24

16" 1st 1/2 Deluxe

$25.99

16" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson

$25.99

16" 1st 1/2 Hot American

$23.99

16" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese

$18.85

16" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken

$25.99

16" 1st 1/2 Veggie

$22.99

16" 1st 1/2 Taco

$25.99

16" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak

$25.99

18" 1st 1/2 BYO

$19.25

18" 1st 1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.99

18" 1st 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

18" 1st 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$26.99

18" 1st 1/2 Hawaiian

$21.25

18" 1st 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.99

18" 1st 1/2 Gyro

$25.25

18" 1st 1/2 BLT

$25.25

18" 1st 1/2 Deluxe

$28.99

18" 1st 1/2 Full Nelson

$28.99

18" 1s 1/2 Hot American

$26.99

18" 1st 1/2 Hot Ham and Cheese

$21.25

18" 1st 1/2 Mediterranean Chicken

$28.99

18" 1st 1/2 Veggie

$25.99

18" 1st 1/2 Taco

$28.99

18" 1st 1/2 Philly Cheese Steak

$28.99

Gyros, Burgers & Sandwiches

Gyro Bites

$6.99

3 egg rolls stuffed with gyro meat, cabbage, and onions.

Gyro

$6.99

A warm pita bread served with gyro meat (fresh off spicket), cucumber sauce, tomato, and onion.

Hamburger

$5.25

1/3 lb. burger served on a toasted bun (with cheese add .25)

Pizza Burger

$6.25

1/3 lb. homemade Italian sausage topped with our own pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/3 lb. burger mixed with our own blend of spices and bacon. Topped with American cheese and served on a toasted bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

1/3 lb. burger smothered with grilled mushrooms and onions and topped with swiss cheese.

Haase Burger

$6.99

1/3 lb. burger blended with a delicious mixture of jalapenos, hot green olives, and garlic. Topped with pepper jack cheese and served on a toasted bun.

Italian Beef

$7.99

Thin sliced roast beef, topped with mozzarella, grilled bell peppers, and onions. Served on an oven toasted, warm Italian roll.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Lightly seasoned and breaded whole boneless breast, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and mayo.

Chicken Strip Meal

$6.95

3 breaded chicken strips served with fries.

Chicken Strips ONLY

$4.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$6.99

Seasoned chicken breast with Canadian bacon and melted swiss cheese.

Sandwich CBR

$6.99

Seasoned chicken breast with bacon, ranch, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Sandwich Buff Chix

$6.99

Seasoned chicken breast with melted American cheese drizzled with hot sauce and topped with lettuce.

Chicken Parmesan

$6.99

Breaded chicken breast with homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Seasoned chicken breast with bacon, BBQ sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$4.49

Grilled ham and melted American cheese served on a toasted bun.

Calzones

The Steiny

$8.99

Thinly stretched fresh pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, handmade Italian sausage, hamburger, and mozzarella chesse

Chicken Bacon Calzone

$8.99

Thinly stretched fresh pizza dough stuffed with chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic ranch sauce on the side.

The Greek

$8.99

Thinly stretched fresh pizza dough stuffed with gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with cucumber sauce on the side.

Calzone Byo

$8.99

Choose up to 3 toppings.

Salads

Chicken & Bacon Salad

$5.99

Served with grilled chicken and bacon with cheddar cheese.

French Ham Salad

$5.99

Served with grilled ham, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with French dressing.

Side Salad

$4.99

Served with black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Appetizers And Wings

French Fries

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$3.99+

Toasted slices of fresh bread smothered with our own garlic spread.

Pizza Bread

$4.59+

Cheese bread with our own pizza sauce.

Cheese Bread

$4.49+

Toasted slices of French bread smothered with our own garlic spread and topped with a blend of cheeses.

Breadsticks

$5.99

With parmesan served with marinara.

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Topped with garlic butter and a blend of 3 cheeses. Served with marinara.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Wings (Bone-in)

$8.99+

Wings (Boneless)

$10.49+

Mini Tacos

$6.49

Served with mild taco sauce & sour creme

Cheese Curds

$7.49

Served with ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

Classic order of fries loaded with a blend of 3 cheeses, bacon, buffalo seasoning and jalapenos. Served with a side of ranch.

Gyro Bites

$6.99

3 egg rolls stuffed with gyro meat, cabbage, and onions.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.49

Brat Bites

$5.99

Desserts

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$9.99

12" Cherry filling topped with graham cracker crumbs. Baked to perfection and drizzled with icing.

Apple Dessert Pizza

$9.99

12" Apple filling topped with graham cracker crumbs. Baked to perfection and drizzled with icing.

Cinna Bites

$5.99

Side Sauces

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Tzatziki

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Garlic Ranch

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Side of Carolina Tangy Gold

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Side of Ketchup

$1.00

Side of Mustard

$1.00

French

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Au Jus

$1.00

Icing

$1.00

Side Of Caribbean Jerk

$1.00

Side Of Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Beverages

Soda

$0.85

Water

$1.00

2 Liter Soda

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are the King of pizza

Location

16 Front St, Milton, WI 53563

Directions

Gallery
Mike's Mr. Pizza image
Mike's Mr. Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brickhouse Pizza Bar - Shard 1
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Janesville Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Salamone's Italian Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 385
1245 Madison Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Hering's Towne Inn - Jefferson
orange star3.6 • 30
124 W Rockwell St Jefferson, WI 53549
View restaurantnext
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.
orange star4.9 • 164
376 Prairie Hill Rd South Beloit, IL 61080
View restaurantnext
Osteria Papavero
orange star4.5 • 736
128 East Wilson Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Lucille
orange star4.2 • 926
101 King St. Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milton

Pettit's Lakeview Campground
orange star4.4 • 37
1901 WI-59 Milton, WI 53563
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milton
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Whitewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fort Atkinson
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston