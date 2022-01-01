Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Pizza

North Branch Pizza & Burger

1,450 Reviews

$$

4520 W Lake Ave

Glenview, IL 60025

Popular Items

My Boy Blue!
Macho Nacho
Blackened Chicken

Family Meals

Dough Bird

$49.00

Rib Fest

$54.00

TV Dinner

$54.00

Game Night

$49.00

Famous Tenders

$49.00

Carb Overload

$49.00

Tailgate

$49.00

Carryout/Delivery Special

2 Pizzas & Dessert

$29.95

Starters

Animal Fries

$8.95

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Cheesy Pull Apart Bread

$11.95

Detroit Flatbread

$13.95

Fried Pickles & FF

$9.95

Guac & Chips

$11.95

Macho Nacho

$15.95

Merkts Potato Skins

$10.95Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$8.95

Pretzel LG

$12.95

Pretzel SM

$7.95

Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$12.95

Ham & Cheese Sliders

$9.95

Beef n Cheddar Sliders

$10.95

Salads

1/2 Wedge

$8.95Out of stock

1/2 Caesar

$6.95

Cheap Salad

$6.95

# 1 Salad

$18.95

House Wedge

$14.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chicken Caesar

$15.95

Apple Walnut

$16.95

Chopped Salad

$15.95

Crispy BBQ Ranch Chicken

$15.95

Sedona

$15.95

You Greek

$14.95

Wings

Traditional

$13.95Out of stock

Boneless

$13.95

Grilled

$13.95

Soups

Today Soup

$6.95

Upcharge Soup

$3.95

Pizzas

The Hodge 10"

$21.95

Father George 10"

$21.95

Three Little Pigs 10"

$21.95

Eat Your Veggies 10"

$21.95

Motor City 10"

$21.95

The Hot One 10"

$21.95

The Combo 10"

$21.95

DD The Hodge 15"

$28.95

DD Father George 15”

$28.95

DD Bona-fide 15”

$28.95

DD Three Little Pigs 15"

$28.95

DD Eat Your Veggies 15”

$28.95

DD Motor City 15"

$28.95

DD The Hot One 15"

$28.95

DD The Combo 15"

$28.95

The Hodge 12"

$19.95

Father George 12”

$19.95

Bona-fide 12”

$19.95

Three Little Pigs 12"

$19.95

Eat Your Veggies 12”

$19.95

Motor City 12"

$19.95

The Hot One 12"

$19.95

The Combo 12"

$19.95

The Hodge 16"

$26.95

Father George 16”

$26.95

Bona-fide16”

$26.95

THREE LITTLE PIGS 16"

$26.95

Eat Your Veggies 16”

$26.95

Motor City 16"

$26.95

The Hot One 16"

$26.95

The Combo 16"

$26.95

Super Thin The Hodge 12"

$19.95

Super Thin Father George 12”

$19.95

Super Thin Bona-fide 12”

$19.95

Super Thin Three Little Pigs 12"

$19.95

Super Thin Eat Your Veggies 12”

$19.95

Super Thin Motor City 12"

$19.95

Super Thin The Hot One 12"

$19.95

Super Thin The Combo 12"

$19.95

Super Thin The Hodge 16"

$26.95

Super Thin Father George 16”

$26.95

Super Thin Bona-fide 16”

$26.95

Super Thin Three Little Pigs 16"

$26.95

Super Thin Eat Your Veggies 16”

$26.95

Super Thin Motor City 16"

$26.95

Super Thin The Hot One 16"

$26.95

Super Thin The Combo 16"

$26.95

Detroit - Father George

$25.95Out of stock

Detroit - Three Little Pigs

$25.95Out of stock

Detroit - Motor City

$25.95Out of stock

Detroit - Hot Sicilian

$25.95Out of stock

Detroit - Spicy Hawaiian

$25.95Out of stock

Detroit - Angel Pie

$25.95Out of stock

Detroit - Combo

$25.95Out of stock

10" Deep Dish

$16.95

15" Deep Dish

$20.95

12" Thin Crust

$14.95

16" Thin Crust

$18.95

12" Super Thin

$14.95

16" Super Thin

$18.95

Taco Platters

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

Fresh Fish Tacos

$17.95

Prime Steak Tacos

$18.95

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken

$15.95

BLTA

$14.95

Clubhouse

$14.95

Kentucky Kernel

$14.95

Mr. Miyagi

$14.95

My Boy Blue!

$14.95

NB Italian Beef

$13.95

Rednecker

$14.95

Steakhouse

$19.95

The Cowboy

$15.95

Burgers

American Classic

$15.95

Boss Burger

$12.95

El Muchacho

$16.95

Farmer Brown

$17.95

Lone Star

$16.95

Man Crush

$16.95

Napa Valley

$16.95

OMG it's Turkey!

$15.95

Patty Melt

$15.95

Shroomed Melt

$15.95

The 50/50

$16.95

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$16.95

Wisconsin 4-Cheese Mac

$14.95

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

$18.95

24HR Baby Back Ribs

$22.95

Tavern Fish and Chips

$17.95

Chicken and Friends

$18.95

Fire Roasted Salmon

$22.95

Pasta Diablo

$18.95

Steak Fajita Bowl

$19.95

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$21.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Parmesan Kettle Chips

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.95

2oz Guacamole

$1.95Out of stock

4oz Guacamole

$3.00Out of stock

Side Avocado

$1.95

Side Crispy Onions

$0.95

Side Fresh Pickles

$0.95

Side Grilled Corn

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$0.25

Side Meatball ( 1 )

$2.00

Side Raw Onion

$0.25

Side Tomato

$0.25

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

I Don't Know ( Tenders )

$8.95

I Don't Care ( Mac n Cheese )

$8.95

I'm Not Hungry ( 2 Mini Burgers )

$8.95

I Don't Want That ( Grilled Cheese )

$8.95

I just Want a Snack ( Kids Pepperoni Pizza )

$8.95

Whatever ( Quesadilla )

$8.95

I'm Bored... Can I have Your Phone ( Spaghetti & Meatball )

$8.95

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Choc Chip Bread Pudding

$9.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Gourmet Cookie for a Cause

$3.64

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.75

Sprite

$3.25

Razz Tea

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Pibb

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

50/50 Drink

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Can Sprite

$1.75

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.75

Club Soda

$2.50

Box of Juice

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Appetizer (serves 10-12)

Cheese Curds Tray

$42.00

Fried Pickles Tray

$36.00

Macho Nacho Tray

$38.00

Pot Stickers Tray

$32.00

Spinach Dip Tray

$38.00

Merkts Potato Skins Tray

$34.00

Giant Pretzels Tray

$36.00

Cheese Quesadilla Tray

$36.00

Chicken Quesadilla Tray

$38.00

Steak Quesadilla Tray

$42.00

Chicken Tenders Tray

$32.00

Molten Meatballs Tray

$42.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread Catering

$24.00

Detroit Flatbread Catering

$38.00

Giant Cheese Logs Tray

$42.00

Sausage & Peppers Tray

$46.00

Spinach & Feta Puffs Tray

$28.00

Guacamole & Chips Tray

$44.00

Hummus, Veg, Pita Tray

$38.00

Vegetable Platter

$32.00

Blackend Chicken Pinwheel Tray

$44.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Pinwheel Tray

$44.00

Fresh Fruit Platter

$38.00

Salad (serves 10 or 20)

House Cheap Salad for 10

$22.00

House Cheap Salad for 20

$38.00

Greek Salad for 10

$34.00

Greek Salad for 20

$58.00

Classic Caesar for 10

$24.00

Classic Caesar for 20

$44.00

House Wedge for 10

$38.00

House Wedge for 20

$68.00

Apple Walnut for 10

$38.00

Apple Walnut for 20

$68.00

Chopped Salad for 10

$38.00

Chopped Salad for 20

$68.00

Coleslaw for 10

$22.00

Coleslaw for 20

$38.00

Sandwich Board

Sandwich Buffet for 10

$75.00

Sandwich Buffet for 20

$140.00

Boxed Lunches

$13.95

Wings

Boneless Wings Tray for 10 (32pcs)

$46.00

Boneless Wings Tray for 20 (64pcs)

$86.00

Wings Tray for 10 (32pcs)

$46.00

Wings Tray for 20 (64pcs)

$86.00

Party Pizza (serves 8-10)

Party Pizza Cheese

$34.00

Party Pizza Sausage

$38.00

Party Pizza Pepperoni

$38.00

Party Pizza Specialty

$42.00

Sliders (16pcs)

Cheeseburger Sliders Tray

$48.00

Cripsy Chicken Sliders Tray

$44.00

Filet Sliders Tray

$75.00

Italian Beef & Cheddar Sliders Tray

$48.00

Ham & Cheese Sliders Tray

$44.00

Tailgate Party

Tailgate Party for 10 (1P,32W,16S)

$120.00

Tailgate Party for 20 (2P,64W,32S)

$240.00

Burger Bar

Burger Bar

$14.95

Taco Bar

Baja Shrimp Tacos BAR

$14.95

Double Crunch Chicken Tacos BAR

$14.95

Fresh Fish Tacos BAR

$14.95

Prime Steak Tacos BAR

$14.95

Pasta

Pasta Marinara Tray for 10

$36.00

Pasta Marinara Tray for 20

$62.00

Pasta Diablo Tray for 10

$54.00

Pasta Diablo Tray for 20

$98.00

Meat Lasagna Tray for 10

$54.00

Meat Lasagna Tray for 20

$98.00

Veggie Lasagna Tray for 10

$54.00

Veggie Lasagna Tray for 20

$98.00

Mac n Cheese Tray for 10

$44.00

Mac n Cheese Tray for 20

$78.00

Fettucine Alfredo Tray for 10

$44.00

Fettucine Alfredo Tray for 20

$78.00

Entree

BBQ Ribs Slab

$22.00

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Tenders Tray

$45.00

Grilled Salmon Tray

$80.00

Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Tray

$54.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tray

$58.00

Pulled Pork Tray w/ Bread Tray

$60.00

Italian Beef Tray

$60.00

Sides

Parmesan Kettle Chips

$18.00

Veggie Rice

$28.00

Seasonal Veggies

$28.00

Mashed Potatoes

$28.00

Sweet Fries

$26.00

Desserts

Whole Chocolate Cake

$48.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$48.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray

$22.00

Banana Pudding

$42.00

Ind. Large Choco Chip Cookies

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$42.00

Buffet Packages

Pizza and Sandwich Package

$150.00

Fiesta Package

$150.00

Copy Cane Package

$150.00

Backyard BBQ Party

$190.00

Italian Beef & Pasta Package

$120.00

Honey Butter Package

$150.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4520 W Lake Ave, Glenview, IL 60025

Directions

North Branch Pizza & Burger image
North Branch Pizza & Burger image

