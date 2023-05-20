Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

2,950 Reviews

$$

305 N Happ Road

Northfield, IL 60093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Willow Road

Willow Road

$15.95

Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein

Prime Beef Burger

Prime Beef Burger

$13.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side

Southwest Chopped Salad

Southwest Chopped Salad

$15.95

Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein


Appetizers

2 Pretzel Rolls

$0.50

2 rolls with butter.

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$13.95

Baked goat cheese with tomato basil sauce & toasted baguette

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.95

Buffalo, bbq or plain with ranch dressing

Chips And Salsa

$8.50
Cornbread

Cornbread

$8.95

Cast iron skillet baked & served with brown sugar butter

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Crispy calamari, pickled banana peppers & spicy marinara sauce

Grilled Calamari

$14.95

Our Fried Calamari, but Grilled instead of Fried. Gluten Free!

Happ Inn's Famous Guacamole

Happ Inn's Famous Guacamole

$14.95

Fresh avocado topped with homemade pico de gallo & served with warm crispy corn tortilla chips

Herbed Hummus

Herbed Hummus

$13.95

Homemade flatbread, jicama, carrots, red peppers & cucumbers

Italian Sausage Flatbread CO

$13.95

Zesty Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.95

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, pesto & fresh basil chiffonade

Nachos

$12.95

Pancetta Flatbread CO

$13.95

brussels sprouts, caramelized onion and parmesan cheese

Prime Sliders

$13.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa verde

Spinach/Goat Flatbread

Spinach/Goat Flatbread

$13.95

Goat & mozzarella cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes & garlic spinach

Tilapia Ceviche CO

$15.95+

Avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro in fresh citrus juice & tortilla chips.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.95

Soup/Salads

Soup of the day

$5.50+
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.95+

Queso fresco & tortilla strips

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$4.95+

Sour cream, onions, pasta & cheddar

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chopped romaine & kale, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing with your choice of protein

Nicoise

Nicoise

$15.95

Field greens, green beans, egg, tomato, dill potatoes, Kalamata olives, soy-lime aioli & herb vinaigrette

Quinoa & Beet

Quinoa & Beet

$15.95

Romaine & kale, duo of red & yellow quinoa, diced red beets, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, roasted cauliflower & candied walnuts in a champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein

Southwest Chopped Salad

Southwest Chopped Salad

$15.95

Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein

Spinach Salad CO

$14.95
Tossed Cobb Salad

Tossed Cobb Salad

$15.95

Romaine, iceberg & field greens, Swiss cheese, avocado, egg, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato & 1000 island dressing with your choice of protein

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Iceberg, applewood-smoked bacon, Danish blue cheese, tomato, red onion & blue cheese dressing, with your choice of protein

Willow Road

Willow Road

$15.95

Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Chopped romaine & kale, diced tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Side Happ Salad

Side Happ Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, pepitas, queso fresco, tomato wedges, red onion

Burger/Sandwich

Prime Beef Burger

Prime Beef Burger

$13.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side

Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Burger

Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Burger

$15.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side

Bison Burger

$17.95

Mexican Turkey Burger

$13.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Our juicy, breaded chicken topped with swiss cheese, fresh tomato & our tangy cabbage-kale slaw, served on a soft challah bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Our fried chicken sandwich, just grilled!

French Dip

French Dip

$19.95

Thinly sliced prime rib on a crispy baguette with au jus & horseradish sauce for dipping

Seared Tuna Steak Sandwich

Seared Tuna Steak Sandwich

$18.95

Cucumber, carrot & red onion slaw, with soy aioli on a brioche bun

Sunrise Burger

$15.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & crispy onions on a pretzel bun

Entrees

Brick Oven Duck CO

Brick Oven Duck CO

$34.95

Half a bone-in duck over roasted fingerling potatoes & green beans with red wine demi-glace.

Carlos' Skirt Steak Frites

Carlos' Skirt Steak Frites

$30.95

12 oz Grilled skirt steak with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.95

Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy tomatillo salsa, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo watermelon radish & Mexican rice

Chopped Steak

$22.95

2 6oz. chop steak patties served over mashed potatoes with sauteed mushroom and onion with side peppercorn sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Tecate beer battered fresh cod, french fries & housemade tartar sauce

General Happ's Fried Chicken

General Happ's Fried Chicken

$21.95

Half a chicken served with french fries & coleslaw *all white or dark meat add 4.00*

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$25.95

grilled salmon served over brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, broccolini and a teriyaki glaze

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$26.95

grilled jumbo gulf shrimp served on a bed of cauliflower rice, grilled vegetables, and a grilled lemon.

Lake Superior Whitefish

Lake Superior Whitefish

$25.95

pan-seared whitefish served over a bed of fingerling and sweet potatoes with a red cabbage, cherry tomato salad with champagne vinaigrette and a side of lemon butter sauce

Shrimp Pancetta Penne CO

Shrimp Pancetta Penne CO

$26.95

Pasta tossed in a creamy vodka sauce with pancetta, spinach, grilled shrimp & cheesy garlic bread.

