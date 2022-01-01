Valley Lodge Restaurant imageView gallery

Valley Lodge Restaurant Glenview

293 Reviews

$$

2132 Waukegan Road

Glenview, IL 60025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Saganaki

$8.99

Full Calamari

$15.99

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Six Spinach Puffs

$9.99

Dozen Spinach Puffs

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$9.99Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$12.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Truffle Fries

$7.99

Gyros Appetizer

$15.99

Hummus

$13.99

Tavern Shrimp

$16.99

Sliders

$10.99

Sliders With Cheese

$11.99

Salads/Soups

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

French Onion

$5.99

Baked Onion With Cheese

$6.99

Chili

$6.99

Chili With Cheese

$7.99

House Salad

$5.99

Chopped Salad

$15.99

Half Chopped Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Half Greek Salad

$11.99

Southwest BBQ Salad

$9.99

Harvest Kale Salad

$12.99

Half Harvest Kale Salad

$11.99

Cheeseburger Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Half Caesar Salad

$5.99

Large Wedge Salad

$13.99

Half Wedge Salad

$6.99

Half SW Salad

$10.00

Julienne Salad

$14.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Mediterranean Veggie Burger

$14.99

Saganaki Burger

$15.99

Lodge Burger

$15.99

Patty Melt

$14.99

Fireplace Turkey Burger

$15.99

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Turkey Burger With Cheese

$13.99

Old Fashioned Burger

$13.99

Old Fashioned Burger With Cheese

$14.99

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.99

Sandwiches/Wraps/Minis

Char Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.99

Prime Rib French Dip

$19.99

Blta

$14.99

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

New Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.99

Homemade Sloppy Joe

$14.99

Mini Beef Tenderloin Sandwiches (3)

$19.99

Jenkins' Mini Bbq Pork Sandwiches (3)

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Crispy Tavern Shrimp Wrap

$17.99

Dinner Specials

Almond Salmon

$26.99

Athenian Sea Bass

$31.99

Athenian Shrimp Kabob

$19.99

Athenian Skirt Steak

$29.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.99

Black and Bleu Chopped Sirloin

$19.99

Blackened Grouper

$28.99

Breaded Pork Chops

$22.99

Broasted Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Cajun Sea Bass

$31.99

Cajun Shrimp Kabob

$20.99

Cajun Stuffed Chicken

$18.99

Caprese Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Caprese stuffed chicken

$18.99

Chicken De Jonghe

$17.99

Chicken Limon

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$17.99

CHICKEN PICCATA

$17.99

Chicken Vesuvio

$17.99

Chipotle Chicken

$17.99

Chipotle Pork Chops

$22.99

Chipotle Skirt Steak

$29.99

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$17.99

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.99

Creole Pork Chops

$22.99

Dijon Rack of Lamb

$32.99

Dijon Salmon

$26.99

Fish and Chips

$17.99

FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP

$18.99Out of stock

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Grouper Florentine

$28.99

GROUPER PICCATTA

$28.99

Lamb Shank

$22.99

Lemon Butter Sea Bass

$31.99

Parisian Turkey Burger

$15.99

Pesto Skirt Steak

$29.99

Pork Chops Vesivio

$22.99

Prime Rib

$34.99

Ribs and Chicken

$26.99

Ribs and Shrimp

$28.99

Roast Leg of Lamb

$21.99

Salmon Picatta

$26.99

Sea Bass Piccatta

$33.99

Shrimp De Jonghe

$22.99

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$22.99

Shrimp Teriyaki

$20.99

Skirt Steak Asada

$30.99

Smothered Chopped Sirloin

$20.99

Taver Salmon

$26.99

Tavern Salmon

$26.99Out of stock

Tavern Wings

$13.99

Teriyaki Beef Kabob

$34.99

TERIYAKI SHRIMP KABOB

$19.99

Walnut salmon

$28.99

Lunch Specials

ATHENIAN BURGER

$16.99

Athenian Sea Bass

$31.99

BBQ Chicken sandwich

$14.99

BBQ ONION BURGER

$15.99

Black and Bleu Stk Sandwich

$18.99

Black and Blue Chicken Sand

$13.99

BLAST WRAP

$14.99

Blk and Bleu Steak Sand

$18.99

Buffalo Burger

$14.99

Buffalo Calamari Caesar Salad

$14.99

Cajun Grouper Sandwich

$18.99

Caprese Burger

$14.99

Caprese Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Florentine Sandwich

$14.99

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$13.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chipotle Skirt Steak

$18.99

Corned Beed and Cabbage

$14.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sand

$13.99

Forager Burger

$15.99

Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Greek Burger

$16.99

Gyros Burger

$15.99

HIckory Burger

$15.99

Homerun Chicken

$13.99

Lamb Shank

$18.99

Lodge Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Mini Salmon Sliders

$16.99

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Northshore Salmon Wrap

$18.99

Parisian Turkey Burger

$15.99

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Pepperjack Burger

$14.99

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Prime Rib Dip

$19.99

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Smothered Skirt Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Tavern Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Tavern Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Tavern Wings

$13.99

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Teriyaki Shrimp Wrap

$15.99

Two Mini Filet

$14.99

Utah Burger

$15.99

Dinners

Honey Fried Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Roasted Turkey Breast

$17.99

Signature Dinners

Athenian WhiteFish

$26.99

Cedar Plank Salmon

$27.99

Half Slab Of Ribs

$22.99

Full Slab of Ribs

$28.99

Lamb Chops

$33.99

SINGLE Chicken Kabob

$17.99

KING Kabob

$23.99

Greek Chicken

$18.99

BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Steaks/Chops

Plain Pork Chops

$24.99

BBQ Pork Chops

$24.99

Greek Pork Chops

$24.99

Marinated Skirt Steak

$30.99

Chopped Sirloin

$20.99

Lamb Chops

$33.99

Pasta

Cajun Linguini

$23.99

Pasta Bolognese

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Sides

French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Homemade Chips

$5.99

Baked Potato Available After 3pm

$5.99

Homemade Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$5.99

Vegetable Of The Day

$5.99

Large Coleslaw

$5.99

Steamed Broccoli

$5.99

Pita

$2.00

Loaf Dark Bread

$5.50

Loaf White Bread

$5.50

COTTAGE FRIES

$5.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$14.99

Key Lime Pie

$10.99

Apple Crisp

$9.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.99

Smore Cookie

$11.99

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.99

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Hot Dog

$8.49

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mozzerella Sticks

$8.49

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.49

Kids Pasta

$7.49

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Salads Plucked

House Salad

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Wings and Things Plucked

ITALIAN WINGS

CHINESE GARLIC WINGS

KOREAN CHILI WINGS

CAROLINA REAPER WINGS

BACKYARD BBQ WINGS

SPICY BUFFALO WINGS

GOLDEN BBQ WINGS

OLD BAY DRY RUB WINGS

CHICKEN TENDERS (3)

$11.00

FRIED CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN FH

$17.00

Sides Plucked

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Italian Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Kids Plucked

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Kids Wings (3) & Fries

$5.00

Desserts Plucked

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Tiramisu Cake

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Warm Smore Cookie

$10.00

Salads/Soups

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Monday-Saturday Cream of Chicken Rice-Sunday

French Onion

$5.99

Homemade

Baked Onion

$6.99

Homemade

Chili

$6.99

Zesty, but not too spicy. Served with the option of cheddar cheese on top.

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, served with your favorite dressing

Chopped Salad

$15.99

Bleu cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, served with choice of dressing

Half Chopped Salad

$13.99

Bleu cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, served with choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$13.99

Imported feta cheese and Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and anchovies, served with our homemade house vinaigrette dressing

Half Greek Salad

$11.99

Imported feta cheese and Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and anchovies, served with our homemade house vinaigrette dressing

Southwest BBQ Salad

$13.00

Chicken or Salmon topped with our tangy BBQ sauce, served over lettuce, tomatoes, corn, red peppers, black beans, tortilla strips, and served with chipotle ranch dressing

Harvest Kale Salad

$13.99

Chopped kale, diced granny smith apples, cranberries, goat cheese, and almonds served with raspberry vinaigrette

Half Harvest Kale Salad

$11.99

Chopped kale, diced granny smith apples, cranberries, goat cheese, and almonds served with raspberry vinaigrette

Cheeseburger Salad

$14.99

Cheeseburger served over chopped lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, and bacon salad, with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$5.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing

Sandwiches/Wraps/Minis

Tossed with our classic BBQ sauce and topped with fried onions

Char Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.99

Your choice of Cajun, Buffalo, or topped with your favorite cheese, served on a wheat roll

Blta

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado served on multigrain bread with herb mayo

