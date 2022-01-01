Curry in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve curry
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
Panang curry, bell pepper in coconut milk topped with sweet basil leaves
|Red Curry
|$12.95
Red Curry pasted simmered in Coconut milk , bamboo shoots, bell pepper,Thai eggplants top with sweet basil leaves
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|Curry goat (GF)
|$22.00
A popular dish in the island. Tender bone-in goat meat simmered in west indies curry, thyme, allspice and island spices.
|Curry chicken dinner (GF)
Tender pieces of bone-in chicken season with west indies curry powder. Cooked down in curry sauce.