Pomeroy
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.
844 Spruce Street, Winnetka, IL 60093
