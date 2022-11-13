Prairie Moon
1,539 Reviews
$$
1635 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
WEDNESDAY NIGHT JAZZ (Wed 9-11pm; with Raw Bar, Grill, Cocktail Specials)
NOV 16: Karli Bunn Quartet
NOV 23: Blue Shift Big Band
Blueshift Big Band builds upon the rich legacy of Big Band music found in Chicago. Having missed the thrill and energy that could only come from playing in an ensemble of this size, Baer and Parsons put together a book of their favorite charts and called upon friends and fellow musicians who enjoyed the style just as much as they did.
NOV 30: Jim Trompeter Quartet
Jim Trompeter - Piano John Wojciechowski - Sax Clark Sommers - Bass Neil Hemphill - Drums Jim Trompeter’s award-winning career is filled with extensive professional successes at the highest levels as a commercial composer, film composer, producer, performer and instructor. His richly varied compositional styles can be heard on Oprah Winfrey’s TV show, HBO’s The Sopranos and ABC News
DINNER FOR TWO: STEAKHOUSE SURF & TURF (Fri-Wed)
DINNER FOR TWO: STEAKHOUSE SURF & TURF! (Fri-Wed)
FOUR COURSE DINNER FOR TWO: Steakhouse Surf & Turf Dinner For 2 $65 SALAD STEAKHOUSE BLACKENED TUNA SALAD Two blackened Ahi tuna skewers, Romaine, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, Feta cheese, fresh oregano red wine vinaigrette ENTRÉE CENTER-CUT RIBEYE STEAK & PORCINI BUTTER Char grilled 14oz Black Angus Ribeye steak with Porcini-Crimini Mushroom butter COLOSSAL PRAWNS WITH LINGUINE Six giant freshwater shrimp (over ½ pound) tossed in our scampi butter sauce, white wine, Italian parsley, linguine SMOKEHOUSE BACON MASHED House mashed potatoes with crumbled applewood bacon & caramelized sweet onions BUTTERCRUMB SOURDOUGH BREAD & BUTTER DESSERT FRESH BLACKBERRY CRUMBLE Fresh blackberries baked with a cinnamon streusel topping & vanilla cream
FAMILY DINNER (serves up to four)
MIXED GRILL
Farmers Garden Salad Chimichurri Steak Skewers (2) Gilroy Garlic Chicken Skewers (2) Roma Basil Linguine Sourdough Bread & Butter
SEAFOOD GRILL
Farmers Garden Salad | Cedar Planked Salmon | Grilled Gulf Shrimp Skewers | Roma Basil Linguini | Sourdough Bread & Butter |
BURGER BOX (Box 'o burgers!)
Served with family style salad & fries. | Choose 4 burgers from the following: • MOON BURGER: grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella • NORTHWOODS bacon, horseradish-cheddar, horseradish sauce • DARK SIDE blackened on one side, grilled onions, smoked cheddar • BLUE blue cheese, caramelized onions • CHICKEN BURGER ground chicken breast, ginger, basil, garlic, cilantro, sriracha aioli, pickles, red onion, lettuce • VEGGIE "BEYOND BURGER" plant-based, soy and gluten-free patty, avocado, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
SOUPS
SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
ROASTED TOMATO BASIL SOUP
Roasted roma-tomato soup, light cream and fresh basil.
MAQUECHOUX (mock-shoe)
Cajun spicy cream sweet-corn chowder with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, bacon, sweet and hot peppers YA! YA!
Hatch Chile Verde
Roasted Hatch chile and slow cooked pork loin, tomatillo, cilantro, cool lime cream & tortilla crisps
APPETIZERS
TRI-CHILI WINGS
One pound, chili de arbol, chipotle & ancho glazed wings, cucumbers, cilantro ranch
CALAMARI
Parmesan-sourdough crust, diced tomato, basil, balsamic reduction, cocktail sauce
BLUE CRAB CAKES
Two crabcakes, roasted red pepper aioli
DISCO FRIES
Fresh cut fries, bacon, cheese sauce, green onion, sour cream
MISSISSIPPI CATFISH NUGGETS
Fried fresh catfish nuggets, Creole mustard dipping sauce
BRUSSELS & BACON
Roasted Brussels sprouts, bacon, grilled onions, balsamic reduction
BRUSSELS & MUSHROOMS
Roasted Brussels sprouts, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, balsamic reduction
BIG BAVARIAN PRETZEL TWIST
With beer cheese & grainy mustard
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
½# Large EZ peel Gulf shrimp served with house cocktail sauce and lemon
BEVANS OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL
Fresh St. James River VA. Oysters on the half shell, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge
CO-CO PANKO SHRIMP
Half pound (8) Large Gulf shrimp with a toasted coconut-panko crust served with a sweet-hot mango dipping sauce
Firecracker Shrimp & Pineapple
6 Large gulf shrimp with a ginger, hot sauce, cider vinegar & red pepper flake glaze with sweet bell peppers, fresh pineapple & green onion over red rice
SALADS
LITTLE GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, fresh vegetables Choice of: Cilantro Ranch OR Basil Vinaigrette
ROASTED VEGETABLE SALAD
Mixed greens, roasted squash, Brussels sprouts, beets, crumbled goat cheese, toasted pepitas, basil vinaigrette
MARTHA'S VINEYARD SALAD
Mixed greens, warm goat cheese-crouton, dried cranberries, cucumbers, red onion, roasted pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
BLUE CRABCAKE SALAD
Two crabcakes, mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, cilantro ranch
BLACKENED SALAD
blackened salmon OR gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with avocado, pico de gallo, toasted corn & cilantro-ranch
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, toasted corn, cucumber, tomatoes, pepitas, cilantro ranch
BURGERS
MOON BURGER
grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella
NORTHWOOD'S BURGER
Bacon, horseradish cheddar, horseradish sauce
DARK SIDE BURGER
Blackened on one side, grilled onions, smoked cheddar
VEGGIE "BEYOND BURGER"
"Beyond" plant based, soy and gluten-free patty with choice of cheese
BLUE BURGER
Blue cheese, caramelized onions
CHICKEN BURGER
ground chicken breast, ginger, basil, garlic, cilantro, sriracha aioli, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion
SANDWICHES & PO' BOYS
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy Panko crusted fried chicken breast, sweet & spicy glaze, house giardiniera, spicy aioli, toasted bun
SHRIMP PO' BOY
breaded and fried on a crispy roll with lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade
FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY
Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade
GRILLED CHICKEN PO' BOY
Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade
BLACKENED CHICKEN PO' BOY
Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade
BLACKENED SALMON CLUB
Blackened salmon filet on rye, sautéed spinach, grilled onions, cilantro ranch
STEAK GRINDER
crispy roll, beef tenderloin, mushroom & caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli, mozzarella cheese
MAINS
NEW YORK STRIP STEAK
10oz grilled, center cut New York Strip steak, crimini mushrooms & onions with mashed potatoes and fresh broccoli
BRICK CHICKEN
Crispy, semi-boneless half chicken, vesuvio potatoes, garlic spinach
CEDAR-PLANKED SALMON
Atlantic filet broiled on a cedar plank, Anacortes BBQ butter, horseradish mashed potatoes, garlic spinach
LAKE SUPERIOR WHITEFISH
Rosemary, basil and chive crusted whitefish filet, mashed potatoes, broccoli
IPA FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered cod, house-cut fries, tarter sauce
SHRIMP & CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
Sautéed gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, savory etouffee sauce over white rice
CIDERDAY SALMON
Cider-glazed salmon, horseradish mashed potatoes, green apple salsa
THREE SISTERS
