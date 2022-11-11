Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
French
American

Convito Cafe & Market

1,461 Reviews

$$

1515 Sheridan Rd

Ste 5

Wilmette, IL 60091

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappardelle Bolognese
Betise Salad
Rot. Chicken

Market (cold/heat at home)

Chicken Tarragon Salad

$6.25+
Rigatoni Noci

Rigatoni Noci

$5.99+

pasta, fontinella, walnuts, scallions, lemon mayo dressing

Sesame Noodles

$5.50+
Simple green Salad

Simple green Salad

$5.50

Side size: Romaine with carrots, tomatoes croutons & vinaigrette

Vegetale Fresca Salad (1 pint)

Vegetale Fresca Salad (1 pint)

$6.25

Julienned carrots, cucumbers, peapods, tomatoes, zucchini, onions & oregano vinaigrette

Violets Tuna Salad

$6.99+

White Bean Soup Pint

$6.50

Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil

Daily Soup Pint

Daily Soup Pint

$6.50

Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654

Daily Soup Quart

$12.50

Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654

Frozen Beef Tortellini 12 oz.

$12.99

Frozen Butternut Squash Ravioli 12oz.

$12.99
Frozen Cheese Ravioli 12oz.

Frozen Cheese Ravioli 12oz.

$9.99

Frozen Cheese Tortellini 12oz.

$11.99

Frozen Meat Ravioli 12oz.

$11.99

Frozen Portobello Mushroom Ravioli 12 oz.

$13.99

Frozen Potato Gnocchi 12oz.

$8.99

This item DOES contain gluten.

Frozen Spinach Ravioli 12.oz

$12.99
Lasagna Mama Mia (1 pc)

Lasagna Mama Mia (1 pc)

$12.99

(Heat up at home) Layers of pasta, ground beef & pork, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan

Chicken - BBQ (1 pc)

$7.50

chicken breast with BBQ sauce

Chicken Marsala (1 pc)

$7.50

chicken breast topped with mushrooms and marsala sauce

Chicken Parmesan (1 pc)

$8.00

Chicke breast encrusted breadcrumbs & parmesan (Heat up at home)

Meatballs alla Convito

Meatballs alla Convito

$8.00+

Beef-pork- spinach meatballs with tomato sauce

Thai Half Chicken

$8.50
Turkey Boule (1 pc)

Turkey Boule (1 pc)

$14.99

turkey meatloaf with with red wine demi glace

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$6.50+

(Heat up at home) eggplant, zucchini, peppers, asparagus, mushrooms & balsamic sauce (some subject to availability)

Side of Grilled Vegetables

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$4.75

(Heat up at home) eggplant, zucchini, peppers, asparagus, mushrooms & balsamic sauce (please call for daily selection 847-251-3654)

Alfredo Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Arrabbiata Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Tomato sauce, garlic, chili flake, olive oil & parsley

Bolognese Sauce (1 pint)

Bolognese Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Robust, Rich Meat Sauce (Frozen)

Creamy Onion & Sausage Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Creamy sauce with rich caramelized onions with bits of sausage (Frozen)

Four Cheese Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Our famous thick & creamy cheese sauce (Frozen)

Hearty Mushroom Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Robust rich sauce with mushrooms, carrots, prosciutto, herbs & spices (Frozen)

Pesto Sauce (8 oz)

$10.50

Flavor-packed basil, pinenuts, walnuts, parmesan & garlic (Frozen)

Puttanesca Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Classic sauce of tomato, anchovy, capers & black olives (Frozen)

Sausage Ragu Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Piquant sausage & tomato (Frozen)

Red Clam Sauce (1 pint)

$9.75

Spicy tomato & clams with pancetta (Frozen)

Tomato Bacon Sauce-Matriciana (1 pint)

$9.99

Succulent tomato with bacon (Frozen)

Tomato Basil Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Classic tomato, onions & basil (Frozen)

Tomato Eggplant Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Savory tomato eggplant sauce (Frozen)

Tomato Vodka Sauce (1 pint)

$9.99

Tomatoes, cream, vodka, sweet onions, (Frozen)

White Clam Sauce (1 pint)

$9.75

Delicate sauce of clams, wine, garlic & butter (Frozen)

Chicken Liver Mousse 8oz

$10.99

Fontina Fontal approx .80lb wedge

$17.99Out of stock
Gran Soresino Parmigiano Wedge .40lb

Gran Soresino Parmigiano Wedge .40lb

$12.99

Combo Meals/Indiv Meals to Go

AMERICANO PICNIC

$21.00

parmesan chicken, potato salad, simple green salad, slices of baguette, chocolate chip cookie

CHICKEN PARMESAN FAVE

$21.00

(to be reheated at home) Parmesan mashed potato boule; parmesan free range chicken breast; vegetable selection of the day, large bakery cookie.

LITTLE ITALY PICNIC

$18.00

italian sub: salami, mortadella, provolone with peppers & red onion on sub roll, vegetale fresca salad, napolean cookies

MAMA MIA DEAL

$22.00

(to be reheated at home) 1 pc Mama Mia Lasagna (layers of ground beef & pork, tomato sauce, parmesan & mozzarella); simple green salad (romaine, tomatoes, carrots & vinaigrette) french bread or roll; assorted italian cookies

MAMA MIA VEGETARIAN DEAL

$22.00

(to be reheated at home) 1 pc Spinach Mushroom or Garden Fresh Lasagna; Simple green salad (romaine, tomatoes, carrots & vinaigrette); french bread or roll; assorted italian cookies

MARSALA MEDLEY

$21.00

Chicken breast w/ marsala & mushrooms, organic yukon potato mix with leeks & spinach, green bean of the day, chocolate brownie

SIMPLY SATISFYING SALMON

$25.00

(to be reheat at home) 1 pc available grilled salmon selection (based on availability) with tomato-olive-red onion-spinach relish OR Teriyaki; veggie fresca salad of shredded cucumber, zucchini, carrot, red onion, tomato, peapods, & vinaigrette); spinach parmesan cake; lemon bar

THE RAPPER

$16.50

(24 hrs notice preferred) spinach tortilla wrap filled with tuna salad or chicken tarragon salad (specify in notes), chips, large bakery cookie

TRIO PICNIC/INDIV MEAL TO GO

$17.00

24hr notice preferred: 3 Salads from our daily selection (chicken, vegetable, pasta), olive oil roll, sugar cookies, packaged with utensils to go.

Cold Sandwiches

Market Violet's Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

on multigrain with lettuce, tomato

Market Honey Roasted Ham & Provolone

$9.50

on country bread, with lettuce, tomato, dijon (may not be available after 5pm)

Market Roasted Turkey & Brie

$10.00

on ciabatta, with spinach & honey mustard ((may not be available after 5pm)

Market Caprese Sandwich

$9.50

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, on ciabatta (may not be available after 5pm)

Market Caprese Plus

$10.50

proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, on ciabatta (may not be available after 5pm)

Bakery/Sweets

Baguette -Par Bake (1 loaf)

$5.99

Heat up at home at 410 degrees for approx 10 min

Baguette Slices - 5

$3.25

Ciabatta Roll (1pc)

$2.25
Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic

Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic

$13.00

a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)

Cookies - (1/2 #) Assorted Convito Classic

$7.00

a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)

Flourless Chocolate Cake Small

$16.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1 pc)

$2.99
Olive Oil Roll (1pc)

Olive Oil Roll (1pc)

$1.50Out of stock

Pizza (heat at home)

Please indicate if you would like us to heat up the pizza or you will heat at home.

Pizza Margherita 12”

$12.50Out of stock
Pizza Sausage 12”

Pizza Sausage 12”

$15.00Out of stock

Pizza Spinach Mushroom 12”

$16.50Out of stock

Pizza Sausage Ragu 12"

$13.00Out of stock

Deli

White Anchovies .40

$12.00

marinated, white anchovies.

Brunch Cafe (Sundays only 11am till 3pm)

Daily Omelette

$21.97

with roasted potatoes

SPECIAL: Quiche of the day

$21.97
Beignets

Beignets

$11.92

New Orleans style deep fried choux pastry with powdered sugar & cinnamon

Bruschetta

$12.65

Crostini topped with fresh grape tomatoes, basil-walnut pesto & fresh basil

Fried Calamari

$16.64

With our zesty cocktail sauce

Mama's Meatballs

$14.59

Mussels

$18.58

In broth of Chablis, shallots, garlic, fresh herbs, butter & crunchy garlic bruschetta

Prosciutto Flatbread

$20.64

with arugula, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil

Beet Salad

$17.25

Organic beets, arugula, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette & balsamic glaze

Betise Salad

$13.26

Organic mixed field greens, thin cucumber round, radishes, crispy sweet onions & roasted garlic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.92

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps

Chicken Caesar Salad

$23.90

Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps

Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad

$17.25

granny smith apples, dried figs, walnuts & white balsamic vinaigrette

Daily Soup (pint)

$9.32

Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654

White Bean Soup

$9.32

Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil

French Onion Soup

$10.59

Onions, veal broth, toasted crouton, parmigiana reggiano, gruyere & crispy onions

Avocado Toast

$19.31

grilled brushetta topped with mashed avocado, over easy egg, tomato garnish & petite mixed green salad

Eggs Benedict

$18.76

Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise sauce & roasted potatoes

French Toast

French Toast

$16.89

Thick cut of brioche French toast with berry compote & topped with whipped cream

English Scrambler

$18.76

Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, roasted potatoes, roasted tomato, multi grain toast & raspberry jam

Salmon

$34.49

grain mustard sauce, braised lentlis & vegetables, sauteed spinach

BLT

BLT

$19.97

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bread with chips

Hamburger

Hamburger

$21.73

Free range beef, boursin cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on brioche bun & pommes frites

Turkey Brie Sandwich

$18.10

green apple slices, baby spinach, apple butter aioli on ciabatta with chips

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$18.10

Violet's Tuna salad, aged cheddar & house pickles on grilled multigrain bread with chips

Lemon-dill Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.76

with pecans & celery on kalamata olive bread & chips

Chicken-Apple Sausage

$6.05

Roast. Potatoes

$6.05

Side Bacon

$6.05

Side Pancakes

$6.05

Pommes Frites

$7.87

Side of Broccoli

$7.26

Side Chips

$4.84

Lunch Cafe (11:30am till 4:15pm)

Daily Chicken Salad

$20.57
SPECIAL: Quiche of the Day

SPECIAL: Quiche of the Day

$19.97

please call for daily selection 847-251-3654

Trio salads

$19.97

Selection of our 3 market salads

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.45

Crostini topped with fresh grape tomatoes, basil-walnut pesto & fresh basil

Fried Calamari

$13.75

with our zesty cocktail sauce

Involtini

$10.95

eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan in tomato-basil sauce

Mama's Meatballs

$12.05

4 Beef-pork-spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce & parmesan

Mussels

$15.35

in broth of chablis, shallots, garlic, fresh herbs, butter, & crunchy garlic bruschetta

Prosciutto Flatbread

$17.05

with arugula, shaved parmesan & olive oil

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.25

Organic beets, arugula, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette & balsamic glaze

Betise Salad

$10.95

Organic mixed field greens, thin cucumber round, radishes, crispy sweet onions & roasted garlic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.15

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing & black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.75

Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps

Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.25

granny smith apple, dried figs, walnuts & white balsamic vinaigrette

Daily Soup (pint)

$7.70

Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654

French Onion Soup

$8.75

Onions, veal broth, toasted crouton, parmigiano reggiano, gruyere & crispy onions

Lyonnaise Salad

$20.35

frisee, bacon, medium boiled egg, gruyere, croutons, herring, anchovies & dijon vinaigrette

White Bean Soup

$7.70

Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil

BLT

BLT

$18.15

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bun with chips

Croque Monsieur

$17.55

grilled ham & gruyere with bechamel on country bread with pommes frites

Lemon-dill chicken salad Sandwich

$15.50

with pecans & celery on kalamata olive bread with chips

Roast Beef Sandwich

$18.15

sliced roast beef, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions & provolone on french baguette with roasted potato wedges

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$16.45

Violet's tuna salad, aged cheddar & house pickles on multigrain bread with chips

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$16.45

turkey, brie, green apple slices, baby spinach, apple butter aioli on ciabatta with chips

Salmon

$28.50

grain mustard sauce, braised lentils & vegetables, sauteed spinach

4 Cheese Fettuccine

$20.90

Creamy four cheese sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms & peas

Pasta Bolognese

$21.45

Egg ribbon pasta, hearty pork & beef ragu & bechamel drizzle

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.35

Beef-pork- spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce

Spaghetti & Tomato Basil Sauce

$16.45

Whole Wheat Fusilli

$20.90

with arrabbiata sauce; piquant tomato-garlic sauce, chili pepper flakes & sauteed spinach

Pommes Frites

$7.15

Side of Broccoli

$6.60

Side of Chips

$4.40

Dinner Cafe (starts at 4:30pm)

Bruschetta

$11.50

topped with fresh grapes tomatoes, basil-walnut pesto & fresh basil

Fried Calamari

$15.13

with our zesty cocktail sauce

Involtini

$10.95

eggplant stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella with tomato-basil sauce

Mama's Meatballs

$13.26

4 Beef-pork-spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce & parmesan

Mussels

$16.89

broth of chablis, shallots, garlic, fresh herbs, butter & crunchy garlic bruschetta

Prosciutto Flatbread

$18.76

with arugula, extra virgin olive oil & parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.47

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.68

Organic beets, arugula, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette & balsamic glaze

Betise Salad

$12.05

Organic mixed field greens, thin cucumber round, radishes, crispy sweet onions & roasted garlic vinaigrette

Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad

$15.68

granny smith apple, dried figs, walnuts & white balsamic vinaigrette

Daily Soup (pint)

$8.47

Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654

White Bean Soup

$8.47

Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil

French Onion Soup

$9.63

Onions, veal broth, toasted crouton, parmigiano reggiano, gruyere & crispy onions

Lyonnaise Salad

$22.39

frisee, bacon, medium boiled egg, gruyere, croutons, herring, anchovies & dijon vinaigrette

Four Cheese Fettuccine

$22.99

Creamy four cheese sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms & peas

Linguine Bianco

Linguine Bianco

$24.81

Sauteed manila clams, garlic, shallots, white wine, extra virgin olive oil & parsley

Orecchiette Salsiccia

$23.60

sausage, shaved brussels sprouts, olive oil, touch of chili pepper flakes & parmesan

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.60

Egg ribbon pasta hearty beef & pork ragu & bechamel drizzle

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.20

sage brown butter sauce & balsamic glaze

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.39

Beef-pork-spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce

Spaghetti & Tomato Basil Sauce

$18.10

Tagliatelle Pescatore

$26.02

sauteed whitefish, tomatoes, garlic, herbs, parsley, white wine & olive oil

Whole Wheat Fusilli

$22.99

with arrabbiata sauce; piquant tomato-garlic sauce, chili pepper flakes & sauteed spinach

Salmon

$34.49

grain mustard sauce, braised lentils & vegetables, sauteed spinach

Whitefish

$33.88

With lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes & green beans

Pot pie

$30.25

sliced chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, in creamy bechamel sauce with flaky puff pastry

Rot. Chicken

Rot. Chicken

$29.65

Free range rotisserie half chicken with lemon, garlic, natural jus & pommes frites

Liver

Liver

$33.28

grain mustard red wine sauce, applewood smoked bacon, vidalia onions & mashed potatoes

Pot Roast

$32.07

chianti sauce, mashed potatoes & carrots

Steak Frites

$37.95

10 oz grilled strip steak with herb butter & pommes frites

Broccoli

$6.60

Mashed Potatoes

$7.15

Pommes Frites

$7.15

Sauteed Spinach

$6.60

Haricots Verts

$8.80

steamed french green beans, olive oil & balsamic reduction

Desserts Cafe

*Tart of The Day

$11.00

Served with raspberry coulis & vanilla ice cream

*Carrot Cake.

$12.10

Pecan streusel carrot cake with golden raisins & a thin layer of cream cheese frosting served

*Cookie Plate.

$7.70

A selection of Convito market signature cookies

*Fondant.

$10.73

Bittersweet chocolate cake filled with molten chocolate topped with whipped cream

Kids Menu Cafe

Buttered Whole Wheat Fusilli Noodles

$7.95

Parmesan Chicken & Fries

$10.95

Grilled Cheese & Chips

$8.50

Bakery/Sweets

Baguette -Par Bake (1 loaf)

$5.99

Heat up at home at 410 degrees for approx 10 min

Baguette Slices - 5

$3.25

Ciabatta Roll (1pc)

$2.25
Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic

Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic

$13.00

a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)

Cookies - (1/2 #) Assorted Convito Classic

$7.00

a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)

Cookies - Convito Holiday 1lb

$13.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1 pc)

$2.99
Olive Oil Roll (1pc)

Olive Oil Roll (1pc)

$1.50Out of stock

Gifts

Al Forno

Al Forno

$75.99

A high quality baking dish with a recipe, bronze cut pasta, tomato sauce, salad dressing, crackers & spread

Awesome Antipasti

Awesome Antipasti

$125.00

A wonderful selection of charcuturie, meats, cheeses, wine, mustard, cornichons, crackers, in a large basket or box

Ciao Now Grande

$98.00

a larger selection of chips, crackers, cookie, candy, chocolate in a beautiful basket

Ciao Now Piccolo

Ciao Now Piccolo

$48.00

chips, candy, cookies, candy, chocolate in a basket

Deluxe Gift Certificate with Oil Vinegar Set

Deluxe Gift Certificate with Oil Vinegar Set

$150.00
Dinner Tote

Dinner Tote

$82.99

A beautiful tote with a meal! Breadsticks & antipasti to start, salad dressing, bronze cut pasta, all natural tomato sauce, chocolate and bottle of red wine

Gift Certificate and Wine $55

Gift Certificate and Wine $55

$55.00

Simple Supper

$46.00

A colander filled with pasta, sauce, dish towel, wooden spoon

Wine/Cocktails

Adult Arnold Palmer

Adult Arnold Palmer

$9.99

(ID will be required) whiskey, iced tea, lemon juice & lemonade

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$9.99

(ID will be required) Aperol, prosecco & soda

Convito Cosmo

Convito Cosmo

$9.99

(ID will be required) vodka, cranberry, lime juice, cointreau

Negroni for Two

Negroni for Two

$14.99

(ID will be required) campari, gin & sweet vermouth

Barbera, Castelvero

$12.99

(ID will be required) from Piemonte, Italy. Nebbiolo's oft ignored friend - medium bodied & velvety - a favorite italian

Cabernet Black Ridge

$18.99

(ID will be required) NV from California. fruity with a slight vanilla notes, very smooth, dry & tart

Chardonnay, Organic, Lobetia 18

Chardonnay, Organic, Lobetia 18

$11.99

(ID will be required)

Chardonnay, Moulin de Gassac

$16.99

(ID will be required) from Lanquedoc, France. Fruity notes with a hint of honey, full & buttery.

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer

$25.99

(ID will be required) from Russian River Ranches, California. Balance between richness & elegance, lots of finesse with long silky finish

Convito Tulip Pub Glass

$6.00
Convito Vaccuum Tumbler

Convito Vaccuum Tumbler

$22.00

Good quality hot/cold vaccuum insulated tumbler with convenient carry bag. 20% of sales will go towards staff who cannot work during the pandemic

Pinot Grigio, Ca'stella

$15.99

(ID will be required) from Friuly, Italy. Hallmark pinot grigio grapefruit flavors, fresh & energetic with floral & citrus note

Pinot Grigio, Le Rime Banfi

$11.99

(ID will be required)

Prosecco, Canella Bellini

Prosecco, Canella Bellini

$17.99

(ID will be required) prosecco & fresh peach puree

Prosecco, La Marca (187ml)

$8.99

(ID will be required) from Veneto, Italy. (187ml bottle) Delicately soft, harmonious, crisp & refreshing with plenty of fruit & light bubbles

Vermentino, Argiolas

Vermentino, Argiolas

$13.99

(ID will be required) from Sardegna, Italy. Vibrant, lemony acidity, undertones of honey & tropical fruits.

Wine/Cocktails

Adult Arnold Palmer

Adult Arnold Palmer

$9.99

(ID will be required) whiskey, iced tea, lemon juice & lemonade

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$9.99

(ID will be required) Aperol, prosecco & soda

Convito Cosmo

Convito Cosmo

$9.99

(ID will be required) vodka, cranberry, lime juice, cointreau

Negroni for Two

Negroni for Two

$14.99

(ID will be required) campari, gin & sweet vermouth

Barbera, Castelvero

$12.99

(ID will be required) from Piemonte, Italy. Nebbiolo's oft ignored friend - medium bodied & velvety - a favorite italian

Cabernet, Black Ridge

$18.99

(ID will be required) NV from California. fruity with a slight vanilla notes, very smooth, dry & tart

Chardonnay, Moulin de Gassac

$16.99

(ID will be required) from Lanquedoc, France. Fruity notes with a hint of honey, full & buttery.

Chardonnay, Organic, Lobetia 18

Chardonnay, Organic, Lobetia 18

$11.99

(ID will be required)

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer

$25.99

(ID will be required) from Russian River Ranches, California. Balance between richness & elegance, lots of finesse with long silky finish

Pinot Grigio, Ca'stella

$15.99

(ID will be required) from Friuly, Italy. Hallmark pinot grigio grapefruit flavors, fresh & energetic with floral & citrus note

Pinot Grigio, Le Rime Banfi

$11.99

(ID will be required)

Prosecco, Canella Bellini

Prosecco, Canella Bellini

$17.99

(ID will be required) prosecco & fresh peach puree

Syltbar Prosecco

Syltbar Prosecco

$19.99
Cabernet Sauvignon, Requiem '17 Columbia Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Requiem '17 Columbia Valley

$22.99
Pinot Grigio, Jermann

Pinot Grigio, Jermann

$21.99

Sancerre, Laetitia Ducroux '19

$22.99

Beer

Amstel Light 6pk (Copy)

$12.99

(ID will be required)

Bells 2 Hearted 4pk (Copy)

Bells 2 Hearted 4pk (Copy)

$13.99

(ID will be required)

Daisy Cutter IPA Half Acre 4pk (Copy)

Daisy Cutter IPA Half Acre 4pk (Copy)

$12.99

(ID will be required) 4 pack

Gatecrasher IPA Temperance 6pk

Gatecrasher IPA Temperance 6pk

$12.99

(ID will be required)

Moretti 6pk (Copy)

$12.99

(ID will be required) 6 pack

Peroni 6pk (Copy)

Peroni 6pk (Copy)

$12.99

(ID will be required) 6 pack

Heineken 6pk (Copy)

$12.99

(ID will be required) 6 pack

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Convito Café features a regional european menu with a focus on French & Italian cuisines. Dishes embrace the flavors of the countryside with daily fish & meat specials, earthy pastas, delicious appetizers & salads. Lunch selections of sandwiches, pizza, salads....

Website

Location

1515 Sheridan Rd, Ste 5, Wilmette, IL 60091

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmette

