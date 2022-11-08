Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
French
Bars & Lounges

Valor 667 Vernon Ave

review star

No reviews yet

667 Vernon Ave

Glencoe, IL 60022

Popular Items

Park Ave Burger
Popcorn Cauliflower
Kids Cheeseburger

Starters

Tuna Tartare

$25.00

Guacamole, Jalapeno, Crushed Tempura, Sesame Sambal and Wonton Chips

Meatballs

$21.00

Pork + Beef + Veal, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Ricotta Cheese And Ciabatta

Sticky Ribs

$23.00

Popcorn Cauliflower

$18.00

Rice Flour Tempura, Scallions, Pickled Onions, Sesame Seeds and Sriracha Aioli

Spanish Octopus

$24.00

Trio Of Mediterranean Olives, Chorizo, Potatoes

Moules

$32.00

Green Curry Mussels, Cocunut milk, Ginger, Chives, Frenso Chilli Peppers, Garlic Toast Points and Frites

Brussels Sprout Caesar

$19.00

Parmesan, Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing

Salads

Beet Salad

$19.00

Beet Puree, Medley Beets, Puffed Ancient Grains, Crispy Goat Cheese Balls and French Vinaigrette

Sesame Ginger Salad

$19.00

Artisan Lettuce, Cucumbers, Beets, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Sesame Seeds, Wonton Shell, Sesame Ginger Dressing

Burgers

Park Ave Burger

$20.00

Entrees

Chicken Confite

$33.00

Mashed Potatoes, French Green Beans, Mushrooms

Salmon

$34.00

sautéed asparagus, purple cauliflower puree, fennel and dill spring salad

Red Snapper

$36.00

wild caught red snapper, basmati rice, jicama mango salad, salsa cruda

Homemade Spaghetti

$28.00

Homemade Spaghetti, Portabella Mushroom, Tomatoes, Spinach

Calabrian Rigatoni

$30.00

Calabrian Chili Pepper, Tomato Cream Sauce, Shrimp, Mezzi Rigatoni

Scallops

$38.00

romanesco broccoli, fondant potatoes, romesco sauce Sauce Made With Nuts

Steak Frites

$42.00

Strip Loin, Hand Cut Fries, Peppercorn Sauce, Chives, Shallots

Lamb Chops

$42.00

Roasted Herb Garlic, Tomato Concasse, Mint Parsley Coulis

Sides

Frites

$10.00

Fresh Hand Cut and Bacon Truffle Aioli

Spicy Green Beans

$15.00

Roasted Peanuts and Scallions

Parmesan Frites

$12.00

Side of Bread 2pc

$1.00

Bacon Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.50Out of stock

To Go Soup Of The Day

$8.50Out of stock

Desserts

Tres Leches

$14.00

White Chocolate Tart

$14.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$10.00

One Scoop Of Ice Cream

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Add Meatballs

$2.00

Beer

Maplewood R&D IPA

$8.00

Noon Whistle Fuzzy Smack

$8.00

Begyle Blonde

$8.00

Ravinia Pilsner 🍺

$8.00Out of stock

Temperance Pineapple Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

Ten Ninety 1916

$8.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Clausthaler N.A. Beer

$5.00

Einstok Artic Pale Ale

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Saugatuck Brewing Neapolitan Stout

$7.00

Tighthead Brewing

$7.00

Virtue Cider

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Wine

Alexander Valley Cab

$17.00+

Badia Chianti Classico

$11.00+

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$20.00+

Boen Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Chateau Caillau Malbec

$12.00+

Decero Malbec

$11.00+

Durant & Booth Cab

$17.00+

El Coto Imaz Roja

$16.00+

Marietta Old Vine

$12.00+

Millbrandt Merlot

$10.00+

Woodward Canyon Cab

$18.00+

Chappellet Mountian Cuvee

$105.00

Heluicum

$90.00

Beckmen Cuvee

$64.00

Casanova

$50.00

2016 Cerise Anderson Valley KB

$275.00

Chanson Marsannay Burgundy

$85.00Out of stock

Ch. Meyney ST Estephe

$80.00

Chateau Montelena Cab

$150.00

Chateau St Andre Corbin

$58.00

Chronology

$60.00

Cline Ancient Vines Zin

$36.00

Cran Assembly Disciples Zin

$95.00

Freeman Pinot Noir

$150.00

Gary Farrell Pinot Noir

$100.00

Guigal Crozes Hermitage

$80.00

Guigal Du Pape

$105.00Out of stock

Hall Merlot

$84.00

Hall K Hall Cab

$266.00

Keplinger Vermillion Syrah

$80.00

Klinker Brick Zin

$40.00

Le Pich Cab

$100.00

Le Volte Ornellaia

$75.00Out of stock

Lewis Alec's Blend

$100.00

Lewis Cab

$150.00

Long Shadow 'Pedstal' Merlot

$125.00

Luce Della Vita

$175.00

Miner Family Cab Blend

$122.00

Morey Ler Cru Burgundy

$115.00

Chateau Montelena Estate Cab Sauv

$300.00

Morgan Pinot Noir

$64.00

Obsidian Ridge Cab

$70.00

Patricia Green Pinot Noir dollar bill

$50.00Out of stock

Raeburn Pinot Noir

$64.00

Round Pond

$90.00

Shea Pinot Noir

$66.00

Silver Oak Cab

$120.00

Tomassi Amarone

$105.00

WayFarer Jayson Pahlmeyer Pinot Noir

$170.00

Occidental Pinot Noir

$190.00Out of stock

Kistler Pinot Noir

$160.00Out of stock

Perfect Season Cab Sauv

$250.00Out of stock

Dows 10yr

$10.00

Dows 20yr

$15.00

Dows 30yr

$26.00

Dows 40yr

$41.00

Port Flight

$40.00

Timeless Cab Sauv

$265.00Out of stock

Rewa Cab Sauv

$320.00Out of stock

Diamond Creek Cab Sauv

$325.00Out of stock

Clos Du Val Cab Sauv

$225.00Out of stock

Realm Cellars Cab Blend

$230.00Out of stock

Hundred Acre Wraith Cab Sauv

$900.00Out of stock

Le Moine Nuits-ST. Georges Pinot Noir

$198.00Out of stock

Domaine de la Vougerale Pinot Noir

$175.00Out of stock

Chateau Leoville Cab/Blend

$125.00Out of stock

Chateau Grand Puy Ducasse Cab/ Merlot

$150.00Out of stock

Chateau Pichon Longueville Cab/ Merlot/ Malbec

$600.00Out of stock

Chateau Palmer Cab/Merlot/ Bordeaux

$998.00Out of stock

Turley Juvenile Zin

$8.00+Out of stock

Juan Gil

$6.00+Out of stock

2017 Santa Rita Hills KB

$190.00Out of stock

Chateau Beaucastel Chateau Du Pape

$98.00Out of stock

Lyeth Cab

$72.00Out of stock

A to Z No Oak Chardonnay

$12.00+

Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$12.00+

Bex Riesling

$8.00+

Wildsong Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Chateau Ducasse

$10.00+

Domaine Gillet

$17.00+

Guigal Cotes du Rhone

$13.00+

Lageder Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Le Petit Broux Sancerre

$17.00+

Raymond Chardonnay

$16.00+

Villa Sparina Gavi

$14.00+

Au Bon Climat Hildegard Blanc

$60.00

Bouchard Aine Ler Cru

$164.00

Chanson Beaune Chardonnay

$175.00Out of stock

Chanson Savigny Les Buaune

$105.00Out of stock

Domaine Couly Chenin Blanc

$60.00

Domaine Sigalas

$50.00

Gruner Veltliner

$5.00+

Girardin Vielles Vignes

$80.00

JC Moreau Chablis

$65.00Out of stock

JC Pichot Vouvray

$6.50+Out of stock

Kistler Chardonnay

$120.00

Les Tourelles Chardonnay

$76.00

Ponzi Pinot Gris

$44.00

Poseiden Chardonnay

$64.00

Serene Evenstad Chardonnay

$150.00

Shibumi Chardonnay

$150.00

Tablas Creek Cote de Tablas

$70.00

Vietti Roero Arneis

$64.00

ZD Chardonnay

$75.00

LVE

$13.00+

Marietta OVR Rose

$12.00+

Minuty Rose

$16.00+

Ayla Brut 375ml

$60.00Out of stock

Bollinger Cuvee

$140.00Out of stock

Delamotte Brut 375ml

$60.00

Jean Louis Sparkling Rose

$44.00

Segura Brut Cava 187ml

$9.00

Segura Brut Rose 187ml

$9.00

Voveti Prosecco 187ml

$10.00

Voveti Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Miraval

$60.00Out of stock

Patk Ridge Chenin Blanc GL

$12.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$15.00

Crystal Head OG

$15.00

Crystal Head Oynx

$16.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettle Citron

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Koval

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Koval Dry

$12.00

Martin Miller

$13.00Out of stock

Nolets Dry

$14.00Out of stock

ST. George

$14.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$12.00

McQueen Gin

$13.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

El Dorado 12yr

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00Out of stock

Plantation

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Porton Pisco

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00Out of stock

D"usse VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$25.00

Pierre ferrand 1840

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$21.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$18.00

Donjulio 1942

$40.00

Fabriquero Sotol

$14.00

G4 Tequila

$12.00

Grand Mayan Silver

$25.00

Grand Mayan Ultra Aged

$30.00

KAH Anjeo

$14.00

Peloton Mezcal

$12.00Out of stock

El Buho Mezcal

$13.00

Gran Coramino

$17.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Angels Envy Rye

$24.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Belle Meade

$14.00Out of stock

Bookers

$16.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Colonel EH Taylor

$17.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$12.00

Hatozaki

$14.00

High West American Prairie

$13.00

Hotel Tango Bourbon

$12.00

Hotel Tango Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00

Koval Bourbon

$14.00

Koval 4 Grain

$14.00

Koval Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forrester 100PF

$13.00

Rough Rider Bourbon

$12.00

Rough Rider Rye

$12.00

Town Branch Straight Rye

$13.00

Town Branch True Cask

$15.00

ScrewBall Peanut Butter

$14.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Rye

$22.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$17.00

Willet Potsill

$16.00

Four Roses SB

$15.00

ARDBEG 10yr

$15.00

Auchentoshan 12yr

$16.00

Balvenie 12yr

$16.00

Bowmore 12yr

$15.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$20.00

J & B

$11.00

Johnnie Walker BLK

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$11.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Mathilde Cassis

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Mandorla Almond

$8.00

Manzanilla Sherry

$8.00

Fernet-Branca

$8.00

Calvados

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Mr.Black

$8.00

Lillet

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Vecchio Amaro

$8.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

RumChata

$8.00

Nardini Grappa

$14.00

Cocktails

Pisco Sour

$17.00

Tis The Season

$17.00

Hello Fall

$17.00

Old Man Old Fashioned

$17.00

Mad Hatter

$17.00

End OF Summer

$17.00

Paloma Fuego

$17.00

Smokin Senorita

$17.00

Cafe Carre

$17.00

Valor Black Manhattan

$17.00

Dealer's Choice

$17.00

Featured Cocktail

$17.00

Mocktail

$8.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$8.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Voss Still

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Valor is an American bistro with a French flare

Location

667 Vernon Ave, Glencoe, IL 60022

Directions

Gallery
Valor image
Valor image