Spaghetti Squash "Pasta" CO

Spaghetti Squash "Pasta" CO

$21.95

Rustic tomato sauce, sauteed spinach and parmesan cheese served with garlic bread

Tacos

Tacos

$15.95

Pulled chicken tinga, poblano crema, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco, served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican rice

Tilapia Tacos

Tilapia Tacos

$15.95

Lightly blackened fresh tilapia, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw & pico de gallo served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican rice

Tomahawk Pork Chop

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$30.95

Grilled 14oz pork chop with mashed potatoes and a peppercorn sauce

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.50+

Kids Fries

$2.50

Kids Grapes

$2.50

Roasted Brussels Sprouts CO

$6.95
Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$6.95

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$6.95

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Chips

$3.25

Side Crispy Onions

$3.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Truffle Fries

$4.50
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$6.95
Truffled Mashed Potatoes

Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Gluten Free

GF Baked Goat Cheese

$14.95

Based goat cheese with tomato basil sauce & gluten free flatbread

GF Chicken Wings

$15.95

Buffalo, BBQ or plain with ranch dressing

GF Grilled Calamari

$14.95

GF Guacamole

$15.95

Fresh avocado topped with housemade pico de gallo & served with crispy corn tortillas

GF Hummus

$14.95

Gluten Free flatbread, jicama, carrots, red peppers & cucumbers

GF Margherita Flatbread

$15.95

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, pesto & fresh basil chiffonade

GF Quesadilla

$15.95

Corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa verde

GF Tilapia Ceviche

$15.95

GF Spinach/Goat Flatbread

$15.95

Goat and mozzarella cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes & garlic spinach

GF Pancetta Flatbread

$14.95

GF Italian Sausage Flatbread

$14.95

GF French Dip

$19.95

Thinly sliced prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce for dipping

GF Bison Burger

$17.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun. Served with fries, chips, coleslaw or sweet potato fries

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw

GF Prime Burger

$15.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun. Served with fries, chips, coleslaw or sweet potato fries

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.95

House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce & coleslaw

GF Turkey Burger

$15.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun. Served with fries, chips, coleslaw or sweet potato fries

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.50

GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$24.95

GF Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$28.95

GF Lake Superior Whitefish

$24.95

GF Carlos Skirt Steak

$28.95

Grilled skirt steak with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter

GF Tacos

$15.95

Pulled chicken tinga, cilantro crema, avocado & queso fresco, served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican Rice

GF Chicken Enchiladas

$17.95

Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & Mexican rice

GF Tilapia Tacos

$15.95

Lightly blackened fresh tilapia, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw & pico de gallo, served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican rice

GF Kids Quesadillas

$10.95

GF Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.95

GF Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.95

GF Kids Hummus

$10.95

GF Kids Skirt Steak

$12.95

GF Steamed Broccoli

$6.95

GF Sauteed Spinach

$6.95

GF Roasted Cauliflower

$6.95

GF Truffled Mashed

$6.95

GF Roasted Vegetables

$6.95

GF Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

GF Fries

$6.95

GF Tortilla Soup

$4.95+

Queso fresco & tortilla strips

GF Turkey Chilli

$5.50+

Sour cream, onion & cheddar cheese

GF Caesar Salad

$15.95

Chopped romaine & kale, diced tomato & caesar dressing, with your choice of protein

GF Quinoa & Beet

$18.95

Romaine & kale, duo of red and yellow quinoa, diced red beets, feta cheese, roasted cauliflower and candied walnuts, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette, with your choice of protein

GF Willow Road

$18.95

Romaine, iceberg and field greens, toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado & champagne vinaigrette, with your choice of protein

GF Cobb Salad

$18.95

Romaine, iceberg & field greens, Swiss cheese, avocado, egg, applewood smoked bacon, tomato & 1000 island dressing, with your choice of protein

GF Southwest Chopped

$18.95

Romaine, iceberg & field greens, corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing, with your choice of protein

GF Nicoise

$18.95

Field greens, green beans, egg, tomato, dill potatoes, Kalamata olives & herb vinaigrette, with your choice of protein

GF Spinach Salad

$14.95

Kids

Kids Grilled Tenders

$9.95

Kids Fried Tenders

$9.95
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95
Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$9.95

Kids Hummus

$9.95
Kids Steak

Kids Steak

$12.95

Kids Grilled Salmon

$12.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.95
Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Kids Spaghetti

$9.95

To-Go Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Nosotros Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, & Fresh Lime Juice

Golden Coin

$15.00

R.L. Seale 12 yr. Rum, Poli Gran Bassano, Chocolate Walnut Bitters

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Plantation Rum, Campari, Pineapple Juice & Fresh Lime

ManHAPPin

$16.00

28 Mile Debonair Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Cherry Juice, Tobacco Bitters, Maraschino Cherries

Mezcal Paloma

$14.00

Buho Mezcal, Grapefruit Juice, Sweet Vermouth, Organic Agave, Fresh Lime Juice.

Mule

$14.00

PICK YOUR MULE! Moscow - Titos Kentucky - Elijah Craig Fiesta - Casamigos

North Shore

$14.00

Fresh Cucumber, Soto, Sake, & Aviation Gin

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$14.00

Union Mezcal, Mole Bitters, & Agave

Thyme to Sparkle

$14.00

Thyme Infused Vodka, Fresh Lemon, Prosecco, & Bitters

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Pure. Simple. Casual fare with an artistic flair from Carlos Nieto in Northfield, IL.

Website

Location

305 N Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093

Directions

Gallery
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill image

