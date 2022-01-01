Glencoe restaurants you'll love

Glencoe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Glencoe

Glencoe's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
French
Must-try Glencoe restaurants

Valor image

 

Valor

667 Vernon Ave, Glencoe

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Tartare$23.00
Guacamole, Jalapeno, Crushed Tempura, Sesame Sambal and Wonton Chips
Avocado Brussel Caesar$18.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Pomegranate Seeds, Brioche Croutons and Caesar Dressings
Steak$34.00
Prime Flank Steak, Peppercorn Sauce, Hand Cut Frys
Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe image

 

Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe

345 Park Avenue, Glencoe

TakeoutFast Pay
Large Cobb$9.95
Romaine, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg & Avocado with Creamy Garlic Dressing
Large Caesar$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
Bake-At-Home Cookie$6.95
Chocolate Chip
Poppy's Social image

 

Poppy's Social

668 Vernon Ave., Glencoe

TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$16.00
Served with carrots, celery & housemade ranch or creamy blue cheese
Glencoe Greek$13.00
Romaine, artichokes, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, bell peppers, feta & pepperoncini vin
Caesar$12.00
Romaine hearts, lots of parm, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing
