Curry in Evanston

Evanston restaurants that serve curry

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image

 

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street, Evanston

Panang Curry$12.95
Panang curry, bell pepper in coconut milk topped with sweet basil leaves
Red Curry$12.95
Red Curry pasted simmered in Coconut milk , bamboo shoots, bell pepper,Thai eggplants top with sweet basil leaves
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine image

 

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

Curry goat (GF)$22.00
A popular dish in the island. Tender bone-in goat meat simmered in west indies curry, thyme, allspice and island spices.
Curry chicken dinner (GF)
Tender pieces of bone-in chicken season with west indies curry powder. Cooked down in curry sauce.
Next of Kin Restaurant image

 

Next of Kin Restaurant

625 Davis Street, Evanston

Spicy Curry Bowl$24.25
purple cauliflower, pearl onions, garbanzo, sweet potatoes, baked tofu, fresno chilies, coconut yellow curry, ginger rice
