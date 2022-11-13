Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prairie Moon

1,539 Reviews

$$

1635 Chicago Ave

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MOON BURGER
SALMON CHOWDER
DINNER FOR TWO: STEAKHOUSE SURF & TURF! (Fri-Wed)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT JAZZ (Wed 9-11pm; with Raw Bar, Grill, Cocktail Specials)

NOV 16: Karli Bunn Quartet

NOV 16: Karli Bunn Quartet

$7.00
NOV 23: Blue Shift Big Band

NOV 23: Blue Shift Big Band

$7.00

Blueshift Big Band builds upon the rich legacy of Big Band music found in Chicago. Having missed the thrill and energy that could only come from playing in an ensemble of this size, Baer and Parsons put together a book of their favorite charts and called upon friends and fellow musicians who enjoyed the style just as much as they did.

NOV 30: Jim Trompeter Quartet

NOV 30: Jim Trompeter Quartet

$7.00

Jim Trompeter - Piano John Wojciechowski - Sax Clark Sommers - Bass Neil Hemphill - Drums Jim Trompeter’s award-winning career is filled with extensive professional successes at the highest levels as a commercial composer, film composer, producer, performer and instructor. His richly varied compositional styles can be heard on Oprah Winfrey’s TV show, HBO’s The Sopranos and ABC News

Cutlery

Yes, please supply cutlery.

No, we do not need cutlery

DINNER FOR TWO: STEAKHOUSE SURF & TURF (Fri-Wed)

DINNER FOR TWO: STEAKHOUSE SURF & TURF! (Fri-Wed)

DINNER FOR TWO: STEAKHOUSE SURF & TURF! (Fri-Wed)

$65.00

FOUR COURSE DINNER FOR TWO: Steakhouse Surf & Turf Dinner For 2 $65 SALAD STEAKHOUSE BLACKENED TUNA SALAD Two blackened Ahi tuna skewers, Romaine, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, Feta cheese, fresh oregano red wine vinaigrette ENTRÉE CENTER-CUT RIBEYE STEAK & PORCINI BUTTER Char grilled 14oz Black Angus Ribeye steak with Porcini-Crimini Mushroom butter COLOSSAL PRAWNS WITH LINGUINE Six giant freshwater shrimp (over ½ pound) tossed in our scampi butter sauce, white wine, Italian parsley, linguine SMOKEHOUSE BACON MASHED House mashed potatoes with crumbled applewood bacon & caramelized sweet onions BUTTERCRUMB SOURDOUGH BREAD & BUTTER DESSERT FRESH BLACKBERRY CRUMBLE Fresh blackberries baked with a cinnamon streusel topping & vanilla cream

FAMILY DINNER (serves up to four)

MIXED GRILL

MIXED GRILL

$64.95

Farmers Garden Salad Chimichurri Steak Skewers (2) Gilroy Garlic Chicken Skewers (2) Roma Basil Linguine Sourdough Bread & Butter

SEAFOOD GRILL

SEAFOOD GRILL

$74.95

Farmers Garden Salad | Cedar Planked Salmon | Grilled Gulf Shrimp Skewers | Roma Basil Linguini | Sourdough Bread & Butter |

BURGER BOX (Box 'o burgers!)

BURGER BOX (Box 'o burgers!)

$56.95

Served with family style salad & fries. | Choose 4 burgers from the following: • MOON BURGER: grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella • NORTHWOODS bacon, horseradish-cheddar, horseradish sauce • DARK SIDE blackened on one side, grilled onions, smoked cheddar • BLUE blue cheese, caramelized onions • CHICKEN BURGER ground chicken breast, ginger, basil, garlic, cilantro, sriracha aioli, pickles, red onion, lettuce • VEGGIE "BEYOND BURGER" plant-based, soy and gluten-free patty, avocado, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo

SOUPS

SALMON CHOWDER

SALMON CHOWDER

fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock

ROASTED TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$4.95+Out of stock

Roasted roma-tomato soup, light cream and fresh basil.

MAQUECHOUX (mock-shoe)

$5.95+Out of stock

Cajun spicy cream sweet-corn chowder with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, bacon, sweet and hot peppers YA! YA!

Hatch Chile Verde

$5.95+

Roasted Hatch chile and slow cooked pork loin, tomatillo, cilantro, cool lime cream & tortilla crisps

APPETIZERS

Chicago's own Mikolajczyk Sausage Shop Kielbasa grilled and served over bacon-braised cabbage with horseradish sauce
TRI-CHILI WINGS

TRI-CHILI WINGS

$14.95

One pound, chili de arbol, chipotle & ancho glazed wings, cucumbers, cilantro ranch

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$14.95

Parmesan-sourdough crust, diced tomato, basil, balsamic reduction, cocktail sauce

BLUE CRAB CAKES

$14.95

Two crabcakes, roasted red pepper aioli

DISCO FRIES

DISCO FRIES

$7.95

Fresh cut fries, bacon, cheese sauce, green onion, sour cream

MISSISSIPPI CATFISH NUGGETS

$13.95

Fried fresh catfish nuggets, Creole mustard dipping sauce

BRUSSELS & BACON

$9.95

Roasted Brussels sprouts, bacon, grilled onions, balsamic reduction

BRUSSELS & MUSHROOMS

$9.95

Roasted Brussels sprouts, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, balsamic reduction

BIG BAVARIAN PRETZEL TWIST

BIG BAVARIAN PRETZEL TWIST

$7.95

With beer cheese & grainy mustard

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$2.00+

½# Large EZ peel Gulf shrimp served with house cocktail sauce and lemon

BEVANS OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL

BEVANS OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL

$2.75+

Fresh St. James River VA. Oysters on the half shell, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge

CO-CO PANKO SHRIMP

$13.95

Half pound (8) Large Gulf shrimp with a toasted coconut-panko crust served with a sweet-hot mango dipping sauce

Firecracker Shrimp & Pineapple

$13.95Out of stock

6 Large gulf shrimp with a ginger, hot sauce, cider vinegar & red pepper flake glaze with sweet bell peppers, fresh pineapple & green onion over red rice

SALADS

LITTLE GARDEN SALAD

$6.95

Mixed greens, fresh vegetables Choice of: Cilantro Ranch OR Basil Vinaigrette

ROASTED VEGETABLE SALAD

$14.95

Mixed greens, roasted squash, Brussels sprouts, beets, crumbled goat cheese, toasted pepitas, basil vinaigrette

MARTHA'S VINEYARD SALAD

$12.95

Mixed greens, warm goat cheese-crouton, dried cranberries, cucumbers, red onion, roasted pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

BLUE CRABCAKE SALAD

BLUE CRABCAKE SALAD

$16.95

Two crabcakes, mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, cilantro ranch

BLACKENED SALAD

BLACKENED SALAD

$16.95

blackened salmon OR gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with avocado, pico de gallo, toasted corn & cilantro-ranch

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$14.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, toasted corn, cucumber, tomatoes, pepitas, cilantro ranch

BURGERS

MOON BURGER

MOON BURGER

$14.95

grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella

NORTHWOOD'S BURGER

$15.95

Bacon, horseradish cheddar, horseradish sauce

DARK SIDE BURGER

$14.95

Blackened on one side, grilled onions, smoked cheddar

VEGGIE "BEYOND BURGER"

$13.95

"Beyond" plant based, soy and gluten-free patty with choice of cheese

BLUE BURGER

$14.95

Blue cheese, caramelized onions

CHICKEN BURGER

$13.95

ground chicken breast, ginger, basil, garlic, cilantro, sriracha aioli, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion

SANDWICHES & PO' BOYS

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

Crispy Panko crusted fried chicken breast, sweet & spicy glaze, house giardiniera, spicy aioli, toasted bun

SHRIMP PO' BOY

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$14.95

breaded and fried on a crispy roll with lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade

FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY

$14.95

Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade

GRILLED CHICKEN PO' BOY

$13.95

Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade

BLACKENED CHICKEN PO' BOY

$13.95

Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade

BLACKENED SALMON CLUB

$17.95

Blackened salmon filet on rye, sautéed spinach, grilled onions, cilantro ranch

STEAK GRINDER

$15.95

crispy roll, beef tenderloin, mushroom & caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli, mozzarella cheese

