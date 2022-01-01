Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hackney's on Harms

327 Reviews

$$

1241 Harms Rd

Glenview, IL 60025

The Famous Hackneyburger with Cheese
The Famous Hackneyburger
Half Onion

Appetizers

Full Onion

Full Onion

$12.95

Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown. We invented this delicious “Brick”. It’s one of our claims to fame!

Half Onion

Half Onion

$10.95

Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown.

Quarter Onion

Quarter Onion

$6.95

Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown.

Potato Skins with Cheese and Bacon

Potato Skins with Cheese and Bacon

$14.95
Reuben Eggrolls

Reuben Eggrolls

$14.95

Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$11.95
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.95
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.95
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.95

Salads

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$15.95

Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken Choice of Dressing.

Julienne Salad

$14.95
Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken

Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken over Baby Spinach. With Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Baby Spinach with Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.

Dinner Salad

$7.45

Burgers

All burgers served with lettuce, tomato and onion as well as french fries and cole slaw
The Famous Hackneyburger

The Famous Hackneyburger

$14.95

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

The Famous Hackneyburger with Cheese

The Famous Hackneyburger with Cheese

$15.95

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

4oz. Hackneyburger

4oz. Hackneyburger

$11.45

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

4 oz. Hackneyburger with Cheese

4 oz. Hackneyburger with Cheese

$12.45

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

Blue Cheese Burger

Blue Cheese Burger

$17.95

Fresh bleu cheese kneaded throughout a half pound of premium ground beef with even more bleu cheese melted on top. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$18.45

8 oz. Organic, Farm-Raised American Bison, Naturally Lean. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

Bison Cheeseburger

$19.45

Comes with fries and coleslaw as well as lettuce, tomato and raw onion on the side

Crispy Onion Burger

Crispy Onion Burger

$16.95

Our Original 8 oz. Hackneyburger topped with Original Hackney’s Onion Rings. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

4oz Crispy Onion Burger

4oz Crispy Onion Burger

$13.95

Our Original Hackneyburger topped with Original Hackney’s Onion Rings. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

Inside Out Hackneyburger

Inside Out Hackneyburger

$16.95

Stuffed Hackneyburger with melted cheddar and crisp bacon inside. Topped with cheddar cheese and more bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Comes with fries and coleslaw as well as lettuce, tomato and raw onion on the side

Beyond Cheeseburger

$17.95

Comes with fries and coleslaw as well as lettuce, tomato and raw onion on the side

Tom T Burger

Tom T Burger

$14.95

8 oz. Pure Ground Turkey on a Hackney’s Bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and french fries.

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Comes with fries and coleslaw as well as lettuce, tomato and raw onion on the side

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with fries and Hackney's coleslaw.
Reuben

Reuben

$15.95

Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand, and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Rachel

Rachel

$15.95

Turkey breast carved off the bone with swiss cheese, thousand and sauerkraut; grilled on Hackney's Dark Rye®. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries

8oz Patty Melt

8oz Patty Melt

$15.95

Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

4oz Patty Melt

4oz Patty Melt

$12.45

Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.95

Thinly shaved roast beef with natural juices. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Cold Roast Turkey

$13.95

Carved off the bone in our kitchen like the day after Thanksgiving. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Crab Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served on a fresh-baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Sliced Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato, Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

BLT

BLT

$13.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Turkey BLT

$15.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.

Entrees

French Fried Shrimp

French Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.95

2 Cod Tail-Filets, with “Chips”. Breaded & Deep-Fried to a Crispy Golden Brown.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and french fries.

Quesadillas

$12.95

Chicken Quesadillas

$16.90

Chorizo Quesadillas

$16.90

Half Slab of Ribs

$17.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and french fries.

Full Slab of Ribs

$25.95

Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and french fries.

Kids Menu

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.45

Little Tenders

$5.45

3 Chicken Tenders served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.95

Served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Leprechaun Burger

$11.95

4 oz. Hackneyburger served on a small Leprechaun bun with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Leprechaun Cheeseburger

$13.45

4 oz. Hackneyburger served on a small Leprechaun bun with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
"Ever since our great Aunt Bebe starting selling hamburgers and beer on her back porch during Prohibition, Hackney’s® has been making people happy! Today we’re famous for our big juicy Hackneyburgers on Hackney’s Dark Rye® and our one-of-a-kind Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®. Prohibition may be over, our beer selling days are not. Hackney’s® has an ever-changing list of tap beers along with a full-service bar that can whip up any cocktail you can think of."

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview, IL 60025

Hackney's on Harms image
Hackney's on Harms image