Roasted butternut squash, toasted corn, white beans (3 sisters), sweet peppers, onions, polenta cake, garlic sauce
LITTLE ITALY PASTA
Fettuccini, baby spinach, crimini mushrooms and tomatoes, tossed in white wine garlic pesto-cream
BUCATINI & SAUSAGE POMODORO
Bucatini pasta, sweet Italian sausage, Pomodoro sauce
SHRIMP LOUISE PASTA
Sautéed gulf shrimp, fresh basil, Louise sauce (bell pepper, fresh herb, light cream, seafood stock) over fettuccini
FRESH SALMON PASTA
Fresh Atlantic salmon, Vendura Fresca sauce, tossed with spaghetti
PINE-NUT & SAGE TROUT
brook trout, fresh sage, toasted pine nut crust, mashed potatoes, broccoli
CHICKEN & ANDOUILLE HASH
blackened chicken breast, potato hash, onions, sausage, sweet peppers, garlic sauce
GRILLED COLORADO TROUT
Fresh brook trout grilled with fresh herb butter, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
CHIMMICHURRI STEAK
Beef tenderloin skewer, cilantro-pesto, pico de gallo, mashed potatoes
PESTO PORK TENDERLOIN
Pan seared pork tenderloin topped with a light pesto cream, served with mashed potatoes and fresh spinach
DAILY SPECIALS
GARLIC GULF SHRIMP & POLENTA
Large shrimp, roasted garlic sauce, fresh basil & Roma tomatoes, crispy polenta cake & fresh spinach
GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
Grilled Salmon filet, cucumber lemon-dill sauce with fresh steamed broccoli & mashed potatoes
CALABASH FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
½ pound large shrimp, lightly battered seasoned corn flour with fresh cut fries, house slaw & house cocktail sauce
SPICY BAY SHRIMP BOIL
½# large EZ peel Gulf shrimp steamed with Old Bay seasoning, corn on the cob & redskin potatoes
COLOSSAL PRAWNS WITH LINGUINE
Six giant fresh water shrimp (over ½ pound) tossed in our scampi butter sauce, white wine, Italian parsley, linguine
HATCH CHILE SMASH BURGER
Two quarter pound Moon burger patties with fresh roasted medium Hatch chiles and pepperjack cheese with fresh-cut fries & house slaw
BLUE RIBBON SPICY CHICKEN TENDERS
½ pound buttermilk fried farm fresh tenders with Spicy Southwest "Comeback Sauce" (for dipping), fresh cut fries & house slaw
BLACK & BLUE NEW YORK STRIP
10oz center-cut NY strip steak, house blackening spices, topped with Mindoro blue cheese butter, steamed broccoli & mashed potatoes
Spicy Gochujang (go-choo-jang) Shrimp Skewer
8 large grilled Gulf shrimp marinated in gochujang chili paste and served over a kimchee-lobster risotto cake with fresh spinach & green onions
Gulfport Shrimp Creole Linguine
Spicy tomato-seafood stock with sautéed large Gulf shrimp, sweet peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, served over pasta. A Fishmarket classic from our younger days. YA! YA!
WALLEYE PIKE SAULT STE MARIE
Pan-seared fresh, wild caught Superior Walleye pike filet with a fresh marjoram & lemon zest crust, horseradish mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
TACOS
SIDES
HAND-CUT FRIES
Hand cut and seasoned with our blend of salt & pepper
GARLIC FRIES
Hand cut fries tossed in roasted garlic oil
MASHED POTATOES
Homemade from real whipped potatoes
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Idaho spuds with roasted garlic
HORSERADISH MASHED POTATOES
Idaho spuds with real horseradish
GARLIC SPINACH
baby spinach, olive oil & garlic sauté
STEAMED BROCCOLI
Steamed broccoli crowns
MAC & CHEESE
creamy & dreamy topped with fresh Parmesan
HOUSE SLAW
Buttermilk coleslaw, sweet and creamy.
CHEESE SAUCE
Hot, creamy cheese sauce
REGULAR SAUTEED SPINACH
DESSERTS
KEY LIME PIE
coconut graham cracker crust, whipped cream
LEMON RICOTTA POUND CAKE
with strawberry sauce & vanilla cream
ITALIAN NUTELLA SHEET CAKE
dense bittersweet chocolate cake, hazelnuts, Nutella & mascarpone frosting, vanilla cream
TEXAS SHEET CAKE
dense chocolate cake, whipped cream side
KID'S MENU
Kids Chicken Strips
Fried chicken breast strips served with fresh cut fries OR broccoli
Kids Cheeseburger
Kid size grilled sirloin burger with choice of cheese served with hand-cut fries OR broccoli
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy & dreamy, served with fresh cut fries OR broccoli
Kids Noodles
Buttered noodles served with Fresh cut fries OR broccoli
Kids Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese served with fresh cut fries OR broccoli
BEVERAGES
COKE
DIET COKE
ABITA ROOT BEER
Made with 100% cane sugar
