Pudding in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve pudding
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Valrhona Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$11.00
with caramel sauce & vanilla gelato
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|rum & raisen bread pudding (seasonal)
|$9.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmhouse
703 Church St, Evanston
|Rice Pudding
|$9.00
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Brown Dog Farm Honey, Brioche Bread, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce