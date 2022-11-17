Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pomeroy

403 Reviews

$$

844 Spruce Street

Winnetka, IL 60093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baguette
Burger Royale
Pomeroy Salade

Pour Commencer

Plateau A' Formage

Plateau A' Formage

$17.00

Petit Camembert, Ossau-Iraty, Crisp Apple, Honey Comb, Apricot, Walnut

Onion Soup Gratinée

Onion Soup Gratinée

$13.00

Calvados, Crouton, Gruÿere

Warm Tomato Tarte

Warm Tomato Tarte

$18.00

Fromage Blanc, Herbs de Provence

Seared Foie Gras w/Butternut Squash

Seared Foie Gras w/Butternut Squash

$29.00

Squash Financier, Toasted Almonds, Black Pepper Gastricque

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$21.00

Shallots, Capers, Dijon, Quail Egg, Toast

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Espelette Aioli, Potato Gaufrettes

Baguette

Baguette

$5.00

Charcuterie

Chicken Liver Mousse

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

Dijon, Candied Citrus, Toast

Country Pate

Country Pate

$15.00

Pistachio, Pommery Mustard, Sweet Gherkins

Salmon Rillette

Salmon Rillette

$14.00

Poached & Smoked Salmon, Buttered Toast

Les Salades

Salade Verte

Salade Verte

$11.00

Butter Lettuce, Banyuls Vin, Fines Herbs

Frisee Aux Lardon

Frisee Aux Lardon

$14.00

Soft Poached Egg, Grainy Mustard Vin

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Baby Kale, Chevre, Hazelnut Vinaigrette

Pomeroy Salade

Pomeroy Salade

$14.00

Red Romaine, Crisp Apple, Walnut, Point Reyes Blue, Creamy Apple Dressing, Apple Saba

Fruits De Mer

Shellfish Jumbo Shrimp (4)

Shellfish Jumbo Shrimp (4)

$28.00
Alaskan King Crab

Alaskan King Crab

$64.00

Avec Frites

Mussels Mariniere

Mussels Mariniere

$24.00

Garlic, Chablis, Crème, Fines Herbs

Mussels Mariniere - Sans Frites

$17.00

Garlic, Chablis, Crème, Fines Herbs

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Lemon-Butter Poached Maine Lobster

Poulet Cajun

Poulet Cajun

$24.00

Petite Salade, Beurre Blanc

Steak A La Bordelaise

Steak A La Bordelaise

$38.00

Mâitre d'Butter, Shallot Confit

Burger Royale

Burger Royale

$18.00

Caramelized Onion, Butterkäse Cheese, Dill Pickles, Remoulade, Brioche Bun

Plats Principaux

Risotto aux Champignons

Risotto aux Champignons

$27.00

Mushrooms, Fine Herbs, Truffle Butter

Bouillabaise Royale

Bouillabaise Royale

$48.00

Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, Mussels,Rouille Toast

Crispy Duck Breast

Crispy Duck Breast

$34.00

Baby Carrot, Pearl Onions, Sauce Bigarade

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Pommes Purée, Glace de Volaille

Salmon Baeckeoff

Salmon Baeckeoff

$34.00

Roasted Root Vegetable, Red Wine-Veal Reduction

Trout Almandine

Trout Almandine

$30.00

Haricots Verts, Toasted Almond, Brown Butter

Filet Au Poivre

Filet Au Poivre

$52.00

Green Peppercorn-Brandy Sauce

Les Garnitures

Pommes Puree

Pommes Puree

$8.00

Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Parmesan, Saba

Pommes Frites & Aioli

Pommes Frites & Aioli

$7.00

Garlic Aioli

Haricots Verts

Haricots Verts

$11.00

Shallots, Parsley

Macaroni au Gratin

Macaroni au Gratin

$12.00

Butterkâse & Gruyère

Plats Du Jour

Veal Chop

$68.00Out of stock

Lil' Poms

Junior Royale

$12.00

Cheeseburger, Fries, Ketchup

Petite Steak Frites

$12.00

Sliced Hanger Steak, Fries

Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Curly Noodles, Gruyère, Parmesan

Chicken & Mashies

$12.00

Sliced Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy

Kid's Pudding

$7.00

Kid's Macarons

$7.00

BonBons

The King's Apple

The King's Apple

$12.00

Brown Butter Financier, Calvados Caramel

Chocolate Pot de Crème

Chocolate Pot de Crème

$11.00

Brandied Cherries, Whipped Crème Fraîche, Cacao Nib Tuile

Macarons Assortis

Macarons Assortis

$10.00

Cappuccino, Pumpkin, French Vanilla Bean, Lemon-Rose, Strawberry, Pistachio

Buck Russell's Red Velvet Cake

Buck Russell's Red Velvet Cake

$13.00

Cream Cheese Icing, White Chocolate Shavings

Plateau A' Formage

Plateau A' Formage

$17.00

Petit Camembert, Ossau-Iraty, Crisp Apple, Honey Comb, Apricot, Walnut

N/A

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

CloudWater

$8.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Clausthaler NA Beer

$7.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Bottles of Wine

BTL Charles Ellner Blanche Brut

$98.00
BTL Camille Braun Sparkling Rose

BTL Camille Braun Sparkling Rose

$60.00

Crémant d’Alsace, France, N.V. (Pinot Noir)

BTL Langlois-Chateau

$56.00

BTL Domo Arigato

$72.00

BTL Henri Petite Bourg

$56.00
BTL Joëlle Vrignaud Petite Chablis

BTL Joëlle Vrignaud Petite Chablis

$72.00Out of stock

Burgundy, France, 2020 (Chardonnay)

BTL Brotte Viognier

$52.00

BTL Foxen Block UU

$110.00
BTL Omero Pinot Noir

BTL Omero Pinot Noir

$72.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2017 (Pinot Noir)

BTL JM Burgaud Gamay

$56.00

BTL Jacques Girardin

$84.00

BTL Source/Sink

$60.00
BTL Château Larose-Trintaudon

BTL Château Larose-Trintaudon

$92.00

Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France, 2016 (Cabernet Blend)

Bonanno Cabernet Sauv

Bonanno Cabernet Sauv

$72.00

Napa Valley, California, 2018 (Cabernet Sauvignon)

Cocktails

1 8oz. bottle ( 2 cocktails) Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, Blood Orange, Lime, Sage, Tajin
Margarita Vert

Margarita Vert

$26.00Out of stock

1 8oz bottle (2 cocktails) made with Tequila Blanco, Nosotros Mezcal, Palo Santo, Chile, Lime, Herbs, Pineapple

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$26.00

1 8oz bottle (2 cocktails) made with 100 Proof Bourbon, Bay Leaf Demerara, Orange Oil, Bitters

Wild Child

Wild Child

$26.00

1 8oz bottle (2 cocktails) made with Citrus Vodka, Dolin Blanc, Ginger, Passionfruit, Lime, Bubbles

Spruce St Manhattan

Spruce St Manhattan

$26.00

1 8oz bottle (2 cocktails) made with Chai-Infused Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac, Maraschino Liqueur, Maple

Blood Orange Margarita

$26.00

1 8oz. bottle ( 2 cocktails) made with Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, Blood Orange, Lime, Sage, Tajin

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

Location

844 Spruce Street, Winnetka, IL 60093

Directions

Gallery