The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road
Northfield, IL 60093
Popular Items
Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
Prime Beef Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein
Appetizers
2 Pretzel Rolls
2 rolls with butter.
Baked Goat Cheese
Baked goat cheese with tomato basil sauce & toasted baguette
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, bbq or plain with ranch dressing
Chips And Salsa
Cornbread
Cast iron skillet baked & served with brown sugar butter
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari, pickled banana peppers & spicy marinara sauce
Grilled Calamari
Our Fried Calamari, but Grilled instead of Fried. Gluten Free!
Happ Inn's Famous Guacamole
Fresh avocado topped with homemade pico de gallo & served with warm crispy corn tortilla chips
Herbed Hummus
Homemade flatbread, jicama, carrots, red peppers & cucumbers
Italian Sausage Flatbread CO
Zesty Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, pesto & fresh basil chiffonade
Nachos
Pancetta Flatbread CO
brussels sprouts, caramelized onion and parmesan cheese
Prime Sliders
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa verde
Spinach/Goat Flatbread
Goat & mozzarella cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes & garlic spinach
Tilapia Ceviche CO
Avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro in fresh citrus juice & tortilla chips.
Tuna Tartare
Soup/Salads
Soup of the day
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Queso fresco & tortilla strips
Turkey Chili
Sour cream, onions, pasta & cheddar
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine & kale, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing with your choice of protein
Nicoise
Field greens, green beans, egg, tomato, dill potatoes, Kalamata olives, soy-lime aioli & herb vinaigrette
Quinoa & Beet
Romaine & kale, duo of red & yellow quinoa, diced red beets, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta, roasted cauliflower & candied walnuts in a champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein
Spinach Salad CO
Tossed Cobb Salad
Romaine, iceberg & field greens, Swiss cheese, avocado, egg, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato & 1000 island dressing with your choice of protein
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, applewood-smoked bacon, Danish blue cheese, tomato, red onion & blue cheese dressing, with your choice of protein
Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine & kale, diced tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
Side Happ Salad
Mixed greens, pepitas, queso fresco, tomato wedges, red onion
Burger/Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
Bison Burger
Mexican Turkey Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our juicy, breaded chicken topped with swiss cheese, fresh tomato & our tangy cabbage-kale slaw, served on a soft challah bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our fried chicken sandwich, just grilled!
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib on a crispy baguette with au jus & horseradish sauce for dipping
Seared Tuna Steak Sandwich
Cucumber, carrot & red onion slaw, with soy aioli on a brioche bun
Sunrise Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & crispy onions on a pretzel bun
Entrees
Brick Oven Duck CO
Half a bone-in duck over roasted fingerling potatoes & green beans with red wine demi-glace.
Carlos' Skirt Steak Frites
12 oz Grilled skirt steak with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter
Chicken Enchiladas
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy tomatillo salsa, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo watermelon radish & Mexican rice
Chopped Steak
2 6oz. chop steak patties served over mashed potatoes with sauteed mushroom and onion with side peppercorn sauce
Fish & Chips
Tecate beer battered fresh cod, french fries & housemade tartar sauce
General Happ's Fried Chicken
Half a chicken served with french fries & coleslaw *all white or dark meat add 4.00*
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
grilled salmon served over brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, broccolini and a teriyaki glaze
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
grilled jumbo gulf shrimp served on a bed of cauliflower rice, grilled vegetables, and a grilled lemon.
Lake Superior Whitefish
pan-seared whitefish served over a bed of fingerling and sweet potatoes with a red cabbage, cherry tomato salad with champagne vinaigrette and a side of lemon butter sauce
Shrimp Pancetta Penne CO
Pasta tossed in a creamy vodka sauce with pancetta, spinach, grilled shrimp & cheesy garlic bread.
Spaghetti Squash "Pasta" CO
Rustic tomato sauce, sauteed spinach and parmesan cheese served with garlic bread
Tacos
Pulled chicken tinga, poblano crema, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco, served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican rice
Tilapia Tacos
Lightly blackened fresh tilapia, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw & pico de gallo served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican rice
Tomahawk Pork Chop
Grilled 14oz pork chop with mashed potatoes and a peppercorn sauce
Sides
Coleslaw
Kids Fries
Kids Grapes
Roasted Brussels Sprouts CO
Roasted Vegetables
Sauteed Garlic Spinach
Side Avocado
Side Chips
Side Crispy Onions
Side Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Rice
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Truffle Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Truffled Mashed Potatoes
Gluten Free
GF Baked Goat Cheese
Based goat cheese with tomato basil sauce & gluten free flatbread
GF Chicken Wings
Buffalo, BBQ or plain with ranch dressing
GF Grilled Calamari
GF Guacamole
Fresh avocado topped with housemade pico de gallo & served with crispy corn tortillas
GF Hummus
Gluten Free flatbread, jicama, carrots, red peppers & cucumbers
GF Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, pesto & fresh basil chiffonade
GF Quesadilla
Corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa verde
GF Tilapia Ceviche
GF Spinach/Goat Flatbread
Goat and mozzarella cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes & garlic spinach
GF Pancetta Flatbread
GF Italian Sausage Flatbread
GF French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce for dipping
GF Bison Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun. Served with fries, chips, coleslaw or sweet potato fries
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our juicy, grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato and our tangy cabbage-kale slaw
GF Prime Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun. Served with fries, chips, coleslaw or sweet potato fries
GF Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce & coleslaw
GF Turkey Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on a gluten free bun. Served with fries, chips, coleslaw or sweet potato fries
GF Chocolate Cake
GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon
GF Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
GF Lake Superior Whitefish
GF Carlos Skirt Steak
Grilled skirt steak with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter
GF Tacos
Pulled chicken tinga, cilantro crema, avocado & queso fresco, served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican Rice
GF Chicken Enchiladas
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & Mexican rice
GF Tilapia Tacos
Lightly blackened fresh tilapia, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw & pico de gallo, served in corn tortillas with a side of Mexican rice
GF Kids Quesadillas
GF Kids Cheese Pizza
GF Kids Chicken Tenders
GF Kids Hummus
GF Kids Skirt Steak
GF Steamed Broccoli
GF Sauteed Spinach
GF Roasted Cauliflower
GF Truffled Mashed
GF Roasted Vegetables
GF Roasted Brussels Sprouts
GF Fries
GF Tortilla Soup
Queso fresco & tortilla strips
GF Turkey Chilli
Sour cream, onion & cheddar cheese
GF Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine & kale, diced tomato & caesar dressing, with your choice of protein
GF Quinoa & Beet
Romaine & kale, duo of red and yellow quinoa, diced red beets, feta cheese, roasted cauliflower and candied walnuts, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette, with your choice of protein
GF Willow Road
Romaine, iceberg and field greens, toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado & champagne vinaigrette, with your choice of protein
GF Cobb Salad
Romaine, iceberg & field greens, Swiss cheese, avocado, egg, applewood smoked bacon, tomato & 1000 island dressing, with your choice of protein
GF Southwest Chopped
Romaine, iceberg & field greens, corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing, with your choice of protein
GF Nicoise
Field greens, green beans, egg, tomato, dill potatoes, Kalamata olives & herb vinaigrette, with your choice of protein
GF Spinach Salad
Kids
To-Go Cocktails
Cadillac Margarita
Nosotros Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, & Fresh Lime Juice
Golden Coin
R.L. Seale 12 yr. Rum, Poli Gran Bassano, Chocolate Walnut Bitters
Jungle Bird
Plantation Rum, Campari, Pineapple Juice & Fresh Lime
ManHAPPin
28 Mile Debonair Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Cherry Juice, Tobacco Bitters, Maraschino Cherries
Mezcal Paloma
Buho Mezcal, Grapefruit Juice, Sweet Vermouth, Organic Agave, Fresh Lime Juice.
Mule
PICK YOUR MULE! Moscow - Titos Kentucky - Elijah Craig Fiesta - Casamigos
North Shore
Fresh Cucumber, Soto, Sake, & Aviation Gin
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Union Mezcal, Mole Bitters, & Agave
Thyme to Sparkle
Thyme Infused Vodka, Fresh Lemon, Prosecco, & Bitters
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Fresh. Pure. Simple. Casual fare with an artistic flair from Carlos Nieto in Northfield, IL.
305 N Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093