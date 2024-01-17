Honey Butter Fried Chicken
No reviews yet
668 Vernon Avenue
Glencoe, IL 60022
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Fried Chicken + More
- 2 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 2 Corn Muffins$11.95
Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs, and bone-in drumsticks. Served with honey butter and corn muffins.
- 4 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 4 Corn Muffins$20.95
Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs, and bone-in drumsticks. Served with honey butter and corn muffins.
- 8 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 8 Corn Muffins$36.95
Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs, and bone-in drumsticks. Served with honey butter and corn muffins. $1 of each 8-piece sold goes to support HBFC staff-selected organizations that support BIPOC communities.
- Basket of Fried Chicken Strips$12.95
All White Meat Tenders with Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Share Fried Chicken Strips$35.95
All White Meat Tenders with Choice of Dipping Sauce with Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces. Serves 3-4
- Honey Buffalo Strips$13.95
Basket of Strips tossed with Buffalo Sauce, topped with Scallions and Chicken Crust Crunchies. Choice of Dipping Sauce. All White Meat Tenders.
- Sweet Chili BBQ Strips$13.95
Basket of Strips tossed with Umamicue BBQ Sauce, topped with Scallions and Chicken Crust Crunchies. Choice of Dipping Sauce. All White Meat Tenders.
- Honey Butter Kids Meal$9.95
Fried Chicken Strips, Mini Side, Corn Muffin, Honey Butter Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. All white meat tenders.
Sandwiches
- Fire Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Strips, Fire Butter, Pickled Prince Pickled Banana Peppers, Buttery Bun
- The Bubbe Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Strips, "Everything Spice" Mayo, House Made Dill Pickles. Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. All white meat tenders.
- The Original Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Strips, Candied Jalapeño Mayo, Crunchy Slaw. Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. All white meat tenders.
- Buffalo Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Strips, Blue Cheese, Honey Buffalo Sauce, Carrot and Celery Giardiniera. Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. All white meat tenders.
- Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Strips, Honey Butter. The name says it all! Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. All white meat tenders.
- Fried Tofu "The Bubbe" Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, "Everything Spice" Mayo, House Made Dill Pickles
- Fried Tofu "The Original" Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, Candied Jalapeño Mayo, Crunchy Slaw
- Fried Tofu Buffalo Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, Blue Cheese, Honey Buffalo Sauce, Carrot and Celery Giardiniera
- Fried Tofu Honey Butter Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, Honey Butter. The name says it all!
Loaded
Sides
- Kale & Cabbage Slaw$5.95
with Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette and Spiced Sunflower Seeds
- Kale & Cabbage Slaw - SHARE$10.95
with Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette and Spiced Sunflower Seeds
- Pimento Mac 'n Cheese$5.95
with Wisconsin Cheddar & Breadcrumbs
- Pimento Mac 'n Cheese - SHARE$10.95
with Wisconsin Cheddar & Breadcrumbs
- Schmaltz Smashed Potatoes$5.95
with Rosemary Gravy
- Schmaltz Smashed Potatoes - SHARE$10.95
with Rosemary Gravy
- Roasted Garlic Grits$5.95
- Roasted Garlic Grits - SHARE$10.95
- French Fries$4.95
- Honey Butter Fries$6.95
French Fries with Honey Butter
- Pimento Cheese Fries$6.95
French Fries with Pimento Cheese Dipping Sauce
- Muffin Pack & Honey Butter$7.45
5 Corn Muffins & Honey Butter
- Candied Jalapeño Pimento Cheese Dip$10.95Out of stock
Candied Jalapeño Pimento Cheese dip with Chicken Crunchies and House Fried Tortilla Chips
Salads + Vegetarian Options
- Kale Caesar Crunch Salad$11.95
Local Kale & Greens, Pecorino Cheese, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Pickled Prince Banana Peppers, Caesar Dressing
- HBFC Salad$10.95
Local Greens, Carrot and Celery Giardiniera, with Choice of Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette or Herby Ranch
- Honey Buffalo Tofu Strips$13.95
Fried Tofu tossed with Honey Buffalo Sauce, topped with Scallions. Choice of Dipping Sauce.
- Sweet Chili BBQ Tofu Strips$13.95
Fried Tofu tossed with Umamicue BBQ Sauce, topped with Scallions. Choice of Dipping Sauce.
- Fried Tofu Buffalo Mac 'n Cheese$13.95
Pimento Mac 'n Cheese, local non-GMO fried tofu, Buffalo Sauce, Scallions
- Basket of Fried Tofu Strips$12.95
Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Share Fried Tofu Strips$35.95
Choice of 3 Dipping Sauces
- Fried Tofu "The Bubbe" Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, "Everything Spice" Mayo, House Made Dill Pickles
- Fried Tofu "The Original" Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, Candied Jalapeño Mayo, Crunchy Slaw
- Fried Tofu Buffalo Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, Blue Cheese, Honey Buffalo Sauce, Carrot and Celery Giardiniera
- Fried Tofu Honey Butter Sandwich$9.95
Local non-GMO fried tofu, Honey Butter. The name says it all!
Dipping Sauces
Beer
Wine
Soft Drinks
- MONTHLY SPECIAL - Blood Orange Lemonade$3.95
Housemade Lemonade with Blood Oranges
- Housemade Lemonade$3.50
- Lemonade Spritzer$3.50
your choice of lemonade or seasonal lemonade with soda water
- 50/50$3.50
- Iced Tea, Unsweetened$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Fountain Soda$2.95
- Boxed Water$3.95
- Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Coca Cola$4.45
- Diet Coke Can$3.55
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$3.95
Sweets
- Chocolate Toffee Cookie$4.95Out of stock
Chocolate, Local Toffee, Coco Nibs
- MONTHLY SPECIAL - Cherry Dump Cake$5.95
with Cola Whip
- Bang! Bang! Key Lime Pie$5.95
Key Lime Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust
- Bang! Bang! French Silk$6.55
Malted French Silk filling topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Curls, and Malted Milk Balls in Chocolate Graham Crust
- Bang! Bang! Pretzel Apple$6.95
Mick Klug Apples in a Pretzel-ed all-butter lattice crust, Topped with Salt and Cinnamon Sugar
- Bang! Bang! Whole Pie
Party Packs
- Fried Chicken Pack$89.95Out of stock
20 pieces of antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs. Served with honey butter and corn muffins.
- Fried Chicken Strips Pack$89.95
Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. All white meat tenders. Served with honey butter and corn muffins.
- 10 Pack Corn Muffins & Honey Butter$14.45
10 Corn Muffins with Honey Butter
- Kale & Cabbage Slaw$54.95
with Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette and Spiced Sunflower Seeds. Serves 10. *Limit 2 per order*
- Pimento Mac 'N Cheese$54.95
with Wisconsin Cheddar and Breadcrumbs. Serves 10. *Limit 2 per order*
- HBFC Salad$39.95
Local Greens, Spiced Sunflower Seeds, Celery and Carrot Giardinera, Cornbread Croutons Serves 10. *Limit 2 per order*
- Dipping Sauce Bottle$8.45
Choose your favorite!
- Flight of the Dips$25.00
Choose your 3 favorites!
- Extra Honey Butter$9.95
- Plate / Cutlery Set$1.00
Includes a compostable plate, napkin, fork and knife
- Candied Jalapeño Margarita MIXER$20.00
- Clucker Punch MIXER$20.00
Seasonal Fruit Punch with Pineapple, Orange and Rum
HBFC Pantry
- Bottle of Candied Jalapeño Mayo$8.45
Housemade Candied Jalapeño Mayo Dipping Sauce
- Bottle of Garlic Aioli$8.45
Housemade Garlic Aioli
- Bottle of Ghost Honey$8.45
Housemade Ghost Pepper Honey Dipping Sauce
- Bottle of Herby Ranch$8.45
Housemade Herby Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Bottle of Honey Buffalo$8.45
Housemade Honey Buffalo Dipping Sauce
- Bottle of Honey Mustard$8.45
Housemade Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
- Honey Butter Jar$11.00
Honey Butter in a reusable, glass jar
- Corn Muffin Mix$9.00
- Bee Pan + Corn Muffin Mix$45.00
- Fried Chicken Flour$9.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fried Chicken! With Honey Butter! YES. Counter service restaurant in the charming downtown Glencoe. Come visit. Eat some food.
668 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022