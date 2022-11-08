Valor 667 Vernon Ave
667 Vernon Ave
Glencoe, IL 60022
Popular Items
Starters
Tuna Tartare
Guacamole, Jalapeno, Crushed Tempura, Sesame Sambal and Wonton Chips
Meatballs
Pork + Beef + Veal, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Ricotta Cheese And Ciabatta
Sticky Ribs
Popcorn Cauliflower
Rice Flour Tempura, Scallions, Pickled Onions, Sesame Seeds and Sriracha Aioli
Spanish Octopus
Trio Of Mediterranean Olives, Chorizo, Potatoes
Moules
Green Curry Mussels, Cocunut milk, Ginger, Chives, Frenso Chilli Peppers, Garlic Toast Points and Frites
Brussels Sprout Caesar
Parmesan, Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing
Salads
Burgers
Entrees
Chicken Confite
Mashed Potatoes, French Green Beans, Mushrooms
Salmon
sautéed asparagus, purple cauliflower puree, fennel and dill spring salad
Red Snapper
wild caught red snapper, basmati rice, jicama mango salad, salsa cruda
Homemade Spaghetti
Homemade Spaghetti, Portabella Mushroom, Tomatoes, Spinach
Calabrian Rigatoni
Calabrian Chili Pepper, Tomato Cream Sauce, Shrimp, Mezzi Rigatoni
Scallops
romanesco broccoli, fondant potatoes, romesco sauce Sauce Made With Nuts
Steak Frites
Strip Loin, Hand Cut Fries, Peppercorn Sauce, Chives, Shallots
Lamb Chops
Roasted Herb Garlic, Tomato Concasse, Mint Parsley Coulis
Sides
Desserts
Beer
Maplewood R&D IPA
Noon Whistle Fuzzy Smack
Begyle Blonde
Ravinia Pilsner 🍺
Temperance Pineapple Blonde
Ten Ninety 1916
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Clausthaler N.A. Beer
Einstok Artic Pale Ale
Ginger Beer
Stella
Saugatuck Brewing Neapolitan Stout
Tighthead Brewing
Virtue Cider
Bottled Beer
Wine
Alexander Valley Cab
Badia Chianti Classico
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Boen Pinot Noir
Chateau Caillau Malbec
Decero Malbec
Durant & Booth Cab
El Coto Imaz Roja
Marietta Old Vine
Millbrandt Merlot
Woodward Canyon Cab
Chappellet Mountian Cuvee
Heluicum
Beckmen Cuvee
Casanova
2016 Cerise Anderson Valley KB
Chanson Marsannay Burgundy
Ch. Meyney ST Estephe
Chateau Montelena Cab
Chateau St Andre Corbin
Chronology
Cline Ancient Vines Zin
Cran Assembly Disciples Zin
Freeman Pinot Noir
Gary Farrell Pinot Noir
Guigal Crozes Hermitage
Guigal Du Pape
Hall Merlot
Hall K Hall Cab
Keplinger Vermillion Syrah
Klinker Brick Zin
Le Pich Cab
Le Volte Ornellaia
Lewis Alec's Blend
Lewis Cab
Long Shadow 'Pedstal' Merlot
Luce Della Vita
Miner Family Cab Blend
Morey Ler Cru Burgundy
Chateau Montelena Estate Cab Sauv
Morgan Pinot Noir
Obsidian Ridge Cab
Patricia Green Pinot Noir dollar bill
Raeburn Pinot Noir
Round Pond
Shea Pinot Noir
Silver Oak Cab
Tomassi Amarone
WayFarer Jayson Pahlmeyer Pinot Noir
Occidental Pinot Noir
Kistler Pinot Noir
Perfect Season Cab Sauv
Dows 10yr
Dows 20yr
Dows 30yr
Dows 40yr
Port Flight
Timeless Cab Sauv
Rewa Cab Sauv
Diamond Creek Cab Sauv
Clos Du Val Cab Sauv
Realm Cellars Cab Blend
Hundred Acre Wraith Cab Sauv
Le Moine Nuits-ST. Georges Pinot Noir
Domaine de la Vougerale Pinot Noir
Chateau Leoville Cab/Blend
Chateau Grand Puy Ducasse Cab/ Merlot
Chateau Pichon Longueville Cab/ Merlot/ Malbec
Chateau Palmer Cab/Merlot/ Bordeaux
Turley Juvenile Zin
Juan Gil
2017 Santa Rita Hills KB
Chateau Beaucastel Chateau Du Pape
Lyeth Cab
A to Z No Oak Chardonnay
Alexander Valley Chardonnay
Bex Riesling
Wildsong Sauv Blanc
Chateau Ducasse
Domaine Gillet
Guigal Cotes du Rhone
Lageder Pinot Grigio
Le Petit Broux Sancerre
Raymond Chardonnay
Villa Sparina Gavi
Au Bon Climat Hildegard Blanc
Bouchard Aine Ler Cru
Chanson Beaune Chardonnay
Chanson Savigny Les Buaune
Domaine Couly Chenin Blanc
Domaine Sigalas
Gruner Veltliner
Girardin Vielles Vignes
JC Moreau Chablis
JC Pichot Vouvray
Kistler Chardonnay
Les Tourelles Chardonnay
Ponzi Pinot Gris
Poseiden Chardonnay
Serene Evenstad Chardonnay
Shibumi Chardonnay
Tablas Creek Cote de Tablas
Vietti Roero Arneis
ZD Chardonnay
LVE
Marietta OVR Rose
Minuty Rose
Ayla Brut 375ml
Bollinger Cuvee
Delamotte Brut 375ml
Jean Louis Sparkling Rose
Segura Brut Cava 187ml
Segura Brut Rose 187ml
Voveti Prosecco 187ml
Voveti Prosecco BTL
Miraval
Patk Ridge Chenin Blanc GL
Liquor
Belvedere
Chopin
Crystal Head OG
Crystal Head Oynx
Grey Goose
Kettle Citron
Kettle One
Koval
Titos
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Koval Dry
Martin Miller
Nolets Dry
ST. George
Tanqueray
McQueen Gin
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
El Dorado 12yr
Disaronno
Plantation
Sailor Jerry
Porton Pisco
Courvoisier VS
D"usse VSOP
Hennessy VSOP
Pierre ferrand 1840
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Anjeo
Casamigos Mezcal
Clase Azul Blanco
Clase Azul Repo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Anjeo
Donjulio 1942
Fabriquero Sotol
G4 Tequila
Grand Mayan Silver
Grand Mayan Ultra Aged
KAH Anjeo
Peloton Mezcal
El Buho Mezcal
Gran Coramino
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Haydens
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Belle Meade
Bookers
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Colonel EH Taylor
Crown Royal
Hatozaki
High West American Prairie
Hotel Tango Bourbon
Hotel Tango Rye
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Koval Bourbon
Koval 4 Grain
Koval Rye
Makers Mark
Old Forrester 100PF
Rough Rider Bourbon
Rough Rider Rye
Town Branch Straight Rye
Town Branch True Cask
ScrewBall Peanut Butter
Whistle Pig Rye
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Willet Potsill
Four Roses SB
ARDBEG 10yr
Auchentoshan 12yr
Balvenie 12yr
Bowmore 12yr
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenmorangie 10yr
Laphroaig 10yr
Macallan 12yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker BLK
Johnnie Walker Red
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, Yellow
Cointreau
Mathilde Cassis
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Fireball
Mandorla Almond
Manzanilla Sherry
Fernet-Branca
Calvados
Baileys
Mr.Black
Lillet
Sambuca
Vecchio Amaro
Amaro Montenegro
RumChata
Nardini Grappa
Cocktails
Valor is an American bistro with a French flare
667 Vernon Ave, Glencoe, IL 60022