MAINS

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$20.95

10oz grilled, center cut New York Strip steak, crimini mushrooms & onions with mashed potatoes and fresh broccoli

BRICK CHICKEN

BRICK CHICKEN

$17.95

Crispy, semi-boneless half chicken, vesuvio potatoes, garlic spinach

CEDAR-PLANKED SALMON

CEDAR-PLANKED SALMON

$21.95

Atlantic filet broiled on a cedar plank, Anacortes BBQ butter, horseradish mashed potatoes, garlic spinach

LAKE SUPERIOR WHITEFISH

$19.95

Rosemary, basil and chive crusted whitefish filet, mashed potatoes, broccoli

IPA FISH & CHIPS

$15.95

Beer battered cod, house-cut fries, tarter sauce

SHRIMP & CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

SHRIMP & CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$19.95

Sautéed gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, savory etouffee sauce over white rice

CIDERDAY SALMON

$16.95

Cider-glazed salmon, horseradish mashed potatoes, green apple salsa

THREE SISTERS

$15.95

Roasted butternut squash, toasted corn, white beans (3 sisters), sweet peppers, onions, polenta cake, garlic sauce

LITTLE ITALY PASTA

$15.00

Fettuccini, baby spinach, crimini mushrooms and tomatoes, tossed in white wine garlic pesto-cream

BUCATINI & SAUSAGE POMODORO

BUCATINI & SAUSAGE POMODORO

$15.00

Bucatini pasta, sweet Italian sausage, Pomodoro sauce

SHRIMP LOUISE PASTA

SHRIMP LOUISE PASTA

$18.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp, fresh basil, Louise sauce (bell pepper, fresh herb, light cream, seafood stock) over fettuccini

FRESH SALMON PASTA

FRESH SALMON PASTA

$18.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon, Vendura Fresca sauce, tossed with spaghetti

PINE-NUT & SAGE TROUT

PINE-NUT & SAGE TROUT

$17.95

brook trout, fresh sage, toasted pine nut crust, mashed potatoes, broccoli

CHICKEN & ANDOUILLE HASH

$15.95

blackened chicken breast, potato hash, onions, sausage, sweet peppers, garlic sauce

GRILLED COLORADO TROUT

$17.95

Fresh brook trout grilled with fresh herb butter, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

CHIMMICHURRI STEAK

$14.95

Beef tenderloin skewer, cilantro-pesto, pico de gallo, mashed potatoes

PESTO PORK TENDERLOIN

$15.95

Pan seared pork tenderloin topped with a light pesto cream, served with mashed potatoes and fresh spinach

DAILY SPECIALS

GARLIC GULF SHRIMP & POLENTA

$14.95

Large shrimp, roasted garlic sauce, fresh basil & Roma tomatoes, crispy polenta cake & fresh spinach

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON

$21.95

Grilled Salmon filet, cucumber lemon-dill sauce with fresh steamed broccoli & mashed potatoes

CALABASH FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$14.95

½ pound large shrimp, lightly battered seasoned corn flour with fresh cut fries, house slaw & house cocktail sauce

SPICY BAY SHRIMP BOIL

$15.95

½# large EZ peel Gulf shrimp steamed with Old Bay seasoning, corn on the cob & redskin potatoes

COLOSSAL PRAWNS WITH LINGUINE

$22.95

Six giant fresh water shrimp (over ½ pound) tossed in our scampi butter sauce, white wine, Italian parsley, linguine

HATCH CHILE SMASH BURGER

$14.95

Two quarter pound Moon burger patties with fresh roasted medium Hatch chiles and pepperjack cheese with fresh-cut fries & house slaw

BLUE RIBBON SPICY CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.95

½ pound buttermilk fried farm fresh tenders with Spicy Southwest "Comeback Sauce" (for dipping), fresh cut fries & house slaw

BLACK & BLUE NEW YORK STRIP

$21.95

10oz center-cut NY strip steak, house blackening spices, topped with Mindoro blue cheese butter, steamed broccoli & mashed potatoes

Spicy Gochujang (go-choo-jang) Shrimp Skewer

$15.95

8 large grilled Gulf shrimp marinated in gochujang chili paste and served over a kimchee-lobster risotto cake with fresh spinach & green onions

Gulfport Shrimp Creole Linguine

$17.95

Spicy tomato-seafood stock with sautéed large Gulf shrimp, sweet peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, served over pasta. A Fishmarket classic from our younger days. YA! YA!

