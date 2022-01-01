Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Bisque
Evanston restaurants that serve bisque
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
Avg 4.5
(127 reviews)
Roasted Tomato Bisque
$10.00
smoky roasted tomato, touch of cream, parmesan foccacia croutons, chive crème fraîche.
More about Union Pizzeria
Dave's Italian Kitchen
815 Noyes Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Bisque
$3.50
More about Dave's Italian Kitchen
