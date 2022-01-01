Bisque in Evanston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Tomato Bisque$10.00
smoky roasted tomato, touch of cream, parmesan foccacia croutons, chive crème fraîche.
More about Union Pizzeria
Dave's Italian Kitchen image

 

Dave's Italian Kitchen

815 Noyes Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Bisque$3.50
More about Dave's Italian Kitchen