WALLEYE PIKE SAULT STE MARIE

$19.95

Pan-seared fresh, wild caught Superior Walleye pike filet with a fresh marjoram & lemon zest crust, horseradish mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli

TACOS

FRIED SHRIMP TACOS

$15.95

Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime creama, corn tortillas

MARGARITA CHICKEN TACOS

$13.95

Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$15.95

Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas

SIDES

HAND-CUT FRIES

$4.95

Hand cut and seasoned with our blend of salt & pepper

GARLIC FRIES

$4.95

Hand cut fries tossed in roasted garlic oil

MASHED POTATOES

$4.95

Homemade from real whipped potatoes

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$4.95

Idaho spuds with roasted garlic

HORSERADISH MASHED POTATOES

$4.95

Idaho spuds with real horseradish

GARLIC SPINACH

$4.95

baby spinach, olive oil & garlic sauté

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.95

Steamed broccoli crowns

MAC & CHEESE

$4.95

creamy & dreamy topped with fresh Parmesan

HOUSE SLAW

$4.95

Buttermilk coleslaw, sweet and creamy.

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

Hot, creamy cheese sauce

REGULAR SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.95

DESSERTS

wild blueberry cake with cinnamon streusel topping and vanilla cream

KEY LIME PIE

$5.95

coconut graham cracker crust, whipped cream

LEMON RICOTTA POUND CAKE

$5.95

with strawberry sauce & vanilla cream

ITALIAN NUTELLA SHEET CAKE

$5.95

dense bittersweet chocolate cake, hazelnuts, Nutella & mascarpone frosting, vanilla cream

TEXAS SHEET CAKE

$5.95

dense chocolate cake, whipped cream side

KID'S MENU

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Fried chicken breast strips served with fresh cut fries OR broccoli

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kid size grilled sirloin burger with choice of cheese served with hand-cut fries OR broccoli

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Creamy & dreamy, served with fresh cut fries OR broccoli

Kids Noodles

$5.95

Buttered noodles served with Fresh cut fries OR broccoli

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Classic grilled cheese served with fresh cut fries OR broccoli

BEVERAGES

Non Alcoholic beer, rich, unctuous and decadent, like a honeycomb covered in chocolate

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

ABITA ROOT BEER

$3.00

Made with 100% cane sugar

SAN PELLEGRINO (Lemon)

$3.00

Sparkling beverage with real fruit juice

SAN PELLEGRINO (Grapefruit)

$3.00

Sparkling beverage with real fruit juice

Krombacher 0.0 (No alcohol)

$4.00

Big Drop "Paradisio Ipa" (No Alcohol)

$5.00

S.Pellegrino Seltzer Lemon

$3.00

CANS OF BEER & CIDER

SKETCHBOOK "ORANGE DOOR" IPA (16oz)

$6.00

Local favorite, citrus & piney 7.2%

Miller Lite (16oz)

$5.00

Tastes great, less filling! 4.2%

Alarmist "Crispy Boy" Pilsner (16oz)

$6.50

Local, crisp and refreshing Pilsner 4.9%

Delirium Tremens Belgian Ale (16oz)

$8.00

Belgian strong "Pink Elephant" pale 8.5%

Two Fools "Dry" Cider (16oz)

$6.00

Fresh and bright, dry English-style cider 6.1%

Left Hand Milk Stout (16oz)

$7.00

Mosaic Cryo Hops, bright and dank 6.2%

Half Acre "Daisy Cutter" (16oz)

$6.50

Chicago pale ale chock-full of dank aromatic hops 5.2%

Krombacher Pils (16 oz Can)

$6.00

World class German Pilsner

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde (16oz can)

$8.00

Exceptionally refined Tripel fermented Belgian style ale 9%

"Old Style" (16oz can)

$4.00

Honest, unpretentious lager, pleasing Midwesterners for 100 years. 5%

Dovetail "Hefeweizen" (16oz can)

