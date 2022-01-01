Glencoe restaurants you'll love
Valor
667 Vernon Ave, Glencoe
|Popular items
|Tuna Tartare
|$23.00
Guacamole, Jalapeno, Crushed Tempura, Sesame Sambal and Wonton Chips
|Avocado Brussel Caesar
|$18.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Pomegranate Seeds, Brioche Croutons and Caesar Dressings
|Steak
|$34.00
Prime Flank Steak, Peppercorn Sauce, Hand Cut Frys
Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe
345 Park Avenue, Glencoe
|Popular items
|Large Cobb
|$9.95
Romaine, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg & Avocado with Creamy Garlic Dressing
|Large Caesar
|$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
|Bake-At-Home Cookie
|$6.95
Chocolate Chip
Poppy's Social
668 Vernon Ave., Glencoe
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
Served with carrots, celery & housemade ranch or creamy blue cheese
|Glencoe Greek
|$13.00
Romaine, artichokes, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, bell peppers, feta & pepperoncini vin
|Caesar
|$12.00
Romaine hearts, lots of parm, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing