Cantina Taco Rockford

Fast Casual Mexican with Fresh Bold Flavor. Experience what FreshMex is all about.

117 South Main Street

Popular Items

Shrimp$3.75
Shrimp pan fried in a little Ghee
Ground Beef$3.75
Our own blend of Spices with Ground Beef
NACHOS (w/Meat)$10.49
Chips and Queso$3.99
Chicken$3.00
Slow Cooked with carrots, celery, onions, salt and pepper
Screw City$4.00
Signature Cantina Taco
Steak$4.00
Chopped up, Marinated 24hrs, cooked Sous Vide and finished on our Flattop!
BOWL (w/Meat)$10.49
Carnita$3.25
Sous Vide Cooked Shredded Pork
3 Beef Birria Tacos$11.99
Location

117 South Main Street

Rockford IL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