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Corned Beef served on Dark rye with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Hickory Smoked Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.99

Melted Swiss, Cheddar and American, and crisp applewood smoked bacon

Homemade Sloppy Joe

$14.99

Served on a classic bun

Mini Beef Tenderloin Sandwiches (3)

$19.99

Served on pretzel rolls with horseradish mayo (VL favorite

Jenkins' Mini Bbq Pork Sandwiches (3)

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Our chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a light tortilla

Crispy Tavern Shrimp Wrap

$17.99

Crispy spicy shrimp, chopped lettuce, avocado, green onions, and Sriracha aioli wrapped in a light tortilla

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Mediterranean Veggie Burger

$14.99

Beyond Burger topped with chopped lettuce, tomato, and crumbled feta cheese, served with a side of Tzatiki Sauce on pita bread

Saganaki Burger

$15.99

Our delicious burger topped with Saganaki cheese, served on pita bread

Lodge Burger

$15.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, crisp bacon, and cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

Patty Melt

$14.99

Served on grilled light rye with melted Swiss and grilled or raw onions

Fireplace Turkey Burger

$15.99

Topped with melted Brie Cheese, Applewood Smoked bacon, and cranberry sauce

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Turkey Burger With Cheese

$13.99

Old Fashioned Burger

$13.99

Ground with peppers, onions, and spices

Old Fashioned Burger With Cheese

$14.99

Ground with peppers, onions, and spices

Pasta

Cajun Linguini

$23.99

Linguini pasta tossed with Andouille sausage, shrimp, and our New Orleans style cream sauce

Pasta Bolognese

$16.99

Linguini pasta tossed with our zesty tomato meat sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Lightly battered chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and served with pasta marinara

Signature Dinners

Athenian WhiteFish

$26.99

Pan-seared with our lemon oregano Greek sauce, served with rice pilaf

Cedar Plank Salmon

$27.99

Baked on a cedar plank and topped with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or our lemon oregano Greek sauce

Half Slab Of Ribs

$22.99

Fall off the bone, slow-roasted with our signature sauce

Full Slab of Ribs

$28.99

Fall off the bone, slow roasted with our signature sauce

Lamb Chops

$33.99

Grilled to your liking and topped with our lemon, oil, and oregano sauce

Single Chicken Kabob

$17.99

Chicken breast skewered with fresh vegetable, served over rice pilaf and topped with our lemon, oil, and oregano sauce

Double Kabob

$23.99

Chicken breast skewered with fresh vegetable, served over rice pilaf and topped with our lemon, oil, and oregano sauce

Greek Chicken

$18.99

Roasted Greek style or BBQ style

BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Roasted Greek style or BBQ style

Marinated Skirt Steak

$30.99

Greek Pork Chops

$24.99

Two 8 oz. center-cut pork chops

BBQ Pork Chops

$24.99

Two 8 oz. center-cut pork chops

Roasted Turkey Breast

$17.99

Served with homemade stuffing and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with homemade gravy

Sides

French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Homemade Chips

$5.99

Baked Potato Available After 3pm

$5.99

Homemade Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$5.99

Vegetable Of The Day

$5.99

Large Coleslaw

$5.99

Steamed Broccoli

$5.99

Pita

$2.00

Loaf Dark Bread

$6.00

Loaf White Bread

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Hot Dog

$8.49

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mozzerella Sticks

$8.49

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.49

Kids Pasta

$7.49

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$14.99

Cream Cheese Frosting, Enough for the table

Key Lime Pie

$9.99

An American Tradition

Apple Crisp

$10.99

Baked in a light crust, topped with vanilla ice cream and sprinkled with cinnamon

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.99

Warm chocolate center served with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce

Smore Cookie

$11.99

Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.99

Gluten Free topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Ice Cream

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
With its homelike atmosphere, the Valley Lodge is one of the iconic and go-to restaurants on the North Shore. Founded in 1969 by brothers Peter and Taki Adamis, the Glenview location quickly became THE popular dining destination. In 1997, new owners Bill and George Stavrou along with General Manager Chris Stavrou carried forward the tradition in Glenview, and later in 2014 when they opened its Wilmette location. Our philosophy has always been and is to create a true neighborhood tavern. One where our guests can be comfortable, relax, and take the whole family, friends, business associates or even the whole team where they can enjoy quality service and exceptional food at a great value.

2132 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL 60025

Valley Lodge Restaurant image