SAN PELLEGRINO (Lemon)
Sparkling beverage with real fruit juice
SAN PELLEGRINO (Grapefruit)
Sparkling beverage with real fruit juice
Krombacher 0.0 (No alcohol)
Big Drop "Paradisio Ipa" (No Alcohol)
S.Pellegrino Seltzer Lemon
CANS OF BEER & CIDER
SKETCHBOOK "ORANGE DOOR" IPA (16oz)
Local favorite, citrus & piney 7.2%
Miller Lite (16oz)
Tastes great, less filling! 4.2%
Alarmist "Crispy Boy" Pilsner (16oz)
Local, crisp and refreshing Pilsner 4.9%
Delirium Tremens Belgian Ale (16oz)
Belgian strong "Pink Elephant" pale 8.5%
Two Fools "Dry" Cider (16oz)
Fresh and bright, dry English-style cider 6.1%
Left Hand Milk Stout (16oz)
Mosaic Cryo Hops, bright and dank 6.2%
Half Acre "Daisy Cutter" (16oz)
Chicago pale ale chock-full of dank aromatic hops 5.2%
Krombacher Pils (16 oz Can)
World class German Pilsner
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde (16oz can)
Exceptionally refined Tripel fermented Belgian style ale 9%
"Old Style" (16oz can)
Honest, unpretentious lager, pleasing Midwesterners for 100 years. 5%
Dovetail "Hefeweizen" (16oz can)
Easy drinking wheat ale, perfectly balanced and refreshing 4.8%
Allagash White (16oz can)
Traditional Belgian wheat beer, crisp refreshing with hints of spice 5.2%
HALF ACRE "HALLOW" DOUBLE IPA (16oz Can)
Half Acre's Double IPA 8%
Revolution "Sun Crusher" (12oz can)
Hoppy Summer wheat from Chicago
Sketchbook "Amistosa" Mexican Lager (16oz)
Smooth and full of character, Mexican style Lager 5.3%
Lagunitas Little Sumpin (20oz)
Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness 7.5%
On Tour "Reprise' IPA
Chicago brewed West Coast style IPA 7%
Three Floyds "Zombie Dust" (20oz Can)
Medium bodied Citra-hoped pale ale 6.2%
Revolution Maintains (and Shapes) Lager (16oz can)
Illinois recreational Lager, collaboration with Hop Butcher, 5.5%
Small Wave "City Club" Hazy IPA
Vrtue "Fruit Belt" Peach Cider (12oz bottle)
Alarmist "Le Jus" (16oz can)
City Water "Ooh La La" Pink Lemonade Seltzer (16oz can)
From Solemn Oath a local craft hard seltzer
Montucky Cold Snacks Lager (16oz can)
Crisp light craft Lager (102 cal)
Weihenstephaner Festbier
Destihl "Tourbus" DDH Hazy IPA (16oz Can)
2021 Gold Medal winner GABF, double dry hopped Imperial hazy IPA 7.4%
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
The beer that started the American Craft Hop Revolution!
WINE BOTTLES
"THE PALE" ROSE de PROVENCE (bottle)
Provence France 2020
STEL + MAR CHARDONNAY (bottle)
Lodi California 2021
OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC (bottle)
Marlborough NZ 2021
LE PIANURE PINOT GRIGIO (bottle)
Valdadige, Italy 2020
FIRESTEED PINOT NOIR (bottle)
Oregon 2020
Le Pianure Prosecco (split)
SERIAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON (bottle)
Paso Robles 2019
FARMHOUSE RED BLEND (bottle)
Field blend of Zinfandel, Cabernet & Merlot, Paso Robles 2020
Menard Gaborit Mucadet (BOTTLE)
Full bodied, crisp minerality that is perfect for seafood! Loire FR 2020
"BALL JAR" COCKTAILS
MOON MARGARITA (32oz)
Silver tequila, triple sec, fresh lime
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA (32oz)
Silver tequila, fresh strawberry puree, lime, triple sec
Smoke & Spice (32oz)
Mezcal, dry curacao, jalapeño syrup, triple sec
Aunt Lena's Lemonade (32oz)
Bourbon, fresh lemonade
DARK & STORMY (32oz)
Dark rum, ginger liqueur, ginger beer, lime
Moscow Mule (32oz)
Craft Vodka, lime, ginger liqueur, ginger beer
Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade (32oz)
Strawberry Rhubarb Mule (32oz)
Cranberry Margarita (32oz)
Cranberry Moscow Mule (32oz)
Add Jar
Hurricane! JAR
New Orleans Hurricane, dark & light Rums, passion fruit, lime & pineapple juices
Pineapple Margarita (32oz)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Prairie Moon brings you the best cooking from all over America! Fresh seafoods and meats, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more made from authentic, time-tested recipes around the country. A beautiful wood bar seats 40, outdoor patio looks out onto bustling Chicago Ave, and the downstairs lively dining room is complemented by wood paneling, gorgeous artwork, and Evanston's best most friendly staff. Come see why Prairie Moon is the place to get not only authentic American cooking, but also a true taste of Evanston.
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60201