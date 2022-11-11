Convito Cafe & Market
1,461 Reviews
$$
1515 Sheridan Rd
Ste 5
Wilmette, IL 60091
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Market (cold/heat at home)
Chicken Tarragon Salad
Rigatoni Noci
pasta, fontinella, walnuts, scallions, lemon mayo dressing
Sesame Noodles
Simple green Salad
Side size: Romaine with carrots, tomatoes croutons & vinaigrette
Vegetale Fresca Salad (1 pint)
Julienned carrots, cucumbers, peapods, tomatoes, zucchini, onions & oregano vinaigrette
Violets Tuna Salad
White Bean Soup Pint
Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil
Daily Soup Pint
Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654
Daily Soup Quart
Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654
Frozen Beef Tortellini 12 oz.
Frozen Butternut Squash Ravioli 12oz.
Frozen Cheese Ravioli 12oz.
Frozen Cheese Tortellini 12oz.
Frozen Meat Ravioli 12oz.
Frozen Portobello Mushroom Ravioli 12 oz.
Frozen Potato Gnocchi 12oz.
This item DOES contain gluten.
Frozen Spinach Ravioli 12.oz
Lasagna Mama Mia (1 pc)
(Heat up at home) Layers of pasta, ground beef & pork, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan
Chicken - BBQ (1 pc)
chicken breast with BBQ sauce
Chicken Marsala (1 pc)
chicken breast topped with mushrooms and marsala sauce
Chicken Parmesan (1 pc)
Chicke breast encrusted breadcrumbs & parmesan (Heat up at home)
Meatballs alla Convito
Beef-pork- spinach meatballs with tomato sauce
Thai Half Chicken
Turkey Boule (1 pc)
turkey meatloaf with with red wine demi glace
Grilled Vegetables
(Heat up at home) eggplant, zucchini, peppers, asparagus, mushrooms & balsamic sauce (some subject to availability)
Side of Grilled Vegetables
(Heat up at home) eggplant, zucchini, peppers, asparagus, mushrooms & balsamic sauce (please call for daily selection 847-251-3654)
Alfredo Sauce (1 pint)
Arrabbiata Sauce (1 pint)
Tomato sauce, garlic, chili flake, olive oil & parsley
Bolognese Sauce (1 pint)
Robust, Rich Meat Sauce (Frozen)
Creamy Onion & Sausage Sauce (1 pint)
Creamy sauce with rich caramelized onions with bits of sausage (Frozen)
Four Cheese Sauce (1 pint)
Our famous thick & creamy cheese sauce (Frozen)
Hearty Mushroom Sauce (1 pint)
Robust rich sauce with mushrooms, carrots, prosciutto, herbs & spices (Frozen)
Pesto Sauce (8 oz)
Flavor-packed basil, pinenuts, walnuts, parmesan & garlic (Frozen)
Puttanesca Sauce (1 pint)
Classic sauce of tomato, anchovy, capers & black olives (Frozen)
Sausage Ragu Sauce (1 pint)
Piquant sausage & tomato (Frozen)
Red Clam Sauce (1 pint)
Spicy tomato & clams with pancetta (Frozen)
Tomato Bacon Sauce-Matriciana (1 pint)
Succulent tomato with bacon (Frozen)
Tomato Basil Sauce (1 pint)
Classic tomato, onions & basil (Frozen)
Tomato Eggplant Sauce (1 pint)
Savory tomato eggplant sauce (Frozen)
Tomato Vodka Sauce (1 pint)
Tomatoes, cream, vodka, sweet onions, (Frozen)
White Clam Sauce (1 pint)
Delicate sauce of clams, wine, garlic & butter (Frozen)
Chicken Liver Mousse 8oz
Fontina Fontal approx .80lb wedge
Gran Soresino Parmigiano Wedge .40lb
Combo Meals/Indiv Meals to Go
AMERICANO PICNIC
parmesan chicken, potato salad, simple green salad, slices of baguette, chocolate chip cookie
CHICKEN PARMESAN FAVE
(to be reheated at home) Parmesan mashed potato boule; parmesan free range chicken breast; vegetable selection of the day, large bakery cookie.
LITTLE ITALY PICNIC
italian sub: salami, mortadella, provolone with peppers & red onion on sub roll, vegetale fresca salad, napolean cookies
MAMA MIA DEAL
(to be reheated at home) 1 pc Mama Mia Lasagna (layers of ground beef & pork, tomato sauce, parmesan & mozzarella); simple green salad (romaine, tomatoes, carrots & vinaigrette) french bread or roll; assorted italian cookies
MAMA MIA VEGETARIAN DEAL
(to be reheated at home) 1 pc Spinach Mushroom or Garden Fresh Lasagna; Simple green salad (romaine, tomatoes, carrots & vinaigrette); french bread or roll; assorted italian cookies
MARSALA MEDLEY
Chicken breast w/ marsala & mushrooms, organic yukon potato mix with leeks & spinach, green bean of the day, chocolate brownie
SIMPLY SATISFYING SALMON
(to be reheat at home) 1 pc available grilled salmon selection (based on availability) with tomato-olive-red onion-spinach relish OR Teriyaki; veggie fresca salad of shredded cucumber, zucchini, carrot, red onion, tomato, peapods, & vinaigrette); spinach parmesan cake; lemon bar
THE RAPPER
(24 hrs notice preferred) spinach tortilla wrap filled with tuna salad or chicken tarragon salad (specify in notes), chips, large bakery cookie
TRIO PICNIC/INDIV MEAL TO GO
24hr notice preferred: 3 Salads from our daily selection (chicken, vegetable, pasta), olive oil roll, sugar cookies, packaged with utensils to go.
Cold Sandwiches
Market Violet's Tuna Sandwich
on multigrain with lettuce, tomato
Market Honey Roasted Ham & Provolone
on country bread, with lettuce, tomato, dijon (may not be available after 5pm)
Market Roasted Turkey & Brie
on ciabatta, with spinach & honey mustard ((may not be available after 5pm)
Market Caprese Sandwich
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, on ciabatta (may not be available after 5pm)
Market Caprese Plus
proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, on ciabatta (may not be available after 5pm)
Bakery/Sweets
Baguette -Par Bake (1 loaf)
Heat up at home at 410 degrees for approx 10 min
Baguette Slices - 5
Ciabatta Roll (1pc)
Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
Cookies - (1/2 #) Assorted Convito Classic
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
Flourless Chocolate Cake Small
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1 pc)
Olive Oil Roll (1pc)
Pizza (heat at home)
Brunch Cafe (Sundays only 11am till 3pm)
Daily Omelette
with roasted potatoes
SPECIAL: Quiche of the day
Beignets
New Orleans style deep fried choux pastry with powdered sugar & cinnamon
Bruschetta
Crostini topped with fresh grape tomatoes, basil-walnut pesto & fresh basil
Fried Calamari
With our zesty cocktail sauce
Mama's Meatballs
Mussels
In broth of Chablis, shallots, garlic, fresh herbs, butter & crunchy garlic bruschetta
Prosciutto Flatbread
with arugula, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
Beet Salad
Organic beets, arugula, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette & balsamic glaze
Betise Salad
Organic mixed field greens, thin cucumber round, radishes, crispy sweet onions & roasted garlic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad
granny smith apples, dried figs, walnuts & white balsamic vinaigrette
Daily Soup (pint)
Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654
White Bean Soup
Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil
French Onion Soup
Onions, veal broth, toasted crouton, parmigiana reggiano, gruyere & crispy onions
Avocado Toast
grilled brushetta topped with mashed avocado, over easy egg, tomato garnish & petite mixed green salad
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise sauce & roasted potatoes
French Toast
Thick cut of brioche French toast with berry compote & topped with whipped cream
English Scrambler
Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, roasted potatoes, roasted tomato, multi grain toast & raspberry jam
Salmon
grain mustard sauce, braised lentlis & vegetables, sauteed spinach
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bread with chips
Hamburger
Free range beef, boursin cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on brioche bun & pommes frites
Turkey Brie Sandwich
green apple slices, baby spinach, apple butter aioli on ciabatta with chips
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Violet's Tuna salad, aged cheddar & house pickles on grilled multigrain bread with chips
Lemon-dill Chicken Salad Sandwich
with pecans & celery on kalamata olive bread & chips
Chicken-Apple Sausage
Roast. Potatoes
Side Bacon
Side Pancakes
Pommes Frites
Side of Broccoli
Side Chips
Lunch Cafe (11:30am till 4:15pm)
Daily Chicken Salad
SPECIAL: Quiche of the Day
please call for daily selection 847-251-3654
Trio salads
Selection of our 3 market salads
Bruschetta
Crostini topped with fresh grape tomatoes, basil-walnut pesto & fresh basil
Fried Calamari
with our zesty cocktail sauce
Involtini
eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan in tomato-basil sauce
Mama's Meatballs
4 Beef-pork-spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce & parmesan
Mussels
in broth of chablis, shallots, garlic, fresh herbs, butter, & crunchy garlic bruschetta
Prosciutto Flatbread
with arugula, shaved parmesan & olive oil
Beet Salad
Organic beets, arugula, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette & balsamic glaze
Betise Salad
Organic mixed field greens, thin cucumber round, radishes, crispy sweet onions & roasted garlic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing & black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad
granny smith apple, dried figs, walnuts & white balsamic vinaigrette
Daily Soup (pint)
Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654
French Onion Soup
Onions, veal broth, toasted crouton, parmigiano reggiano, gruyere & crispy onions
Lyonnaise Salad
frisee, bacon, medium boiled egg, gruyere, croutons, herring, anchovies & dijon vinaigrette
White Bean Soup
Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bun with chips
Croque Monsieur
grilled ham & gruyere with bechamel on country bread with pommes frites
Lemon-dill chicken salad Sandwich
with pecans & celery on kalamata olive bread with chips
Roast Beef Sandwich
sliced roast beef, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions & provolone on french baguette with roasted potato wedges
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Violet's tuna salad, aged cheddar & house pickles on multigrain bread with chips
Turkey & Brie Sandwich
turkey, brie, green apple slices, baby spinach, apple butter aioli on ciabatta with chips
Salmon
grain mustard sauce, braised lentils & vegetables, sauteed spinach
4 Cheese Fettuccine
Creamy four cheese sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms & peas
Pasta Bolognese
Egg ribbon pasta, hearty pork & beef ragu & bechamel drizzle
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Beef-pork- spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce
Spaghetti & Tomato Basil Sauce
Whole Wheat Fusilli
with arrabbiata sauce; piquant tomato-garlic sauce, chili pepper flakes & sauteed spinach
Pommes Frites
Side of Broccoli
Side of Chips
Dinner Cafe (starts at 4:30pm)
Bruschetta
topped with fresh grapes tomatoes, basil-walnut pesto & fresh basil
Fried Calamari
with our zesty cocktail sauce
Involtini
eggplant stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella with tomato-basil sauce
Mama's Meatballs
4 Beef-pork-spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce & parmesan
Mussels
broth of chablis, shallots, garlic, fresh herbs, butter & crunchy garlic bruschetta
Prosciutto Flatbread
with arugula, extra virgin olive oil & parmesan
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Beet Salad
Organic beets, arugula, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette & balsamic glaze
Betise Salad
Organic mixed field greens, thin cucumber round, radishes, crispy sweet onions & roasted garlic vinaigrette
Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad
granny smith apple, dried figs, walnuts & white balsamic vinaigrette
Daily Soup (pint)
Please call for daily selection 847-251-3654
White Bean Soup
Beans, carrots, onions, celery, sun dried tomatoes, vegetable broth & basil
French Onion Soup
Onions, veal broth, toasted crouton, parmigiano reggiano, gruyere & crispy onions
Lyonnaise Salad
frisee, bacon, medium boiled egg, gruyere, croutons, herring, anchovies & dijon vinaigrette
Four Cheese Fettuccine
Creamy four cheese sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms & peas
Linguine Bianco
Sauteed manila clams, garlic, shallots, white wine, extra virgin olive oil & parsley
Orecchiette Salsiccia
sausage, shaved brussels sprouts, olive oil, touch of chili pepper flakes & parmesan
Pappardelle Bolognese
Egg ribbon pasta hearty beef & pork ragu & bechamel drizzle
Pumpkin Ravioli
sage brown butter sauce & balsamic glaze
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Beef-pork-spinach meatballs with tomato basil sauce
Spaghetti & Tomato Basil Sauce
Tagliatelle Pescatore
sauteed whitefish, tomatoes, garlic, herbs, parsley, white wine & olive oil
Whole Wheat Fusilli
with arrabbiata sauce; piquant tomato-garlic sauce, chili pepper flakes & sauteed spinach
Salmon
grain mustard sauce, braised lentils & vegetables, sauteed spinach
Whitefish
With lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes & green beans
Pot pie
sliced chicken breast, carrots, onions, celery, in creamy bechamel sauce with flaky puff pastry
Rot. Chicken
Free range rotisserie half chicken with lemon, garlic, natural jus & pommes frites
Liver
grain mustard red wine sauce, applewood smoked bacon, vidalia onions & mashed potatoes
Pot Roast
chianti sauce, mashed potatoes & carrots
Steak Frites
10 oz grilled strip steak with herb butter & pommes frites
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Pommes Frites
Sauteed Spinach
Haricots Verts
steamed french green beans, olive oil & balsamic reduction
Desserts Cafe
*Tart of The Day
Served with raspberry coulis & vanilla ice cream
*Carrot Cake.
Pecan streusel carrot cake with golden raisins & a thin layer of cream cheese frosting served
*Cookie Plate.
A selection of Convito market signature cookies
*Fondant.
Bittersweet chocolate cake filled with molten chocolate topped with whipped cream
Kids Menu Cafe
Bakery/Sweets
Baguette -Par Bake (1 loaf)
Heat up at home at 410 degrees for approx 10 min
Baguette Slices - 5
Ciabatta Roll (1pc)
Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
Cookies - (1/2 #) Assorted Convito Classic
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
Cookies - Convito Holiday 1lb
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1 pc)
Olive Oil Roll (1pc)
Gifts
Al Forno
A high quality baking dish with a recipe, bronze cut pasta, tomato sauce, salad dressing, crackers & spread
Awesome Antipasti
A wonderful selection of charcuturie, meats, cheeses, wine, mustard, cornichons, crackers, in a large basket or box
Ciao Now Grande
a larger selection of chips, crackers, cookie, candy, chocolate in a beautiful basket
Ciao Now Piccolo
chips, candy, cookies, candy, chocolate in a basket
Deluxe Gift Certificate with Oil Vinegar Set
Dinner Tote
A beautiful tote with a meal! Breadsticks & antipasti to start, salad dressing, bronze cut pasta, all natural tomato sauce, chocolate and bottle of red wine
Gift Certificate and Wine $55
Simple Supper
A colander filled with pasta, sauce, dish towel, wooden spoon
Wine/Cocktails
Adult Arnold Palmer
(ID will be required) whiskey, iced tea, lemon juice & lemonade
Aperol Spritz
(ID will be required) Aperol, prosecco & soda
Convito Cosmo
(ID will be required) vodka, cranberry, lime juice, cointreau
Negroni for Two
(ID will be required) campari, gin & sweet vermouth
Barbera, Castelvero
(ID will be required) from Piemonte, Italy. Nebbiolo's oft ignored friend - medium bodied & velvety - a favorite italian
Cabernet Black Ridge
(ID will be required) NV from California. fruity with a slight vanilla notes, very smooth, dry & tart
Chardonnay, Organic, Lobetia 18
(ID will be required)
Chardonnay, Moulin de Gassac
(ID will be required) from Lanquedoc, France. Fruity notes with a hint of honey, full & buttery.
Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer
(ID will be required) from Russian River Ranches, California. Balance between richness & elegance, lots of finesse with long silky finish
Convito Tulip Pub Glass
Convito Vaccuum Tumbler
Good quality hot/cold vaccuum insulated tumbler with convenient carry bag. 20% of sales will go towards staff who cannot work during the pandemic
Pinot Grigio, Ca'stella
(ID will be required) from Friuly, Italy. Hallmark pinot grigio grapefruit flavors, fresh & energetic with floral & citrus note
Pinot Grigio, Le Rime Banfi
(ID will be required)
Prosecco, Canella Bellini
(ID will be required) prosecco & fresh peach puree
Prosecco, La Marca (187ml)
(ID will be required) from Veneto, Italy. (187ml bottle) Delicately soft, harmonious, crisp & refreshing with plenty of fruit & light bubbles
Vermentino, Argiolas
(ID will be required) from Sardegna, Italy. Vibrant, lemony acidity, undertones of honey & tropical fruits.
Wine/Cocktails
Adult Arnold Palmer
(ID will be required) whiskey, iced tea, lemon juice & lemonade
Aperol Spritz
(ID will be required) Aperol, prosecco & soda
Convito Cosmo
(ID will be required) vodka, cranberry, lime juice, cointreau
Negroni for Two
(ID will be required) campari, gin & sweet vermouth
Barbera, Castelvero
(ID will be required) from Piemonte, Italy. Nebbiolo's oft ignored friend - medium bodied & velvety - a favorite italian
Cabernet, Black Ridge
(ID will be required) NV from California. fruity with a slight vanilla notes, very smooth, dry & tart
Chardonnay, Moulin de Gassac
(ID will be required) from Lanquedoc, France. Fruity notes with a hint of honey, full & buttery.
Chardonnay, Organic, Lobetia 18
(ID will be required)
Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer
(ID will be required) from Russian River Ranches, California. Balance between richness & elegance, lots of finesse with long silky finish
Pinot Grigio, Ca'stella
(ID will be required) from Friuly, Italy. Hallmark pinot grigio grapefruit flavors, fresh & energetic with floral & citrus note
Pinot Grigio, Le Rime Banfi
(ID will be required)
Prosecco, Canella Bellini
(ID will be required) prosecco & fresh peach puree
Syltbar Prosecco
Cabernet Sauvignon, Requiem '17 Columbia Valley
Pinot Grigio, Jermann
Sancerre, Laetitia Ducroux '19
Beer
Amstel Light 6pk (Copy)
(ID will be required)
Bells 2 Hearted 4pk (Copy)
(ID will be required)
Daisy Cutter IPA Half Acre 4pk (Copy)
(ID will be required) 4 pack
Gatecrasher IPA Temperance 6pk
(ID will be required)
Moretti 6pk (Copy)
(ID will be required) 6 pack
Peroni 6pk (Copy)
(ID will be required) 6 pack
Heineken 6pk (Copy)
(ID will be required) 6 pack
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Convito Café features a regional european menu with a focus on French & Italian cuisines. Dishes embrace the flavors of the countryside with daily fish & meat specials, earthy pastas, delicious appetizers & salads. Lunch selections of sandwiches, pizza, salads....
1515 Sheridan Rd, Ste 5, Wilmette, IL 60091