$7.00Out of stock

Easy drinking wheat ale, perfectly balanced and refreshing 4.8%

Allagash White (16oz can)

$7.00

Traditional Belgian wheat beer, crisp refreshing with hints of spice 5.2%

HALF ACRE "HALLOW" DOUBLE IPA (16oz Can)

$8.00

Half Acre's Double IPA 8%

Revolution "Sun Crusher" (12oz can)

$5.50

Hoppy Summer wheat from Chicago

Sketchbook "Amistosa" Mexican Lager (16oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Smooth and full of character, Mexican style Lager 5.3%

Lagunitas Little Sumpin (20oz)

$8.00

Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness 7.5%

On Tour "Reprise' IPA

$7.00

Chicago brewed West Coast style IPA 7%

Three Floyds "Zombie Dust" (20oz Can)

$8.00

Medium bodied Citra-hoped pale ale 6.2%

Revolution Maintains (and Shapes) Lager (16oz can)

$7.00

Illinois recreational Lager, collaboration with Hop Butcher, 5.5%

Small Wave "City Club" Hazy IPA

$7.00

Vrtue "Fruit Belt" Peach Cider (12oz bottle)

$6.00Out of stock

Alarmist "Le Jus" (16oz can)

$7.00

City Water "Ooh La La" Pink Lemonade Seltzer (16oz can)

$7.00

From Solemn Oath a local craft hard seltzer

Montucky Cold Snacks Lager (16oz can)

$5.00

Crisp light craft Lager (102 cal)

Weihenstephaner Festbier

$6.00Out of stock

Destihl "Tourbus" DDH Hazy IPA (16oz Can)

$8.00

2021 Gold Medal winner GABF, double dry hopped Imperial hazy IPA 7.4%

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

The beer that started the American Craft Hop Revolution!

WINE BOTTLES

"THE PALE" ROSE de PROVENCE (bottle)

$24.00

Provence France 2020

STEL + MAR CHARDONNAY (bottle)

$34.00

Lodi California 2021

OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC (bottle)

$24.00

Marlborough NZ 2021

LE PIANURE PINOT GRIGIO (bottle)

$24.00

Valdadige, Italy 2020

FIRESTEED PINOT NOIR (bottle)

$34.00

Oregon 2020

Le Pianure Prosecco (split)

$8.00Out of stock

SERIAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON (bottle)

$34.00

Paso Robles 2019

FARMHOUSE RED BLEND (bottle)

$24.00

Field blend of Zinfandel, Cabernet & Merlot, Paso Robles 2020

Menard Gaborit Mucadet (BOTTLE)

$39.00

Full bodied, crisp minerality that is perfect for seafood! Loire FR 2020

"BALL JAR" COCKTAILS

MOON MARGARITA (32oz)

$17.00

Silver tequila, triple sec, fresh lime

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA (32oz)

$18.00

Silver tequila, fresh strawberry puree, lime, triple sec

Smoke & Spice (32oz)

$20.00

Mezcal, dry curacao, jalapeño syrup, triple sec

Aunt Lena's Lemonade (32oz)

$17.00

Bourbon, fresh lemonade

DARK & STORMY (32oz)

$17.00

Dark rum, ginger liqueur, ginger beer, lime

Moscow Mule (32oz)

$17.00

Craft Vodka, lime, ginger liqueur, ginger beer

Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade (32oz)

$20.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Mule (32oz)

$18.00

Cranberry Margarita (32oz)

$18.00

Cranberry Moscow Mule (32oz)

$18.00

Add Jar

$2.00

Hurricane! JAR

$20.00

New Orleans Hurricane, dark & light Rums, passion fruit, lime & pineapple juices

Pineapple Margarita (32oz)

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Prairie Moon brings you the best cooking from all over America! Fresh seafoods and meats, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more made from authentic, time-tested recipes around the country. A beautiful wood bar seats 40, outdoor patio looks out onto bustling Chicago Ave, and the downstairs lively dining room is complemented by wood paneling, gorgeous artwork, and Evanston's best most friendly staff. Come see why Prairie Moon is the place to get not only authentic American cooking, but also a true taste of Evanston.

Website

Location

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery